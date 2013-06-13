(Chrystia Freeland is a Reuters columnist. Any opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Chrystia Freeland
EDINBURGH, June 13 Here's one sign the global
elite is starting to get worried that capitalism isn't working
for the Western middle class. At the TED Global gathering in
Scotland's elegant capital city this week, much of the spotlight
was on what's going wrong with the 21st-century economy.
That matters because the TED conferences are one of the
obligatory stops on the itinerary of any self-regarding
plutocrat, and in the past that constituency has often preferred
its vision of the economic future served sunny-side up. (TED
stands for technology, entertainment and design, and is a
not-for-profit global conference organization.)
The gloom started with former Prime Minister George
Papandreou of Greece. In a remarkably candid and introspective
talk, Papandreou offered a mea culpa for his own mistakes and
those of the European political elite. He admitted that hardship
had been imposed on people who were "in the main, not to blame
for the crisis" and accused the European establishment of
uncritically, and at great cost, clinging to "the orthodoxy of
austerity."
Small Greece, he argued, had been made the scapegoat for a
larger political and economic failure. As Papandreou mockingly
put it, Europe chose to point the finger at "those profligate,
idle, ouzo-swilling, Zorba-dancing Greeks." Instead of
addressing the harder, underlying issues, the impulse was to
say: "They are the problem! Punish them!"
Papandreou is a son of privilege - both his father and
grandfather were prime ministers of Greece - but, in a sign of
the times, he inveighed against "plutocrats hiding their assets
in tax havens" and "powerful lobbies protecting the powerful
few." His comments made an impact partly because he was so open
in declaring his own shortcomings. Nor did he shy away from how
angry a lot of people are about them.
"It's no wonder many political leaders, and I don't exclude
myself, have lost the trust of our people," Papandreou said, in
the most affecting passage of his talk. "When riot police have
to protect parliaments, a scene that is increasingly common
around the world, there is something wrong with our
democracies."
For the chosen few inside the TED hall, Papandreou also
inadvertently served as a physical reminder of how bitterly felt
the rage is among some of the masses on the outside. Gray, rainy
Scotland is a long way from Greece, but even here, Papandreou
was greeted by protesters incensed at the pain his austerity
measures imposed on his country. The city's gracious, granite
streets were plastered with posters calling on Papandreou to go
home and attack austerity across Europe.
That was just a start. A session devoted to "Money" offered
more critiques. Didier Sornette, a professor of risk at the
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, took the world's
financiers to task for being so bad at anticipating asset
bubbles. Booms and busts, he asserted, are predictable and often
controllable, and he offered his own technique for spotting
them.
Next up for a flogging were the ratings agencies: Annette
Heuser, executive director of the Washington branch of the
Bertelsmann Foundation, based in Germany, denounced them as
opaque, conflicted and dangerously powerful.
"The sector needs a complete overhaul, not just a trimming
around the edges," Heuser said. "We've left the major financial
players alone for too long."
The credit ratings of countries, she argued, need to be
redefined from a profit-making business to a public good, and
she outlined her effort to create an international
not-for-profit organization that could challenge the oligopoly
of the ratings agencies.
Most passionate of all was Mariana Mazzucato, a professor of
economics at the University of Sussex, in England. Her gripe was
with the familiar characterization of the private sector as the
sole source of innovation and creative thinking and of the state
sector as a Kafkaesque world of inefficiency, bureaucracy and
frustration.
The reality, Mazzucato said, is that the state is
responsible for some of the most essential, and initially risky,
innovations in our world today, ranging from the Internet to
"the cool, revolutionary things in your iPhone." The state, she
argued, is a "market maker," whose ability to take bold, risky
bets is critical for economies to grow at the global cutting
edge.
Disclosure alert: I was a speaker, too. I talked about my
chief obsession, soaring global income inequality, particularly
at the very top of the pyramid, and the uncomfortable fact that
the same forces that are enriching the global super-elite are
hollowing out the middle class in the Western developed
economies. Making capitalism work for everyone, and not just the
plutocrats, I argued, is our most pressing political and
economic problem.
Taken together, and given the gilded venue, all of these
comments amount to a significant shift in tone. Charlie
Robertson, the global chief economist for Renaissance Capital,
the Russian-based investment bank, was moved to post on Twitter,
in reaction to the TED lineup, that the "intellectual ascendancy
of neo-liberalism since 70s may be in retreat."
That is probably going too far. But we do seem to be at a
turning point, or the beginning of one. Judging by this week in
Edinburgh, even the winners in the global economy are beginning
to realize that there are a lot of losers, too, and that that's
a problem. You might see that as too little too late; you might
also see it as, at long last, a start.
(Chrystia Freeland is the managing director and editor,
Consumer News at Thomson Reuters. Prior, she was U.S. managing
editor of the Financial Times. Before that, Freeland was deputy
editor of the Financial Times, in London, editor of the FT's
Weekend edition, editor of FT.com, UK News editor, Moscow bureau
chief and Eastern Europe correspondent. From 1999 to 2001,
Freeland served as deputy editor of The Globe and Mail, Canada's
national newspaper. Freeland began her career working as a
stringer in Ukraine, writing for the FT, The Washington Post and
The Economist.
She is the author of two books: "Plutocrats: The Rise of the
New Global Super-rich and the Fall of Everyone Else," published
by Penguin in 2012 and "Sale of the Century: The Inside Story of
the Second Russian Revolution," published by Crown Publishing
books in 2000.)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)