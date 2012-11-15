By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Nov 15 For America, 2012 will go down
in history as the year of the Latinos, the blacks, the women and
the gays. That rainbow coalition won President Barack Obama his
second term. This triumph of the outsiders is partly due to
America's changing demographics. And it is not just the United
States that is becoming more diverse. Canada is, too, as is much
of Europe.
That is why it is worth thinking hard about how to make
diverse teams effective, and how people who straddle two
cultural worlds can succeed. Three academics, appropriately
enough a diverse group based in Asia and America, have been
doing some provocative research that suggests that our
ability to comfortably integrate our different identities - or
not - is the key.
In "Connecting the Dots Within: Creative Performance and
Identity Integration," Chi-Ying Cheng of Singapore Management
University, Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks of the Ross School of Business
at the University of Michigan, and Fiona Lee, also at the
University of Michigan, argue that ethnic minorities and women
in male-dominated professions are most creative when they have
found a way to believe that their "multiple and conflicting
social identities are compatible."
"We tried to see how people who have to deal with seemingly
in-conflict culture or gender identities cope," Cheng told me.
Their conclusion was that people who have found a way to
reconcile their two identities - Asian-Americans, for example,
or women who work in male-dominated jobs like engineering - are
the best at finding creative solutions to problems.
"Those who see their identities as compatible, they are
better at combining ideas from the two identities to come up
with something new," Cheng said. "While those who also share
these two social identities, but see them as being in conflict,
they cannot come up with new ideas."
Cheng, Sanchez-Burks and Lee devised a research strategy to
probe this issue that you do not need a Ph.D. to appreciate:
They asked Asian-Americans to invent new fusion cuisine dishes
using both typically Asian and typically American ingredients,
and they asked female engineers to design products geared
specifically to women. In both cases, people who were at peace
with their dual identities performed better.
"Asian-Americans who had higher bicultural integration could
create more creative recipes, and they believed it was possible
to come up with more recipes," Cheng said. "By
contrast, Asian-Americans who feel their two identities are in
conflict cannot come up with as many creative recipes.''
Cheng has her own experience of being a minority. She is
from Taiwan but went to graduate school in the United States;
she is a woman but has taught in the male-dominated environment
of graduate business schools. She does not minimize the
challenge of coming to terms with this sort of diversity.
"People who have high identity integration, it is not that
they are more easygoing. It is that they find peace between the
two different worlds," Cheng said. "It is not that easy.
Pretending doesn't work. There has to be real understanding and
integration between the two worlds. They find a way for the two
worlds to coexist inside a person."
This academic work is a useful prism for understanding the
man who may be the world's most prominent integrator of two
potentially conflicting identities: President Obama. He has
gained admission to what used to be the most exclusive white
club of all, the White House, while remaining patently at ease
with his black identity.
As Cheng advises, Obama does not ignore the complexities
of straddling these two worlds: He governs with an acute
awareness of the particular challenges a black skin poses for
the man Americans still like to describe as the leader of the
free world. But the president is also deeply at ease with his
various identities, a psychological state that may help him use
them to powerful effect - as in the election campaign, when he
rallied pretty much all Americans who think of themselves as
different.
The conclusions of Cheng, Sanchez-Burks and Lee suggest a
tantalizing follow-up question: How can we achieve the personal
integration these scholars have identified as crucial to making
a virtue of diversity? Further research by Cheng offers one
answer: "You can integrate your identities if you have positive
bicultural experiences. The macrosystem can influence the
microsystem."
In other words, if the world around us tells us our dual
identities are compatible, we will believe that, and act
accordingly. If female engineers work in a company that treats
their gender as a virtue, they will do better. If
Asian-Americans live in a community that celebrates both aspects
of their identity, they will be more effective.
America's rainbow coalition won at the ballot box this
month, but in other settings the nation has become a
little weary of diversity-cheering movements like
multiculturalism and even explicit feminism. Cheng's work
suggests that cynicism may be misplaced. Diversity can work, but
we have to work at it.