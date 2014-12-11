(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK To bring an insider trading case in the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, prosecutors must prove both
that the tipster received a personal benefit from leaking
confidential information and that those who traded on the
information knew of the benefit.
That is now established beyond any doubt, after an emphatic
2nd Circuit opinion Wednesday that erases the government's case
against former hedge fund executives Todd Newman and Anthony
Chiasson.
The opinion not only sets clearer definitions for future
insider trading prosecutions but also undermines the foundation
of at least a half-dozen guilty pleas the Manhattan U.S.
attorney's office has already obtained. According to the 2nd
Circuit, the government hasn't proved the illegality of the
insider disclosures underlying those pleas.
Newman, a onetime portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital,
and Chiasson, a co-founder of Level Global Investors, were
several steps removed from insiders at Nvidia and Dell who
originally provided the tips that eventually made its way to
Diamondback and Level.
Prosecutors persuaded U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan
of Manhattan to instruct the jury at their 2012 trial that the
hedge fund executives could be convicted of insider trading as
long as the government had proved Newman and Chiasson were aware
their trades were based on improperly disclosed confidential
information.
Sullivan is the only one of the Manhattan federal judges who
have presided over recent insider trading trials whose jury
instructions did not require prosecutors to prove defendants
knew about benefits to tipsters.
NOT ALL INSIDE TRADES ILLEGAL
The 2nd Circuit opinion, written by Judge Barrington Parker
for a panel that also included Judges Ralph Winter and Peter
Hall, chastised prosecutors for the "doctrinal novelty" of their
remote tippee theory, which, according to the court, relied too
heavily on extraneous statements plucked from previous appellate
opinions.
The panel was skeptical of the prosecution of cases that
"are increasingly targeted" at traders far removed from
corporate tipsters, and pointed out that traders as far down the
chain as Newman and Chiasson have never been held criminally
liable for insider trading.
Much as U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and his assistants might
wish it to be so, the panel wrote, under the U.S. Supreme
Court's 1983 ruling in Dirks v. Securities and Exchange
Commission, not all trades based on confidential information are
illegal.
That's a momentous conclusion. It will undoubtedly curtail
future insider trading prosecution, as the U.S. attorney's
office conceded in a statement that said, in part, that the 2nd
Circuit decision "appears in our view to narrow what has
constituted illegal insider trading."
But the opinion's analysis of what the government must prove
about the knowledge of remote tippees was not really a surprise.
The 2nd Circuit judges previously telegraphed their doubts
about Sullivan's instructions to the jury in the Newman and
Chiasson case when they heard oral arguments in the appeal last
April. After those arguments, the 2nd Circuit was widely
expected to vacate the convictions and find traders cannot be
found guilty without proof they were aware that tipsters
breached their duty in exchange for a personal benefit.
The surprise in Wednesday's ruling came in the decision's
last eight pages, which discussed the sufficiency of the
government's evidence at the Newman and Chiasson trial.
The 2nd Circuit concluded that prosecutors failed to prove
Dell and Nvidia insiders - Dell investor relations employee Rob
Ray and Nvidia accounting manager Chris Choi - received any
personal benefit from passing tips to analysts who traded on the
information.
TENUOUS CONNECTIONS
The government had portrayed Ray, the Dell employee, as a
business school acquaintance of Sandy Goyal, an analyst at
Neuberger Berman, who, in turn, passed the information along a
chain of traders. In exchange, according to prosecutors, Ray
received career counseling from Goyal.
Nvidia insider Choi first gave Nvidia financial information
to Hyung Lim, a former tech executive he knew from church.
Prosecutors claimed Choi benefitted from his friendship with
Lim.
The 2nd Circuit said those connections were too tenuous to
warrant an inference that the insiders passed information
illegally. The definition of personal benefit, "although
permissive, does not suggest that the government may prove the
receipt of a personal benefit by the mere fact of a friendship,
particularly of a casual or social nature," the opinion said.
"If that were true, and the government was allowed to meet
its burden by proving that two individuals were alumni of the
same school or attended the same church, the personal benefit
requirement would be a nullity."
The appeals court, in other words, broke the very first
links in the chain that led to Newman and Chiasson. The
liability of the recipients of insider information derives from
the liability of the tippers who provide it. (Neither Choi nor
Ray has been charged with a crime; Ray, the subject of a great
Bloomberg piece last month, hasn't even been sued by the SEC.)
Without proof that corporate insiders Ray and Choi received
a personal benefit from breaching their duty of confidentiality,
prosecutors don't have a case against anyone who received their
information.
Newman and Chiasson are only part of that group, which also
includes former SAC Capital trader Michael Steinberg, another
remote recipient of tips about Dell and Nvidia.
Like Newman and Chiasson, Steinberg was tried before Judge
Sullivan, who used a similar jury instruction in his case. He
was convicted in 2013. The 2nd Circuit's ruling Wednesday,
according to Steinberg counsel Barry Berke of Kramer Levin
Naftalis & Frankel, "clearly means that Michael Steinberg is
innocent of any crime and his conviction will be vacated as
well."
GUILTY PLEAS
But what about all of the people who have already entered
guilty pleas for trading on information that originated with Ray
and Choi? In addition to Goyal and Lim, the first recipients in
the chain, at least four other defendants have pleaded guilty to
illegally trading on tips first passed by Ray and Choi. Those
guilty pleas are all based on facts that the 2nd Circuit deemed
to be insufficient to justify a conviction.
I talked to three white-collar defense lawyers Wednesday
about whether the defendants who have entered pleas have any
recourse now. None of them represent defendants who have pleaded
in the Dell and Nvidia cases, and only one, Howard Schiffman of
Schulte Roth & Zabel, spoke on the record.
All of the lawyers agreed that it's extremely difficult to
withdraw a guilty plea, particularly when there are no new facts
in the case. Moreover, defendants who have pleaded guilty may be
restricted by the terms of their cooperation agreements with the
government.
The government can also use any statements they've made
either in court or in meetings with prosecutors, so they would
be hampered by admissions they've committed a crime.
In the Newman and Chiasson decision, after all, the 2nd
Circuit said just that facts were "as consistent with an
inference of innocence as one of guilt," so maybe additional
facts, testimony or admissions in the cases of defendants who
have pleaded guilty would tip the inference. Schiffman said that
in general, defendants who enter pleas give up the chance to
challenge their convictions based on a change in the law.
Newman was represented by Stephen Fishbein and John
Nathanson of Shearman & Sterling, who said in a statement that
the 2nd Circuit ruling "is not a mere technicality, but rather a
considered judgment that Mr. Newman did not commit a crime."
Chiasson had counsel from Gregory Morvillo of Morvillo, Mark
Pomerantz of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, and
Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato & Isserles. In a statement,
Morvillo said that Chiasson "is deeply gratified that the
decision issued today unequivocally re-establishes his innocence
under the law."
(Reporting by Alison Frankel)