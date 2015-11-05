(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
Nov 5 On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Liam
O'Grady of Alexandria, Virginia, appointed three plaintiffs'
firms - Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check and Cooper & Kirk - to lead the Virginia wing of the
ever-expanding clean diesel emissions cheating litigation
against Volkswagen.
That could turn out to be a great development for the law
firms, which will be well positioned to lead the nationwide
litigation against Volkswagen if emissions cheating class
actions end up being consolidated in Judge O'Grady's court.
But meanwhile, federal judges in two other jurisdictions
have selected different plaintiffs' firms to act, at least for
now, as lead counsel against Volkswagen.
In October, Chief U.S. District Judge Gerald Rosen of
Detroit appointed Keller Rohrbeck, Lieff Cabraser Heimann &
Bernstein and the Miller Law Firm for Michigan cases.
U.S. District Judge Jose Linares of Newark, New Jersey,
picked Seeger Weiss and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody &
Agnello for all of the Volkswagen class actions filed in his
district.
Judge Rosen and Judge Linares didn't stop with interim lead
counsel assignments, either. They have both also appointed
mediators to oversee settlement talks between Volkswagen and
owners of diesel-powered vehicles that contained software
allegedly designed to cheat emissions tests.
Rosen picked retired federal district judge Layn Phillips
and retired U.S. bankruptcy judge Steven Rhodes; Linares
appointed Phillips and former federal district judge Faith
Hochberg.
In the VW litigation, in other words, three different
federal courts are pushing ahead to structure and resolve a big
docket-jamming mess. The trouble is, however, that only one
judge is going to end up overseeing the VW litigation - and it
might be none of the three who seem to be eager to take on the
job.
The jurisidictional kerfuffle will be resolved next month.
On Dec. 3, seven judges known as the Judicial Panel on
Multidistrict Litigation will hear arguments about whether to
consolidate the VW litigation. That is pretty much a no-brainer.
There are already about 350 class actions on file against
Volkswagen in courts across the country, all raising the same
basic allegations that the automaker duped car buyers and
dealers about the emissions and efficiency of VW clean diesel
vehicles.
These cases are precisely the sort of litigation the
multidistrict litigation panel was created to address. Everyone
in the litigation agrees that consolidation in one court will
promote efficiency and produce a quicker outcome.
VOLKSWAGEN REJECTS L.A., DOJ SAYS DETROIT
There is not such an overwhelming consensus about which court
should be assigned the cases. Plaintiffs' lawyers rallied around
more than a half-dozen jurisdictions in briefs before the
multidistrict litigation panel. Los Angeles, Detroit, Newark and
Alexandria all received significant support from plaintiffs'
firms but so did Chicago, Washington and even Chattanooga,
Tennessee.
Volkswagen's lawyers from Herzfeld & Rubin pushed for the
cases to be consolidated in Alexandria or Detroit. The
Volkswagen brief specifically argued against Los Angeles, whose
support from plaintiffs' firms seemed to be "largely the
construct of certain counsel jockeying for post-transfer 'lead
counsel' status in a 'race to the courthouse.'"
The Justice Department, which almost never gets involved in
the multidistrict litigation panel's jurisdictional
considerations, took the unusual step of filing a brief in this
case, arguing for the litigation to be consolidated in federal
court in Detroit.
Usually, trial judges stay cases that might be consolidated
and transferred by the multidistrict litigation panel. At least
13 courts where VW class actions have been filed, including the
Central District of California, agreed to wait for the panel to
make a decision before issuing substantive orders.
"The court is concerned that resolving any pending motions
would lead to conflicting pretrial rulings and limit the ability
of the judge who is ultimately assigned the consolidated
litigation to manage the litigation in the way he or she sees
fit," wrote U.S. District Judge David Carter of Santa Ana,
California, in his Oct. 28 stay ruling.
"For instance, decisions regarding the appointment of lead
counsel and formulation of classes are better left to the judge
who is assigned the cases."
Volkswagen filed stay motions before Judges Rosen, Linares
and O'Grady, but those judges exercised the discretion they are
allowed under the federal rules to allow the cases to proceed.
"These cases present circumstances that need immediate
attention," Judge O'Grady said in his Oct. 27 decision, citing
the prospect that the cars are emitting unlawful levels of
toxins and may fail state emissions tests.
"The court strongly believes the litigation should move as
far along as possible without interfering with the work the
chosen district court will do if and when these cases are
consolidated."
HEAD-LONG RUSH
The appointment of settlement mediators in Detroit and Newark
led to some heated filings before the multidistrict litigation
panel. Plaintiffs' lawyers who want the cases to be consolidated
in Alexandria complained that "piecemeal" settlement talks would
be premature.
"Any decentralized, head-long rush to resolution should be
slowed, if only for a short period, so that this panel can
centralize the cases in one district for coordinated pretrial
proceedings," said the Oct. 26 brief by Hausfeld and two other
firms.
That provoked responses from the interim lead plaintiffs'
lawyers in the Michigan and New Jersey cases, arguing that the
mediators were appointed with VW's consent and talks are
extremely preliminary.
Volkswagen's brief confirmed that the defendants agreed to
the mediators but suggested the multidistrict litigation panel
might obviate the whole controversy by quickly naming a transfer
court.
No such luck: On Tuesday - the same day that Judge O'Grady
in Alexandria named lead counsel in the Virginia cases - the
multidistrict litigation panel said it wasn't going to change
the schedule in the VW cases. Oral arguments will be on Dec. 3
in New Orleans. The panel will presumably name a transfer court
soon after that.
Will the three judges who have refused to stay the VW
litigation have an edge? Or will the multidistrict litigation
panel be irritated that they couldn't wait a month for order to
be imposed on the sprawling class actions?
There are going to be an awful lot of lawyers in New Orleans
on Dec. 3 awaiting an answer to those questions.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty)