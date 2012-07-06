By Chrystia Freeland
ASPEN, Colo., July 5 Go to the Aspen Ideas
Festival - or to any similar confab of affluent elites gathered
to solve the problems of the world in luxurious, remote hamlets
- and you can be sure that a dominant theme will be a lament for
the vanishing political center.
Where, panel after panel will ask, are the wise moderates,
able to seek compromise and rise above partisanship in pursuit
of the public good? America's biggest problems, and its
inability to tackle them head-on, will usually be cited as the
consequence of this lack of a sensible middle.
Most of the wealthy and well-positioned people in the rooms
where these sorts of discussions are conducted see themselves as
members of that sadly disempowered middle, so reflections along
these lines are generally well received.
But the problem with this approach is its implicit
assumption that politics, or at least policy, is a win-win game.
Policies that serve the collective good are out there to be
found, if only we publicly minded moderates were in charge.
But what if it isn't just the political battle at the voting
booth that is partisan, but the policies themselves, and their
outcomes, too?
Take healthcare. The fierce battle over the U.S. healthcare
overhaul is framed by both sides as an argument over which type
of system would work better "for America."
But what you think "works" depends very much on who you are.
If you are uninsured, or fear you could be, expanding coverage
is obviously a very good thing. But if you already have Cadillac
coverage through your employer and are confident you will keep
it, then paying for more people to get on board might not seem
like such a good idea.
A favorite issue for believers in the moderate middle is the
budget deficit. It is held up as an example of the rabid
partisanship and short-termism that threatens to destroy the
U.S. economy. The usual consensus on how to avert impending doom
is to put the wise moderates in charge and let them hammer out a
compromise deal to both raise taxes and cut spending. That's
fair enough - and is almost certainly the eventual path the
United States must take.
But what's really striking about discussions of the budget
deficit by the moderate middle is how overwhelmingly the issue
itself has come to dominate the public debate about the economy,
especially when those wise, nonpartisan people get together. A
study last year by the National Journal found that the number of
articles in five major American newspapers about the budget
deficit eclipsed the number of articles about unemployment.
What's especially remarkable about that imbalance is that
while the deficit is certainly an issue the United States needs
to tackle in the medium term, at the moment interest rates for
10-year bonds are near historic lows. The markets
may not be wise, but they are nonpartisan, and as far as they
are concerned there is no urgent fiscal crisis in the United
States.
Meanwhile, unemployment remains above 8 percent and is
having a dire and long-term impact on the people without jobs
and on their families. That's why Alan B. Krueger, an economist
at Princeton University in New Jersey who is the head of
President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, focused
his talk at Aspen (which I moderated) on "the middle-class jobs
deficit."
"What I wanted to do in using that term is to highlight that
this is a deficit, just like our fiscal deficit," Krueger said.
"We need to raise the jobs deficit to the same level as the
fiscal deficit, if not above it."
The U.S. jobs problem is even worse than the headline
unemployment numbers suggest.
A filmmaker whose documentary about Detroit was aired at
Aspen and who was in the audience for Krueger's talk identified
what is going on: "What we've noticed, from workers who got
rehired recently, is they took a 50 percent wage cut during the
bailout. So they're coming back at $11 to $14 an hour. Do we
really have to accept that this group of people is no longer the
middle class we had in our minds before, but just the working
poor?"
Thanks to what economists call the "polarization" of the
labor market, if you are lucky enough to have a job in the
United States, you probably fall in either the top or the bottom
of income distribution - but not in the middle.
Krueger touched on one of the most worrying consequences of
this economically divided country: It will get worse over time.
Americans still imagine their country to be the land of
opportunity, but the numbers tell a different story. Your
parents' income correlates more closely with your chance of
finishing college than your SAT scores do - class matters more
than how you do in class.
Which brings us back to the affluent moderates who
congregate at conferences like the Aspen Ideas Festival. Whether
they realize it or not, these sensible centrists are guided by
their own self-interests, too. It just so happens that deficits
are dangerous for them - they could bring higher taxes - while
the jobs deficit has little impact on them or their families.
Today, the U.S. political center lives at the top. We
shouldn't be surprised by the shrieks of those who have been
forced to the economic bottom and have chosen to move to the
political fringes.