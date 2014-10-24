(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Earlier this week, I told you about new
filings by the Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant and the
hedge fund Pershing Capital that suggested their target Allergan
had disregarded advice from its financial adviser Goldman Sachs.
The Pershing and Valeant briefs were heavily redacted and
the underlying exhibits were sealed, but the implication from
unredacted snippets was that Goldman had suggested Allergan
request accounting information from Valeant and Allergan
rejected the recommendation. Then, according to Pershing and
Valeant, after Goldman refused to go along with attacks on
Valeant's business model, Allergan hired additional experts with
no such reservations.
Much of the once-sealed evidence in the case is now public.
It's must-read stuff for M&A buffs - an unusually robust account
of one of the most innovative and celebrated takeover battles I
can remember. But I don't see much in the emails or testimony to
prove that Allergan refused to follow Goldman's advice to engage
with Allergan.
'VALEANT IS VILE'
There are definitely some headaches for Allergan in the newly
disclosed emails, including one from CEO David Pyott to Allergan
corporate development vice president David Lawrence, summarily
rejecting Lawrence's suggestion that Allergan tone down a
presentation entitled "Valeant Is Vile."
Lawrence subsequently emailed Allergan's CFO, describing how
Pyott had "paddled" him for objecting to the presentation and
how he'd since been excluded from directors' meetings and
consultations with Allergan's financial advisers. (Lawrence also
sent a copy of his original email to Pyott to his personal email
account, an interesting move.)
There's also some new evidence to back up Pershing chief
William Ackman's claim that Allergan deliberately set out to
drive down Valeant's share price as part of Allergan's defense
against the hostile bid.
As far back as March 2014 - before Valeant and Pershing even
surfaced with an unsolicited bid for Allergan - Allergan was
modeling negative forecasts for Valeant, according to an
internal email.
By June, with Allergan's anti-Valeant campaign underway,
Allergan CEO Pyott was "taking credit" for a $5 drop in Valeant
shares, according to an exchange between the Allergan CFO and an
adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The next month, Pyott asked M&A adviser Innisfree for a list
of Valeant's top shareholders, presumably in connection with
what Pershing and Valeant have described as Allergan's "highly
unusual" roadshow to convince Valeant shareholders to oppose the
takeover bid.
And in a July 14 presentation to the Allergan board,
Allergan's bankers at Goldman Sachs and Merrill highlighted the
fall in Valeant's share price - to below its levels preceding
the Allergan offer - as a sign of the success of Allergan's
tactics.
But let's get back to the Pershing and Valeant
representation in filings this week that Allergan rejected
"Goldman's recommendation to ask for information from Valeant"
and "disregarded input" from its outside advisers about
Valeant's business model.
GOLDMAN'S "WHITE HAT"
There is no smoking-gun Allergan email to back that
assertion. On May 19, a Goldman banker sent Merrill counterparts
and Allergan officials an email describing Tenet Healthcare's
fraud suit against Community Health Systems, which was part of
Tenet's defense against Community's hostile takeover bid.
Tenet had obtained the information at the heart of its suit
through a non-disclosure agreement, the Goldman email said.
Goldman seemed to intimate that Allergan might be able to pull
off a similar coup.
If Allergan were actually to begin negotiations with
Valeant, the email said, "we would have the opportunity to do
real, detailed due diligence of V as well. We would also insist
in the NDA that we have the right to make our findings public to
our shareholders as fiduciaries. V may never agree to this,
which in and of itself would be telling."
Is that really a recommendation to request information from
Valeant? It seems more like a hypothetical to me. I didn't see
any subsequent reference to the non-disclosure agreement idea,
though in a separate email chain with a different Goldman banker
the same day, Allergan's CEO said, "I need Goldman to take off
its white hat and put on a darker one." (The Goldman banker
responded, "I hear you!")
Pershing and Valeant claimed that Allergan's "Valeant Is
Vile" presentation was vetted by Allergan accounting advisers
Alvarez & Marsal and FTI Consulting because Goldman Sachs and
Merrill refused to go along with Allergan's criticisms of
Valeant.
(Both banks had been bullish about Valeant in recent analyst
reports, and Goldman was the sole underwriter in a $2.3 billion
Valeant stock offering in 2013, in which it invested $300
million in Valeant shares.)
But when Pershing lawyer Mark Holscher of Kirkland & Ellis
asked Pyott during the CEO's deposition about Goldman's view of
the "Valeant Is Vile" Powerpoint, Pyott refused to concede that
Goldman had any problem with it.
"I think the word 'approve' is wrong, because at the end of
day, the only person who puts out the presentation is
ourselves," Pyott testified. "Obviously if they had some form of
objection, I would be listening carefully."
Holscher directly asked Allergan's lead director, Michael
Gallagher, if Goldman and Merrill told him Valeant had an
unsustainable business model. "They agreed that it did, yes,"
Gallagher replied.
Holscher also asked whether Allergan had considered a
non-disclosure agreement to obtain information from Valeant.
Gallagher said no: That request would have sent the wrong
message to the marketplace and, besides, Allergan already knew
plenty about Valeant's business model.
(Allergan's shareholders may be wondering why the company is
paying $6 million a quarter for financial advice to both Goldman
and Merrill - according to Holscher's questions to Gallagher -
if its board already knows everything it needs to know about
Valeant's business, but that's another story.)
MUD-SLINGING
Allergan shareholders, as you know, are weighing Pershing
proposals to oust six board members and begin talks with
Valeant. Both sides seem to believe that the more mud they can
throw at the other, the better their chance of winning the proxy
fight.
Allergan says Pershing is an inside trader and Valeant is a
company with an unsustainable business plan. The hostile bidders
say Allergan's board members are breaching their duties to
shareholders in a desperate effort to save their own jobs.
Bill Ackman said in his deposition in the Allergan
litigation that he doesn't like to describe unsolicited offers
as "hostile" bids, preferring to call them "happy deals" because
"there are very few unhappy shareholders when a company makes a
public proposal to acquire a business."
I'm sure the arbitrageurs who have bought Allergan shares
since the Valeant offer last April have been happy to see the
upward trend line of the company's share price in the last six
months.
But when you're caught in the middle of a mud fight, you
can't help feeling a little dirty.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Ted Botha.)