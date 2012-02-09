By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK Feb 9 If you want to get a
finger-tip feel for one of the most important transformations in
our world today, read "The Fear Index," Robert Harris's new
thriller.
Harris has been widely praised for his adept portrayal of
the hedge fund universe in which his novel is set. "The greatest
pleasure of this book is that it gets the finance right," cooed
Felix Salmon, the Reuters finance blogger whose keyboard often
oozes acid.
He is right that Harris's hedgies are a welcome and
realistic departure from the Masters of the Universe of most
popular fiction. For one thing, these are the alpha geeks, the
nerdy doctorate-holders whose testosterone is channeled into
equations instead of frat-house swagger.
And Harris knows his super-rich. As they are being wooed to
make a billion-dollar investment over a 1995 Latour in a fine
Geneva restaurant, an international group of investors
energetically discusses the ways that their national governments
oppress them. Dr. Alex Hoffmann, the billionaire hedge fund
manager protagonist who is making the pitch for their cash,
reflects: "He was remembering now why he didn't like the rich:
their self-pity. Persecution was the common ground of their
conversation, like sport or the weather was for everyone else."
But the most valuable intellectual take-away from this
riveting novel is the element that has been widely dismissed by
reviewers as familiar and unpersuasive: VIXAL, the intelligent
machine at the heart of the story that torments its human
creator and may be trying to rule the world.
Michiko Kakutani, writing in The New York Times, gave "The
Fear Index" a thumbs-up, but deemed the machine takeover "silly
and contrived." VIXAL, the evil genius computer, "seems less
like a plausible villain than like a metaphor for the greed and
heedlessness that overtook Wall Street," she wrote.
Kakutani's dismissal of VIXAL as an unoriginal and
uncompelling reworking of the Frankenstein template misses the
most important point. VIXAL and the parallel world the computer
program creates by interacting with other machines is worth
reading about - but not for the usual pulp-fiction pleasure of
entering a vividly rendered imaginary world.
"The Fear Index" is fun to read because Harris is a great
novelist, but VIXAL is worth getting to know not as a fictional
character, but because so much of what it does is already
happening in real life.
Futurists and fantasists have been dreaming about the rise
of intelligent machines for centuries. Now it is actually
starting to happen.
For a drier but in many ways even more astonishing account
of what is going on, read "The Second Economy," an essay in
McKinsey Quarterly by W. Brian Arthur, a visiting researcher at
the Intelligent Systems Lab at the Palo Alto Research Center in
California.
Arthur's contention is that a second, machine-to-machine
economy is emerging and that it will bring deep economic, social
and political change comparable to the transformation wrought by
the Industrial Revolution.
"Business processes that once took place among human beings
are now being executed electronically," Mr Arthur writes. "They
are taking place in an unseen domain that is strictly digital.
On the surface, this shift doesn't seem particularly
consequential - it's almost something we take for granted. But I
believe it is causing a revolution no less important and
dramatic than that of the railroads. It is quietly creating a
second economy, a digital one."
Arthur describes this economy as "vast, silent, connected,
unseen and autonomous (meaning that human beings may design it
but are not directly involved in running it)." The second
economy is manifest in transactions as quotidian as checking in
for a flight with a machine and as esoteric as the algorithm
hedge funds of Harris's thriller, which use information produced
by machines to trade with other machines.
Economists and novelists aren't the only people musing about
the rise of the machine-to-machine economy and its
transformative potential.
Yuri Milner is one of the savviest technology thinkers in
the world; he was a pioneering investor in Facebook, a bet that
was wildly vindicated last week.
Milner has a presentation in which he describes the nine
most important changes in the world today. Three of them are
about what Arthur has dubbed the second economy: the rise of
what Milner calls "the Internet of things," or the
machine-to-machine economy; the growing power of artificial
intelligence; and the emergence of a "global brain," which is
the network of all of the people and the machines in the world
and their connections to one another.
The one aspect of "The Fear Index" that is tired and
familiar is its depiction of the rise of the machine-to-machine
economy as murderous and menacing. That time-worn worry that the
smart machines will turn on their creators isn't one I share. I
am a fan of the machine-to-machine economy and of all the ways
it makes my human life cheaper and easier.
But I am concerned about something Harris only hints at. At
the end of "The Fear Index," VIXAL changes its hedge fund's
mission statement. The first lines of the new, machine-written
version, read: "The company of the future will have no workers."
I'm not afraid our smart machines will try to exterminate
us, but I do worry that the second economy may be a jobless one.
Arthur doesn't offer much comfort on that score. In an
exchange with a reader after his essay was published, the
economist wrote: "Since the second economy began, in the early
and mid-1990s, we've had wave after wave of downsizing and
layoffs, and now we have ongoing structural joblessness. I hope
jobs will be created, and maybe they will. More likely, the
system, as so many times before in history, will have to
readjust radically. It needs to find new ways to distribute the
wealth."