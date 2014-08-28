(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Arab Bank was aware that it was
processing wire transfers from a Saudi Arabian charity to the
families of "martyrs" of the second Palestinian Intifada against
Israel, according to deposition testimony from the bank's global
head of operations, played Thursday for jurors in a terrorism
finance trial against the bank in federal district court in
Brooklyn.
Lawyers for nearly 300 American victims of Hamas attacks on
Israel between 2000 and 2004 also aired deposition testimony in
which they confronted three executives from Arab Bank's
Palestinian operations with evidence the bank was apprised that
at least three of those "martyrs" killed themselves in civilian
bombings.
The three officials said that they always followed the
bank's policies and procedures for transferring money from
correspondent banks. But a former Arab Bank compliance executive
from the London branch said in a deposition also played Thursday
for the jury in Brooklyn that if he had seen the materials sent
to those officials - including charts listing the cause of death
of three of the men whose families were slated to receive wire
transfers as "martyr operations" - he would not have processed
the transfers.
"If this had arrived in London, which one never did in my
experience, we would have immediately commissioned probably a
multiple suspicious activity report, because this is something
which we were most unused to dealing with," testified former
Arab Bank compliance official David Blackmore.
Blackmore's testimony seemed designed to undercut Arab
Bank's primary defense, which is that its Palestinian branches
engaged in nothing more than routine banking operations when
they paid out about $100 million - about $40 million of it in
cash over the counter - from the Saudi Committee for the Support
of Intifada Al Quds, in money transfers via the Saudi-based Arab
National Bank.
Arab Bank's lawyer, Shand Stephens of DLA Piper, told
jurors in opening arguments earlier this month that the bank
used standard banking compliance software to make sure that it
was not processing payments to globally designated terrorists.
(Four transactions in which Arab Bank did put funds in the hands
of identified terrorists were "by mistake," Stephens said in
opening arguments.)
In the deposition testimony aired Thursday, Arab Bank
officials from its Palestinian operations downplayed any
suggestion that the wire transfers from the Saudi Committee were
out of the ordinary. "We carried out the instructions of the
correspondent bank," said regional manager Assad Saleh, who
audited operations in Ramallah. The Saudi Committee transfers,
he said, were "just like any other."
Both Saleh and Mohammed Al-Tahan, Arab Bank's director of
operations for the Palestinian Territories, said they did not
regard as suspicious a document sent to Al-Tahan by Arab
National Bank in April 2001, in which the Saudi bank clarified
the intended beneficiaries of certain Saudi Committee wire
transfers.
The notice included "lists of martyrs' names" in the West
Bank and Gaza as well as causes of death for those killed in the
West Bank. One recipient was specifically identified as having
died in a "martyr operation," or, in transliterated Arabic,
"amaliya ishtishadiya." A follow-up fax sent on the same day,
after a purported phone conversation between officials at Arab
Bank and those at Arab National Bank, identified the families of
two others who died in "martyr operations" as Saudi Committee
wire transfer beneficiaries.
Saleh said he never saw the charts sent by the Saudi bank,
although their recipient, Al-Tahan, directed that they be
forwarded to Saleh. Al-Tahan said he didn't recall whether he
had reviewed the charts, but that he had sent the Arab National
Bank letters to the wire transfer department "as a matter of
routine." Even looking back at the lists, he said, the only
suspicious thing about them was that they mentioned people who
were dead. "The bank does not pay persons who are deceased," he
said.
Al-Tahan also said - in a theme the bank will doubtless
emphasize when it makes its case to the jury - that the charts
specify payments to "martyrs," not to suicide bombers. Only a
handful of the hundreds of Palestinians identified as martyrs by
the Arab National Bank died in "martyr operations."
"For the bank, the family of a martyr is like the family of
a deceased person," Al-Tahan said.
Lawyers for the American terror victims, including Gary
Osen, Mark Werbner of Sayles Werbner and Michael Elsner of
Motley Rice, sought to show the jury that some of the Saudi
Committee transfers were highly unusual.
In addition to the two martyr charts that Arab National
Bank sent to Arab Bank, they asked bank officials about a
January 2001 memo from Arab Bank's legal division describing a
"fatwa," or Islamic legal pronouncement, issued after consulting
Sharia law. (The memo outlined how Arab Bank branches in the
Palestinian Territories should identify recipients of "transfers
made in the name of martyrs.")
Though Al-Tahan and Saleh said the memo was not
significant, the bank's officially designated witness on the
Saudi Committee transactions, global operations head Fazwan
Shukri, said Arab Bank does not consult religious authorities
and such consultation was "inconsistent with the bank's
practices."
Shukri and Al-Tahan also acknowledged in their depositions
that the Saudi Committee ran advertisements in newspapers in the
Palestinian Territories, advising family members of those killed
in the Intifada to come to Arab Bank branches to receive
payments.
Shukri said he found three or four ads in the files of Arab
Bank branches when he conducted an internal investigation in
2007. The only possible reason why the ads would appear in bank
files, he said, was because occasionally recipients of Saudi
Committee wire transfers found out they were due money from the
newspaper before payments were actually transferred to Arab
Bank.
Lawyers for the victims showed Arab Bank witnesses several
other documents that implied bank officials either made unusual
efforts to identify beneficiaries of Saudi Committee payments or
made unusual attempts to investigate how the Saudi group
determined who should receive wire transfers. In addition, they
asked the witnesses about two instances in which supposed
charities other than the Saudi Committee attempted to direct
payments to family members of those jailed, injured or killed in
the Intifada.
Al-Tahan, Saleh and Mazen Abu Hamdan, the general manager
of Arab Bank branches in the Palestinian Territories, all
insisted that the documents did not show that the bank took
extraordinary actions. The third-party request to direct
payments, for instance, would have been ignored and stuck in a
file, according to Saleh.
The 11 jurors and alternates hearing the case seemed to be
paying close attention, even though they heard only videotaped
deposition testimony through the lunch break. If the American
terror victims are going to convince them that Arab Bank
encouraged Hamas attacks by facilitating payments to the
families of suicide bombers, this was the testimony that will do
it.
The bank will begin to present its case next week, after the
conclusion of live testimony by the victims' final expert
witness.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel.)