By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK If you are worried about the Western
middle class - and we all should be - you may have started to
have some doubts about the virtues of flexible labor markets. In
theory, flexible labor markets should make our economies more
productive, and all of us richer, by making it easier for people
to do the work the economy needs and to stop doing the work it
doesn't.
In practice, though, some economists who once championed
flexible labor markets without reservation, like Daron Acemoglu
of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have begun to have
second thoughts. Acemoglu doesn't doubt the positive economic
effects of flexible labor markets, but he has begun to be
concerned about their political and distributional consequences.
They might help the economy grow overall, but they may also be
contributing to the hollowing out of the middle class by
weakening its political bargaining power.
That's why a recent paper by Joao Paulo Pessoa and John Van
Reenen, both of the Center for Economic Performance at the
London School of Economics, makes such fascinating reading. Van
Reenen and Pessoa set out to unravel the two big mysteries about
Britain's economic performance over the past five years. The
backdrop to both is the devastation that Britain, with its
oversize banking sector, suffered in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis.
"The big story in the UK is that the economy has shrunk by
2.5 percent since the pre-crisis period," Van Reenen told me.
"That's the longest depressed economy in this country for more
than a hundred years."
Britain's dismal economic performance certainly helps to
explain the grimness of British politics at the moment, and the
growing appeal of the nationalist fringe. But the story becomes
more mysterious when you start investigating what is happening
inside the country's shrunken economy.
Given the prolonged recession, economists would normally
predict that unemployment would soar. It has risen, but, Van
Reenen said, "not nearly as much as you would expect, and not as
much as in, for example, the United States," where the economic
contraction has not been as prolonged. So, when it comes to
jobs, Britain has surprised on the upside.
The second riddle is a less cheerful one: While employment
has held up relatively well, given the country's poor economic
performance, productivity has plunged, an unanticipated
departure from the pre-crisis trend line.
"We are 12 percent lower in productivity today than we would
expect," Van Reenen said. "That is the puzzle. Why has this
happened? Have we gotten more stupid?"
Van Reenen and Pessoa propose a single answer to these two
mysteries: flexible labor markets. In contrast with previous
economic downturns, the British economy today has a much less
sheltered workforce. The result is what classical economic
theory would have predicted: The job market has adjusted more
successfully to the shrinking economy than it did during
previous downturns.
But that good news comes at a price: The flexibility in the
British labor market has been in wages, which have shrunk even
more than the economy as a whole.
"In this recession, unions are much weaker than they were in
the 1980s, and we've had welfare to work reform, so there's a
lot more pressure on people to find jobs," Van Reenen said. "The
labor market is much more flexible, which means wages fall. That
is bad news for the people whose wages fall, of course, but the
positive side is that employment has stayed up. Some pay is
better than no pay, at least in a recession."
It is easy to understand how Van Reenen's labor market
theory explains the combination of falling real wages and
relatively strong employment at a time of economic slump. What's
less obvious is how weak productivity fits into the story.
He believes that, too, can be explained by flexible labor
markets. Workers have become cheaper in Britain and, despite low
central bank interest rates, capital is still expensive for many
firms, or hard to come by. As a result, Van Reenen argues,
"instead of investing in machines, firms are keeping on
workers." That means each hour of human work is less productive.
Van Reenen and Pessoa's paper is thought-provoking because
it connects the two British economic phenomena that are
inspiring a great deal of hand-wringing - falling productivity
and falling real wages - with the one bright spot in the British
economy: the relatively low increase in unemployment.
As in Germany, where job cuts were avoided thanks to more
formal deals to decrease the hours and pay of a wider group of
workers, Britain's flexible labor markets allowed a lot of
people to weather the recession by pricing themselves into a
shrunken economy.
There remains, however, a significant caveat. The relatively
benign workings of flexible labor markets that Van Reenen
describes are in response to the cyclical shock of a recession.
British workers in the middle and across the Western
industrialized world more generally are also being pressed by
broader structural economic forces.
"I think the squeezed middle class is likely to continue,"
Van Reenen said. "The combination of technological change and
outsourcing is going to continue to put pressure on median
wages."
"What to do about it is the question," he said. "I don't
think the answer is smashing the machines or closing the
borders. As we come out of the recession, this is going to be
the key question of the next 20 years."
