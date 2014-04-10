(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, April 10 There are many tax-time
nightmares, but here's one of the most common: You don't have
the cash to pay what you owe on April 15.
"A couple of weeks ago, I ended up talking a young woman off
a ledge, as it were, because she discovered she had screwed up
on her withholding and owed a bunch of tax," says Melody
Thornton, a certified public accountant in Cardiff, California.
If you find yourself in that situation, don't ignore the
problem. The worst thing you can do is put off filing your
return, without at least requesting an extension, because you're
afraid of the bill. The penalties for not filing a tax return
are far harsher than those for not paying what you owe.
How bad could it get? The penalty for not filing a tax
return normally runs 5 percent per month that your return is
late, up to a maximum of 25 percent. That means if you owe
$2,000, and don't pay it until the fall, you could owe a $500
penalty.
The penalty for not paying is just a fraction of that, at
0.5 percent a month of the unpaid tax at April 15.
Either way you'll also owe interest, though the current rate
is a modest 3.0 percent a year.
FILE AN EXTENSION
The simplest thing to do is to file for a six-month
extension, using Form 4868, to get some breathing room. If you
can, send in a partial payment to reduce the penalties and
interest due.
"The most important thing is making sure that you have a
valid extension," Thornton says. "If you file an extension and
say, 'I owe nothing,' and then you do owe, that extension is not
a valid extension."
HOW TO PAY
You'll need to decide whether to pay the Internal Revenue
Service first - the standard advice - or to swallow the
penalties and interest.
What's ideal for you depends on what your options are for
coming up with the funds. If you can scrimp a little to find the
cash, borrow from friends or family, or have access to cheap
credit (through a home-equity loan, for example), your best
option is to pay the tax bill first.
But if you'd have to pay your taxes with a
high-interest-rate credit card - today's national average
interest rate on credit cards is 15 percent, according to
CreditCards.com - it may be better to borrow briefly from the
government (see below), especially if you'll have additional
income coming in soon.
When you pay your taxes on a credit card, you also have to
pay an added "convenience fee" that could add up to 2.35 percent
to your transaction.
IF YOU'RE IN DEEP FINANCIAL DISTRESS
While it may sound counter-intuitive, let the IRS know
you've got financial problems. You can request an installment
plan to pay those taxes, and it's pretty much automatic that
you'll be approved if you owe less than $50,000. While there's
no hard-and-fast rule on when to do this, generally the more you
owe and the longer it will take to pay off, the better off
you'll be to request a formal payment plan rather than simply
paying late.
"If you are not paying, the IRS can come after your property
or garnish your wages, so you definitely want to contact them
and work with them," says Lindsey Buchholz, principal analyst at
the Tax Institute at H&R Block. "The IRS is usually willing to
work with people because they would rather you pay voluntarily
than have to come after you."
To set up an installment plan, you'll file Form 9465, and
pay an application fee of between $43 and $120, depending on
your income level and whether you're setting up a direct debit
agreement. You'll then have a monthly payment schedule, that you
better stick with, and a much-smaller, 0.25 percent, monthly
penalty on those unpaid taxes.
As for the client of California accountant Thornton, she
calmed down once they worked out a solution to her tax travails.
Thornton says her client applied for a credit card with a teaser
zero-percent interest rate in order to pay her tax bill.
Says Thornton: "There will be a fee, but as long as she gets
it paid off within that grace period, and she thinks she can,
then she will not owe any other interest."
