(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
Technology is hard. Valet parking and coat check rooms are
not, at least for U.S. Supreme Court justices. So at Tuesday's
oral arguments over the online TV startup Aereo, lawyers for
Aereo, the U.S. government and the broadcasters who believe
Aereo is pirating their copyrighted content used all sorts of
tangible analogies to bring issues out of the cloud and into the
real world.
Aereo, as you probably know from breathless coverage of how
it will break cable's stranglehold and change
television-watching forever, permits subscribers to watch shows
in almost live time without paying for cable service. The
service uses thousands of dime-sized antennas to capture TV
signals, then retransmits them to customers' Internet devices at
their direction.
Aereo and its major backer, Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive,
contend that because its customers control transmissions from
the tiny antennas, its set-up complies with copyright law as the
2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals defined it in a 2008 case
called Cartoon Network v. Cablevision. (In the Cablevision
ruling, the 2nd Circuit said that the cable company wasn't
liable for infringement because its remote digital video
recorder system was directed by its customers, who made copies
of shows to replay for their own private use, not for prohibited
public performances.) Broadcasters, of course, say Aereo's
multiple antennas are a guise to cover the company's outright
violations of the Copyright Act's Transmit Clause, which
Congress enacted in 1976 to prohibit cable companies from
engaging in the same signal piracy that Aereo is now accused of.
Aereo realized before its case reached the Supreme Court
that it was better off comparing itself to an old-school
equipment provider - a sort of Radio Shack of the digital age -
than bickering with broadcasters over how exactly its banks of
antennas operate. No one, after all, believes Radio Shack is
responsible for copyright infringement when it sells television
antennas and electrical cables that people can set up on their
own roofs.
'LEGO PIECES'
At oral arguments Tuesday, Aereo's Supreme Court lawyer,
David Frederick of Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel,
mostly stuck with that easy-to-grasp analogy. But when Chief
Justice John Roberts challenged him on whether Aereo uses
thousands of teeny antennas rather than one big one simply to
take advantage of the 2nd Circuit's quirky Cablevision ruling,
Frederick called on another tactile comparison to justify
Aereo's devices: Lego blocks.
"It is much simpler if you're a startup to add modules,"
he said. "In any cloud computing industry you're starting with
one group of servers and then you add them, almost like Lego
pieces, as you are adding the number of people that you're
using. That is a technological reason why the cloud works the
way it does, Mr. Chief Justice."
Not according to the broadcasters' lawyer, Paul Clement of
Bancroft, or to Deputy Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart, who
argued the government's position as an amicus in support of the
broadcasters. Clement, a former Solicitor General in the George
W. Bush administration, is regarded as one of the best oral
advocates appearing at the Supreme Court.
When it became clear early in the Aereo argument that
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were
worried about how their ruling would affect other cloud
computing businesses, Clement said that the difference between
Aereo and cloud services that permit users to store and download
content they've already purchased is like the difference between
a valet parking service and a car dealer.
"If you look at it from 30,000 feet, you might think, hey,
both of these things provide cars to the public," Clement said.
"But if you looked at it more closely, you'd understand, well,
if I show up at the car dealership without a car, I'm going to
be able to get a car. If I show up at the valet parking service
and I don't own a car, it's not going to end well for me."
'VALET PARKING'
Clement returned to the car parking comparison when Justice
Kagan pointed out that the cloud isn't simply a digital storage
locker. "There are lots of companies where many, many thousands
of millions of people put things up there, and then they share
them, and the company in some ways aggregates and sorts all that
content. Does that count?" she asked.
Clement answered that the court didn't need to decide the
entire legality of cloud computing. "If a valet parking service
starts renting them out and sort of has a little Zipcar service
on the side and says, hey, while we have your car, if somebody
else needs a car, we're going to rent it out to them, I think
that's different from the pure valet parking service," he said.
To be honest, I was a little confused by Clement's parking
example (more confused than I get in the actual argument about
Aereo's alleged infringement). Is Aereo supposed to be the valet
parking service?
I preferred Deputy SG Stewart's analogy of the cloud to a
coat check. "There are situations all the time in which people
place property momentarily at the disposalof another and then
retrieve it later," Stewart said. "It's distributed to them at
that later date not in their capacities as members of the
public, but as the true owners of the property." In his extended
metaphor, Aero is a cloakroom attendant busily reselling coats
(or television shows) she has stolen from their true owners, the
broadcasters.
Some of the justices suggested their own analogies. Justice
Sotomayor wanted to know why Aereo isn't a cable company, but
both sides rejected the comparison. (Cable companies are subject
to compulsory licenses under the Copyright Act, which is
antithetical to Aereo's business model.)
Chief Justice Roberts asked whether using Aereo was like
parking your car in a public garage, a perfectly legitimate
alternative to a private garage. (Clement said that even if
Aereo is just renting out its antennas like a public garage
rents parking spaces, the Copyright Act applies to its
retransmission of protected content.) Justice Breyer got hung up
on record stores, which sell copyrighted music, and postal
services, which distribute copyrighted material that users can
subsequently perform.
You can see from Justice Breyer's 20th century questions why
the lawyers on both sides felt the need to steer clear of
microcircuits and latch onto tangible examples for this
particular audience of nine. Whose analogies were better? We'll
find out next month.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Noeleen Walder)