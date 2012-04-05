By Chrystia Freeland
| NEW YORK, April 5
140 characters. Social media is often accused of coarsening our
public discourse and of making us stupid. But some innovative
public leaders are taking to their keyboards and finding that
the payoff is a direct and personal connection with their
communities.
To understand how statecraft by Twitter works, I spoke to
three avid practitioners who are spread across the globe and
work at different levels of government: Carl Bildt, the foreign
minister of Sweden; Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to
Russia; and Naheed Nenshi, the mayor of Calgary, Alberta.
Bildt is a veteran blogger, but he was dubious about Web
2.0, as the social media revolution is sometimes called. "I was
rather skeptical on Twitter," he told me. "I thought, 'What can
you say in 140 characters?"'
But Bildt, who has more than 116,000 followers , soon found
Twitter to be "very useful" and also "fun."
"As a matter of fact, you can say something in 140
characters," he said. "The restriction isn't as absolute as I
had thought."
One way Bildt uses Twitter is promote his bigger think
pieces. "A lot of the tweets are links," he said. "If I write an
op-ed, then I can tweet it."
Bildt combines his Twitter posts with a blog. Twitter is for
links and instant comments; the blog is for longer, more
considered arguments. Bildt tweets in English and blogs in
Swedish.
One of Bildt's followers is McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to
Russia. He likes the way Bildt mixes life and work, one moment
tweeting about Syria and the next gently complaining about the
long line for takeoff at the Istanbul airport.
"The thing I feel most nervous about is blending the
personal and the professional," McFaul said. "That's new to me.
I'm learning where the lines are."
For instance, McFaul, who is originally from Bozeman,
Montana, posted a picture of himself and his wife dancing to
country music played by a Montana band in Spaso House, the
ambassador's residence in Moscow.
"I never would have done that three years ago," McFaul said.
"And yet the guys say any time there is something personal or
something with a photo or video it gets much more pickup or
retweets than a statement on Syria."
"The guys" to whom McFaul refers are the U.S. State
Department's social media team, led by Alec Ross, who is the
senior advisor on innovation for Hillary Rodham Clinton, the
secretary of state. Ross spearheads the State Department's
enthusiastic social media campaign. As McFaul posted earlier
this week, quoting Mrs. Clinton, "Our ambassadors are blogging
and tweeting, and every embassy has a social media presence."
(Indeed, Ross's influence is global - Bildt said that the
American briefed the Swedish diplomatic corps at their annual
meeting last summer.)
Like Bildt, McFaul has a multilingual, multiplatform social
media strategy. McFaul is a Twitter newbie. (In just over two
months, he has about 850 posts and has more than 22,700
followers.) He blogs when he has a more complicated point to
make, and uses Facebook when he wants to converse with a
community. He tries to write mostly in Russian, but occasionally
uses the Latin alphabet if his Cyrillic keyboard isn't handy,
and will post in English if he wants to communicate with his
followers outside Russia.
Bildt has found that by integrating social media into his
normal routines - he writes blog posts in the car or on the
plane and "has it in the back of my mind all the time" - "it is
not so time-consuming."
For McFaul, who is writing chiefly in a foreign language,
social media amounts to a second shift: "I have my day job as a
conventional ambassador, and then starting at 10 p.m. until I
get tired I interact on social media."
McFaul's moonlighting role as social media ambassador has
particular relevance in Russia, where the government controls
much of the traditional media, especially television, and civil
society has moved to the Internet in response. As a result,
McFaul says, social media is more than a tool for communication
- it is also a well-positioned window into the national debate.
McFaul's social media outreach has not protected him from
controversy. Indeed, Russian leaders, including President-elect
Vladimir V. Putin, have been suspicious from the outset of
McFaul, who is a longtime student and occasional advocate of
democratization. Just this week, Foreign Minister Sergey V.
Lavrov accused McFaul of arrogance for remarks made to a Russian
news agency about missile defense.
But his social media presence has given McFaul the tools to
reach beyond a sometimes hostile national media and speak to any
Russians who care to listen.
Naheed Nenshi, the mayor of Calgary, couldn't operate in a
more different environment. He is an elected leader in a Western
democracy. But he, too, has found that social media gives him
the power to get his message across directly, without relying on
mainstream media platforms.
Nenshi has a salty style - he once said on Twitter that a
critic should "look into pharmaceuticals" for his "limpness"
issue - that has earned him more than 53,000 twitter followers,
including foreign fans who say if they lived in Calgary they
would vote for Nenshi.
In a city of just over 1 million, that gives the mayor a
loud and independent megaphone.
"The really interesting piece about all of this is the way
it disintermediates the traditional media," Nenshi said. "I'm
well on my way to having more Twitter followers than one of the
Calgary newspapers has readers. It puts my interactions with the
media in a new light."