By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, June 25 Like a lot of American couples
in the late 1950s, my parents got a set of sterling silver
flatware for their wedding. And also like many, they have not
used it for many years.
So this spring, with my parents looking to move and my
sister, brother and I uninterested in silverware that requires
regular polishing, I started looking to sell it.
Even though my parents' full-service set for 12 was from a
reputable manufacturer, Towle, and in impeccable condition in a
blue-velvet-lined wooden box, selling it turned out to be
neither as easy nor as lucrative as we had hoped.
"Do not expect your 19th- or 20th-century flatware is going
to be worth a lot of money," says Matthew Erskine, a lawyer and
principal at the Erskine Co, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based
strategic adviser to entrepreneurs and collectors.
If you have high-end Tiffany, that is better than
mass-market sterling flatware by the likes of Towle or Reed &
Barton. "They cranked that stuff out like popcorn," Erskine
says.
Still, even if what you have is not worthy of "Antiques
Roadshow," you will want to get a sense of what you have. Real
sterling silver should be identified with the number .925 marked
in miniature print. Other details may be noted as well.
Picking a buyer means venturing into unregulated turf, where
it is easy to be ripped off unless you know your stuff.
Be careful of buyers that advertise heavily or want to do a
quick deal. And be aware that regardless of where you sell on
the open market, you will owe taxes on the gain, at the special
28 percent rate for collectibles.
Start with the most high-end buyer on your list, and work
your way down, advises Stuart Slavid, a vice president at
auction house Skinner Inc, one of whose specialties is silver.
That way you will have a better chance of getting the best
price.
Slavid figures that some 75 percent of those who bring in
silver have something worth more than melt value. Certain
patterns by Tiffany and Gorham are particularly prized by
collectors, he notes.
OUR SALE
I did not think our silver was especially valuable, so I
started by sussing out what it was selling for on eBay
and Replacements Ltd, a company that sells sterling flatware by
the piece and posts all its retail prices online.
Replacements was selling a teaspoon in our 1958 Awakening
pattern at $35.99. A large serving spoon went for $79.96.
I was pretty sure our items would be worth more at resale
than as metal, especially since silver prices had fallen to
around $19.50 per troy ounce from their 2011 peak near $50.
But getting a good price proved less simple. I contacted
Replacements, which I calculated was offering the 72 items in
our set for about $2,800. They offered to pay around $700.
I also contacted Classic Replacements, which had the
advantage of being within driving distance, but they had no
interest in our pattern. A friend of a friend with a retail
store offered just $500.
I could have gotten more quotes from silver buyers, such as
Antique Cupboard, or even talked with an auction house like
Skinner.
In retrospect, I wish I had, but it seemed that melting
would be a better deal.
Refiners buy all types of metals and pay based on their melt
values. Sterling is 92.5 percent silver, and there is also a
little bit of loss during the melting process; a good refiner
should pay 90 percent of the melt value.
If you weighed your silver at home, keep in mind that an
ounce of sterling silver is 84.3 percent of a troy ounce of
silver, which is how the price is quoted. You do not need a
middleman to sell to a refiner.
A few refiners got good online reviews. I chose Northern
Refineries. It was willing to buy the knives, which many
refiners refuse because the blades are stainless and there is
filler inside the handles to create the appropriate weight.
My parents packed their flatware, and shipped it off a few
weeks ago, making sure to insure the package. The company
promised to pay 90 percent of the value of the silver after
melt, at current prices.
We waited.
When my parents received the check earlier this month, it
was not as high as we had hoped, but it was far better than the
other offers we'd received: $1,052.
Now we just have two sets of china to sell.
