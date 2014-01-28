(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Jan 28 On Monday, the California
Supreme Court unanimously agreed to deny Stephen Glass's
application for admission to the state bar.
Glass "made himself infamous as a dishonest journalist by
fabricating material for more than 40 articles for The New
Republic magazine and other publications," the judges said, in
an unsigned 33-page opinion. And though his fabrications took
place almost two decades ago - and he has since proved to be an
admirably selfless law clerk - Glass's attempts to rehabilitate
his reputation seemed hollow to the state justices.
"We must recall that what is at stake is not compassion for
Glass, who wishes to advance from being a supervised law clerk
to enjoying a license to engage in the practice of law on an
independent basis," the opinion concluded. "Given our duty to
protect the public and maintain the integrity and high standards
of the profession, our focus is on the applicant's moral fitness
to practice law. On this record, the applicant failed to carry
his heavy burden of establishing his rehabilitation and current
fitness."
The opinion quotes at least three of Glass's many eminent
supporters - former New Republic owner Martin Peretz, Georgetown
University Law Center professor Stephen Cohen and journalist
Melanie Thernstrom - criticizing the California bar admission
committee, which insisted on challenging Glass's moral fitness
at the California Supreme Court even after the State Bar Court
ruled that he had established his redemption.
GRAVER TRANSGRESSIONS
Others critics surfaced after the court's ruling. Jeffrey
Toobin tweeted that the Supreme Court made the wrong call. David
Plotz of Slate - a former New Republic editor whom Glass
maligned, along with Plotz's wife, Hanna Rosin, in his thinly
veiled novel about his transgressions - said the ruling was
"misguided and cruel."
"The Committee of Bar Examiners and the Supreme Court
justices - every one a lawyer - don't want to let Glass be a
lawyer because they're embarrassed that anyone could possibly
think that he's like them," Plotz wrote. "They care about
telling themselves that their profession is saintlier than it
is, and they're superior to the reformed liar who wants to work
with them. But law isn't holy orders. It's a job."
I'm of the view that Plotz and other critics of the
California Supreme Court decision are exactly right - and
exactly wrong. The opinion's purported reasons for continuing to
doubt Glass's honesty are unconvincing. Glass wasn't entirely
accurate in describing his cooperation with the publications he
duped, and he didn't list every one of his fraudulent articles
when he applied for admission to the New York bar, the court
said.
Really?
We can all name licensed lawyers who've committed much
graver transgressions: padding bills, sexually harassing
underlings, helping clients lie under oath - and that's just a
small sampling. Glass's worst offenses were outrageous,
especially the racist undertones the California Supreme Court
detected in some of his fabricated anecdotes and quotes, but at
least he has apologized to most of the people he hurt (in
handwritten notes, no less). I'd be willing to bet you could
find worse human beings on the rolls of every state bar in
America, without even trying very hard.
SECOND-CAREER HAVEN
But here's why Glass's supporters are wrong to complain
about the process: Glass agreed to submit to the whims of state
bar licensing committees when he set out to become a lawyer.
There is no inalienable right to practice law, as Glass surely
knew by the time he applied for admission to the California bar.
The law may be just a job, in Plotz's words, but it is a job
that aspirants understand they can't have unless they're
accepted by the profession's self-regulators. Stephen Glass got
a fair shot to make his case. He presented the Supreme Court
with evidence of his rehabilitation and good character and
offered explanations for not only his journalism sins but also
for any subsequent failures to report them exhaustively. The
California justices listened, faithfully reported Glass's
evidence - and decided they didn't want him to be a lawyer
anyway. That's their prerogative.
Perhaps, as Plotz said, lawyers have an outdated and
inflated view of the profession's moral fiber. Or maybe the
California Supreme Court is all too aware of the public's
ever-eroding confidence in lawyers, and decided that admitting a
candidate who "made himself infamous as a dishonest journalist"
wasn't a very good way to enhance the profession's reputation.
That seems to me to be the unspoken explanation for the
decision to bar Glass: The law has plenty of its own scoundrels;
there's no reason to make it a second-career haven for notorious
scoundrels driven out of their first-chosen fields.
