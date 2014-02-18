(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Feb 18 During settlement talks in Abu
Dhabi last month, lawyers for the Greek shipping tycoon Victor
Restis once again extended an offer to United Against Nuclear
Iran, a non-profit headed by former U.S. diplomat (and Miami
lawyer) Mark Wallace.
UANI has denounced Restis for violating international
sanctions against Iran and facilitating Iran's development of
nuclear weapons by secretly exporting Iranian oil in his
company's tankers. To settle the litigation over UANI's
accusations, the Restis entities offered to pay UANI $400,000
and to appoint Wallace to the board of the Restis tanker
management company, Golden Energy Management.
There's nothing unusual about attempting to settle a case
involving explosive allegations, of course. But here's the
twist: Restis and his company Enterprise Shipping and Trading
are actually plaintiffs in the case, a defamation suit Restis's
lawyers filed in federal court in Manhattan.
UANI and Wallace are defendants (along with others). Restis,
in other words, was willing to put up nearly a half-million
bucks and to admit a sworn enemy into his business in order to
settle a claim he initiated. That's not a typical course for
high-stakes litigation.
BUSINESS HURTING
The two sides, as you might imagine, offer quite different
accounts of why Restis has been offering to settle this suit
since soon after he filed it last July.
According to the transcript of a hearing Friday before U.S.
District Judge Edgardo Ramos, Restis's goal is a public
announcement from UANI that he isn't violating anti-Iran
sanctions or doing business with the country.
His lawyer Michael Bhargava, who took the Restis litigation
with him when he moved Monday from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips to
Chadbourne & Parke, told Ramos that Restis was forced to sue
UANI because the non-profit's devastating allegations were
hurting the shipping company's business. All that the Restis
entities really want from the suit, he said, is a withdrawal of
UANI's accusations, which they believe to be based on
"fraudulent and facially unreliable" documents.
To achieve that end as quickly as possible, Bhargava told
Ramos, Restis invited UANI's Wallace to sit on Golden Energy's
board to prove to him that his tankers are not illegally
transporting Iranian oil. The $400,000 payment that also
featured in settlement talks, Bhargava said, was the
non-profit's idea; his client agreed to pay because Restis
supports UANI's goal of blocking Iranian nuclear weaponry.
UANI, meanwhile, has portrayed Restis's settlement offer as
an attempt to buy off his critics and avoid discovery demands by
the non-profit, which contends that Restis is still aiding Iran,
most recently docking a ship called the Helvetia One at the port
in Bandar Imam Khomeini. (Restis counsel Bhargava told Ramos on
Friday that the ship was on a legitimate humanitarian mission to
deliver grain to Iran.)
Last week, UANI's lawyer, Lee Wolosky of Boies, Schiller &
Flexner, asked Judge Ramos for leave to seek sanctions against
Restis, after the Restis entities' designated corporate
representative missed a scheduled deposition.
SUIT A SHAM
The defamation suit, Wolosky told Ramos in a Feb. 6 letter,
is a sham, and Restis shouldn't be permitted to avoid its
consequences.
"Knowing that discovery would eventually reveal the true
nature and extent of their business dealings in Iran and with
sanctioned entities, plaintiffs sought to conceal their
misconduct by refusing to produce documents showing their
substantial Iranian business dealings and then by proposing to
settle the litigation before discovery could reveal the scope of
their cover-up," Wolosky wrote. "At the end of their discussions
in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Wallace and the defendants made clear
that the settlement discussion charade was over, that Mr. Restis
must once and for all acknowledge that his statements denying
any business in Iran were untrue and that plaintiffs must make
good on their commitment to end their Iran business as a
necessary condition to settlement."
At the conclusion of Friday's hearing, Judge Ramos denied
UANI's request to move for sanctions, but he said the Restis
entities must produce a corporate representative to sit for a
deposition. Ramos also ruled that Boies Schiller can renew
UANI's sanctions request, presumably if the Restis corporate rep
fails to show. Wolosky told Ramos that he intends to press the
Restis witness about the details of these purported grain
deliveries to Iranian ports.
I'm sure the corporate representative will be well prepared
to answer, but Ramos's order requiring discovery to move forward
is a reminder of the risk of bringing a libel or defamation
claim: When you file such a suit, you expose yourself to your
alleged defamers. Victor Restis's amended complaint portrays him
as a Jewish descendant of Holocaust survivors who would never
aid Israel's archenemy Iran. By his account, Restis is the
aggrieved victim of a slanderous media campaign by an
irresponsible "name and shame" group. Perhaps that's all true.
But Restis is about to find his version of the truth scrutinized
and tested by his own accusers.
TRUTH OR SANCTIONS
The deposition dispute is "yet another level of intrigue" in
a case already loaded with machinations, as Judge Ramos noted at
Friday's hearing. Restis is a prominent Greek businessman, with
interests in media and banking as well as his shipping concerns.
In July, as Reuters reported, Restis was arrested and taken
into custody in Greece on charges of embezzlement and money
laundering through his family's failed bank, FBBank. (The Greek
criminal allegations are unrelated to UANI's allegations of
aiding Iran.)
Restis was released pending trial in December, but his
lawyers have said he cannot be deposed in the defamation suit in
the U.S. because of the conditions of his release. UANI's
Wallace, meanwhile, faces criminal allegations of defamation in
Greece, based on a complaint filed by Restis. UANI counsel
Wolosky told Ramos that he won't agree to depose Restis in
Greece because of the risk to Wallace.
The Justice Department just turned up in the case as well.
An assistant U.S. Attorney from Preet Bharara's civil division
entered an appearance at Friday's hearing at the behest of UANI.
Michael Byers told Judge Ramos that the government is also
interested in what Restis has to say about the supposed grain
shipments to Iran. He wouldn't say more about the feds' role in
open court.
As I said, it could turn out that at the end of this
litigation, Restis succeeds in refuting UANI's accusations.
That's what Restis counsel Bhargava expects, according to an
email statement he sent me.
"Although UANI may have a positive mission of preventing
Iran from developing nuclear weapons, it knows that its
allegations about the Restis Group companies are false," the
statement said, in part. "(The Restis entities) offered UANI
full access to their records to show that they do not engage in
illegal trade with Iran, but UANI was not interested. We will
now vigorously prosecute this case, and we look forward to the
opportunity to set the record straight in court."
UANI believes discovery will show why the Restis companies
were so eager to settle. In an email, Wolosky said Restis has
already admitted some of what he denied when he first brought
the defamation suit.
"The plaintiffs represented in their complaint that they do
not do business with Iran," Wolosky said. "Confronted with
evidence to the contrary, they have finally admitted they have
had extensive dealings in Iran, which continue to this day. Now
they do not want to come here to testify about that business
under oath. When you file suit in this jurisdiction, you need to
tell the truth under oath and abide by our discovery rules - or
face sanctions."
