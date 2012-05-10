By Chrystia Freeland
| PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. May 10 The world,
particularly the world economy, is pretty vulnerable at the
moment. The recent French and Greek elections, and Germany's
unpredictable response to their results, have again raised the
specter of a crisis in the euro zone that Robert Rubin, a former
secretary of the U.S. Treasury, told me this week could be far
worse than the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Nor is
everything fine in the United States, where disappointing job
numbers for April have set off fears that the economic recovery
may be weakening.
Yet at a time when the global economy is so fragile, and in
a year when it has been billed as the only election issue that
matters, the United States has spent the week focused on
same-sex marriage, which President Barack Obama explicitly
endorsed on Wednesday after a dance of the seven veils by other
members of his administration.
This attention to social issues when so much else is awry
can be perplexing to outsiders. Dmitry Peskov, President
Vladimir V. Putin's press secretary, memorably sneered about
mixed-up U.S. priorities in a recent conversation with David
Remnick, editor of The New Yorker.
But the often contradictory interplay between social
policies and economic ones is the underlying dynamic that today
drives U.S. politics. The party that juggles the two agendas
most adeptly will be the one that wins the White House in
November.
To understand what is going on, you have to go back to the
1960s. Since then, two big political shifts have reshaped U.S.
society, politics and economy. The first is the vast expansion
of individual rights and liberties. Women, ethnic minorities
and, although not completely, gay men and lesbians fought their
way into the public arena. This tremendous social transformation
was championed by the left, and it has largely succeeded.
In the 1980s, a second big shift began. This was the Reagan
Revolution in economic policy, which brought cuts in taxes and
in regulation and a weakening of unions and the social welfare
safety net. This transformation was championed by the right, and
it, too, has largely won the day.
These two different victories are the backstory to today's
big political dramas. They are the reasons the left and the
right both feel cheated and aggrieved, and both want to win back
a country they feel has been stolen from them. The right wants
to win back the country from the left's social revolution. The
left wants to win it back from the right's economic revolution.
They are also why, even as the distance between left and
right has increased, the fault lines within the two parties have
deepened. For many Americans, supporting a party that advocates
both their vested economic interests and their social
preferences has become hard to do.
Thomas Frank dubbed this the "What's the Matter with
Kansas?" problem in his 2004 book of the same title. Frank's
point was that the Republican Party had won support for its
economic policies from the lower-middle class by backing that
group's conservative social preferences. These people were so
strongly opposed to the liberal social agenda imposed by coastal
elites that they were willing to back the party that fought it,
even if that meant voting against their economic self-interest.
Frank's book deserved its best-seller status. But it should
be read alongside a phantom companion volume titled "What's the
Matter with Palo Alto?" or "What's the Matter with the Upper
West Side?"
That's because, for the sake of the social values they hold
dear, many members of the affluent coastal elite were willing to
back a party whose policies went against their vested economic
interests: the Democrats. That trade-off was particularly
evident in 2008, when some of the leading lights on Wall Street,
a community that has historically been staunchly Republican,
defected to Obama.
These awkward marriages of social and economic issues are
again dominant in the 2012 race. The "What's the Matter with
Kansas?" paradox was at play in the campaign of Rick Santorum,
the former Pennsylvania senator and Republican runner-up, who
portrayed himself as the candidate of the working man and
espoused an extremely conservative social agenda.
Winning over their own economically conflicted constituents
has been harder for the Democrats: The financial crisis and its
aftermath have weakened the fragile alliance between the 1
percent and the left. It is one thing to support a highly
educated leader whose very biography embodies the socially
liberal convictions of your class at a time when the economy is
booming and George W. Bush's tax cuts are still in place. It is
quite another to back that same president when he is pledging to
target beloved tax loopholes with the Buffett Rule.
Here is where same-sex marriage comes in. This is a cause
strongly advocated by young voters and committed progressives,
two important groups in the Obama base. But it also turns out to
be an issue with tremendous traction within the highly educated,
individual-rights-based 1 percent.
As the NBC journalist Chuck Todd put it earlier this week,
"Gay money in this election has replaced Wall Street money. It
has been the gay community that has put in money in a way to
this president that is a very, very important part of the
fund-raising operation for President Obama's campaign."
The good news for Obama, and the political logic behind his
statement of personal conviction this week, is that "gay money"
and "Wall Street money" can be one and the same. As Governor
Andrew Cuomo of New York demonstrated in his push for same-sex
marriage last year, even billionaires with strongly conservative
economic views, like the hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer,
whose son is gay, are willing to back Democrats on what they see
as an issue of fundamental human rights.