By Chrystia Freeland
OTTAWA, June 21 Tolstoy may have been right
about families - "All happy families are alike; each unhappy
family is unhappy in its own way" - but the opposite of his
famous first line is true when it comes to countries: The
world's disparate unhappy nations are very much alike when it
comes to the causes of their unhappiness.
That's not immediately apparent - austerity-strangled
Greece, cheap-money America and military-ruled Egypt are all
exhibiting quite different symptoms. But it is no accident that
so many of the world's economies are sputtering at the same
time, or that so many people around the globe are angry.
One reason for the synchronized gloom, of course, is the
synchronization of the global economy. But the world is
suffering from more than a shared summer cold. Rather, we are
all, both together and apart, trying to figure out three big
questions. Our answers to them will shape the 21st century.
The first is how nation-states fit into a globalized world
economy. Different countries are wrestling with different
versions of this problem. Small states with their own currencies
and open trade policies have just endured a version of the Asian
crisis of 1998, and they have come to similar conclusions -
survival requires a fortress-like national balance sheet and
export-led growth. That's why Baltic leaders, these days, sound
an awful lot like Southeast Asian ones.
The rub, as Lawrence H. Summers, the former U.S. Treasury
secretary, likes to point out, is that there are no Martians.
Export-led growth can't work as a policy for the whole world:
Someone needs to be the net importer.
The truth of this observation is being experienced very
painfully today by Southern Europeans, whose economies are
constrained not only by inflexible labor markets - which are
being reformed - but also by a currency union that has lifted
Northern European exporters, particularly Germans, and weakened
everyone else. And so the euro, which was attractive to smaller
European states in part as a shelter from global economic storms
like the Asian tsunami of 1998, turns out to be a perilous haven
indeed.
An effective global economy will require more than a World
Trade Organization and free and fair commerce between companies.
What shapes trade most of all is currencies, and those are
guided by national policies on exports, credit and government
surpluses or deficits. If we want a global economy - and most of
us seem to - we need to devise a way for the currencies of the
world to work, and to work together. Call it the 21st century's
Bretton Woods moment.
The second question is even knottier. Global capitalism is
the best economic system humanity has devised so far: Worldwide
growth in the three decades before the financial crisis was
astonishing - delivering, most strikingly, a huge rise in
incomes to poor people in countries like India and China that,
just a generation ago, development economists had all but given
up on. Latin America has benefited, too, and even Africa, the
perpetual bridesmaid, seems to be on the rise.
But 21st-century capitalism is failing at one very important
task - delivering jobs and rising incomes to the middle class in
rich countries. U.S. families are no better off today than they
were in 1992. For ordinary Americans, it is as if the post-Cold
War windfall and the technology boom never happened. Much of
Europe is in the same fix, only worse, with even higher
unemployment rates and a less forgiving mortgage default system.
From today's vantage point, the rise of European tigers like
Iceland, Ireland and Spain feels like a mirage.
A popular meme in Western societies at the moment is to
lament the mulish unwillingness of democratic majorities to
support sober, centrist political leaders. Much of this refusal
to follow the erstwhile wise men can surely be traced to the
failure of the policies of the past few decades to deliver for
the middle class.
This short-changing has been going on for some time. If it
seems new, that is because the easy money of the pre-2008 world
economy hid a multitude of sins: In the United States, the
middle class thought it was rich because of cheap consumer
credit; in Southern Europe, the middle class thought it was rich
because of state jobs, state pensions and state services funded
by cheap sovereign credit. Now all that credit has dried up.
As Lord Paddy Ashdown told a gathering of top Canadian civil
servants in Ottawa this week: "You alienate the middle class at
your peril. The middle class always leads revolutions."
The third question is the one we speak about the least and
should probably worry about the most: Can rich women be
persuaded to have children? Rich, here, doesn't refer to the
wives of the plutocrats, who continue to have plenty. But once a
country achieves middle-income status, its middle-class women
stop having many children. This demographic squeeze is another
big contributor to Europe's malaise. On current trends, it is
likely to become more severe.
As countries, as middle-class individuals and as families
(or as women who choose not to have them), we are struggling to
find our place in a world that is in the midst of convulsive
change. Lord Ashdown said that some eras are times of stability.
Ours is not: "We are living in a period of history when power
shifts."
The global family of nations will be unhappy until we find a
new power configuration that works. The good news - and the bad
news - is that we will only be able to figure that out together.
"Everything today is connected to everything else," Lord Ashdown
said. "The most important part of what you can do is what you
can do with others. There is no problem anymore that is solvable
alone."