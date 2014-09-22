(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Allergan's attempt to ward off a
precedent-setting joint bid by the Canadian pharmaceutical
company Valeant and the hedge fund Pershing Square continues to
remake the rulebook for hostile takeovers.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge David Carter of Santa Ana,
Calif., ordered Allergan to turn over to lawyers for Valeant and
Pershing the complete records of recent board meetings and other
strategic documents despite Allergan's arguments that the
documents would expose its plans for fending off the hostile
bidders.
The ruling came in Allergan's suit accusing Pershing of
acquiring its shares based on insider information about
Valeant's plan to acquire Allergan. Allergan is seeking to
enjoin Pershing from voting its nearly 10 percent stake at a
special meeting of Allergan shareholders scheduled to take place
on Dec. 18.
The company's lawyers at Latham & Watkins had argued that
Allergan is entitled to shield sensitive information under a
"business strategy privilege" that dates back to takeover
defense litigation from the 1980s and 1990s.
"This case is about one question: whether defendants
violated federal insider trading and disclosure laws in
connection with Valeant's proposed hostile attempt to take over
Allergan," Allergan wrote in a brief. "Defendants nevertheless
seek to compel Allergan to produce some of the most
competitively sensitive information in its possession -
information that has nothing to do with those claims and that if
disclosed to defendants (one of whom is Allergan's direct
competitor), would substantially harm Allergan and its
stockholders by impairing Allergan's ability to attract
strategic transaction partners and negotiate effectively with
them."
Pershing and Valeant (represented by Kirkland & Ellis and
Sullivan & Cromwell) said Allergan had concocted the supposed
"privilege" by misreading Delaware Chancery and federal court
precedent.
At most, the bidders said, targets of unsolicited bids are
entitled to request a limited protective order to shield
information related to their takeover defense. Allergan's
large-scale redactions, according to Valeant and Pershing, far
exceeded what's permissible.
"It also appears that Allergan has redacted references to
its plan to contact its large shareholders and attack defendants
as improperly trading in Allergan's stock and engaging in
improper activity," they said in a brief filed Saturday.
"Allergan's disclosures to its own shareholders of the exact
information it claims defendants should disclose would directly
undercut Allergan's claim that it should be provided an
injunction to remedy the supposed lack of disclosure to these
shareholders."
Judge Carter agreed with Pershing and Valeant that shielding
business strategy documents is not a privilege like the attorney
client and work product privileges, but a qualified right.
Takeover targets have to show they're only redacting
evidence that would "reveal strategies for retaining or
obtaining corporate control during a live corporate takeover
situation." In this case, he said, Allergan hadn't shown that
its redaction of dozens of pages of documents, without any
explanation of what the redactions cloak, is justified under the
qualified business strategy doctrine.
He ordered Allergan to turn over unredacted versions of all
of the documents to Valeant and Pershing, subject to a
previously approved confidentiality agreement that protects
their public release.
Lawyers for both sides declined to provide a statement to
me, but Allergan will probably try to stay the order. It has
already said that the redactions aren't relevant to its insider
trading allegations against Pershing, but it's a good bet that
when Judge Carter holds a hearing on Allergan's motion for a
preliminary injunction on Oct. 28, Pershing and Valeant will
have something to say about Allergan's own tactics.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi.)