By James Saft
April 24 Apple's emphasis on share buybacks is a
strikingly similar error to the Federal Reserve's dedication to
buying U.S. Treasuries.
Call it the financial fallacy, the modern tendency to
concentrate on the often ephemeral movement of numbers on
traders' screens rather than the much harder to manage real
world.
Both institutions are reacting to deteriorating fundamentals
by concentrating their firepower on influencing securities
markets.
Sadly, you usually do better by improving the fundamentals
in order to influence markets rather than trying to change the
markets to improve the fundamentals.
Both Apple and the Fed might be better off simply putting
more money directly into the hands of their stakeholders, in the
case of Apple via dividends and in the case of the Fed
by simply doling out cash to citizens.
Apple, sitting on a $145 billion cash hoard but facing
declining margins and a drought of new blockbuster products,
unveiled a $55 billion increase in plans to return cash to
shareholders. The money, which will be distributed through 2015,
was heavily slanted towards share buy-backs. Apple increased the
size of its share buy-back program to a record-breaking $60
billion, from the $10 billion already planned, while using the
remaining $5 billion to increase its dividend by 15 percent.
Big numbers, but investors chose to concentrate on flagging
growth and falling profit margins, bidding down shares in Apple
to near 17-month lows, more than 40 percent below 2012 peaks.
The Fed, for its part, has been engaged in a five-year
Herculean struggle in which it tries, by buying Treasuries and
mortgage bonds, to drive asset markets higher and make us all
giddy and willing to spend. The play is simple - buy up bonds,
thereby driving down interest rates. That will tend to make
borrowing money more attractive and drive up asset prices. The
hope is that, at the end of this long chain of transactions,
each one involving a payment to an intermediary, some poor sap
will decide to buy a new car or take a vacation because his
house and shares have gone up in price.
Clearly there are differences; the Fed can mint cash while
Apple merely earns it. Still, both institutions nicely
illustrate the extent to which we live in a financialized
society, one with huge incentives to create paper wealth and
less well-developed ones for sustainable growth.
WHY BUYBACKS?
In choosing to emphasize buybacks over dividends, Apple is
following a trend but ignoring history.
While share buybacks have surged in popularity, research by
James Montier at GMO shows that since 1871 dividend yields and
dividend growth have accounted for 90 percent of equity returns.
But dividends only win out over the longer term; over a one-year
time horizon changes in valuation - what investors will pay for
a given dollar of earnings - drive 80 percent of equity returns.
Much of the move away from dividends in recent years and
towards share buybacks can be accounted for by looking at how
executives are paid. Stock options don't reward executives for
producing total returns over the long run, they pay them for
driving share prices higher over two- or three-year periods.
After all, an option holder gets nothing from a dividend
increase but gets a massively increased payday from a
substantial share price movement.
Dividends for investors are also real cash which you can
pocket and walk away. Buybacks, on the other hand, can always be
counterbalanced by share sales later.
Apple shareholders would probably be better served if more
of the cash went directly back to them or was used for the kind
of research or acquisitions which will create growth.
In the same way, the Fed may be better off turning away from
quantitative easing, which buys up financial assets, and towards
something which would allow people to more directly retire the
debts which are holding back spending and growth.
Australian economist Steve Keen has long advocated a "modern
debt jubilee" which would put money directly in the hands of
households rather than funneling all through financial markets.
Dividends and dole-outs like the jubilee have huge
advantages. They cut out middle-men, like executives, bond
brokers and the like, putting cash directly in people's hands.
And they allow the money to be spent or invested by those on the
ground with the best view of the action and the fewest conflicts
of interest.
In the end, I'll bet on shareholders and citizens as asset
allocators above Apple executives and Fed chiefs.