By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK, March 28 One of the most important
political and economic facts of this young century is that
capital has been slipping the traces of the nation-state.
Business is global; government is national. That mismatch is
one of the big sources of tension in the world today: Whether it
comes to taxes, bank regulation or immigration, the fact that
money and politics no longer live in the same neighborhood makes
consensus harder to achieve.
For Exhibit A, you could point to the flood of Russian
rubles into Cypriot banks - and the dramatic consequences.
Global businesses have profited handsomely. Multinationals
have legally lowered their tax bills by shifting their profits
to low-tax countries: As a scandalized British public recently
learned, for example, Starbucks paid 8.6 million pounds,
or $13 million, in corporate taxes in Britain over the past 14
years.
For individual plutocrats, taking advantage of globalization
is even easier: Move your legal residence - and your money - as
the actor Gerard Depardieu or the Facebook co-founder Eduardo
Saverin did.
But these lower tax bills come at a cost. As I was told by
Kemal Dervis, former minister of economic affairs in Turkey and
now vice president of the Brookings Institution, "Capital is
seeking to avoid the burden-sharing which makes modern society
possible."
"If every country tries to race towards the lowest rate,
then in the end nobody gains," Dervis said. "If you believe
there should be no government at all, then fine. But if you
believe some government is good, then you cannot have a system
that erodes the tax base in all major countries."
The big losers, in Dervis's view, are those who do not have
the option of exiting the nation-state: the middle-class citizen
and the medium-size business.
The Cypriot economy was an extreme product of the age of
global business and a weakening nation-state. Cyprus used to
live off a banking sector whose coffers were bloated chiefly by
Russian money.
Part of the country's appeal was the seduction of low taxes
and light regulation. But for the Russians, whose home tax rates
are low enough to attract Depardieu, that was not Cyprus's only
advantage.
Equally important was the fact that Cyprus allowed affluent
Russians to escape the corruption of their home country and to
trade it for the rule of law of the European Union. That was a
shift with important political consequences.
One of the mysteries of modern Russia is why a country that
is relatively rich and well educated is so tolerant of its
authoritarian rulers and weak legal system. The political
quiescence of the Russian middle class flies in the face of the
theory that as the bourgeoisie gains economic power, it will
demand a corresponding increase in political rights - a view
that implicitly underpinned much of the West's policy toward
post-Soviet Russia.
But, partly thanks to globalization and the mass
offshorizatsiya, as the Russians call it, that it has
facilitated, that is not how things have turned out. In contrast
to the rising middle classes of North America or Western Europe
in earlier eras, rich Russians have not needed to fight for the
rule of law at home to protect their capital. They have chosen
the much simpler option of exporting their money and taking
advantage of the rule of law in the West.
As Ivan Krastev, a Bulgarian political scientist, has
argued, part of Vladimir V. Putin's political genius is that he
has not blocked the flight of his richest and smartest citizens.
Unlike both the czars and the commissars, Putin has realized
that letting these people and their rubles go actually makes his
regime more stable, by exporting a potentially powerful source
of dissent.
But the Cyprus crisis has shown that the Russian elite's
strategy of offshoring the rule of law, rather than building it
at home, has its risks, too. When the wolf was at the door,
Cypriot citizens had the political muscle in Nicosia and
Brussels to defend their interests; Russian bank depositors did
not.
The rule of law and a stable financial system are both part
of the expensive infrastructure of modern society that Dervis
worries is underfinanced. Russian elites found it easier and
cheaper to buy these collective goods abroad. But even in this
global age, citizenship has its perks, and one of them is that
in a moment of crisis, your government might put you first in
line.
Plutocrats worldwide have readily understood the advantages
of evading the burdens of the nation-state. Cyprus is a reminder
that government has benefits as well as costs and that if you
opt out of paying the bill, you may find that you get what you
pay for.