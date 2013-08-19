(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 19 Britain's homes are in the midst
of an energy-efficiency revolution, though that may come as a
surprise and not much comfort to their occupants, who are still
struggling with the highest heating and power bills for over two
decades.
Between 2005 and 2011, average household power and gas
consumption in England and Wales fell by a quarter from 26.2
megawatt hours (MWh) per year to 19.7 MWh, according to the
Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The result is a big energy saving. In 2011 Britain's homes
accounted for 26 percent of its total energy use. But household
consumption was still comparable to the amount used in road
transport (27.1 percent) and much higher than other categories
such as industry (18.5 percent) and aviation (8.7 percent).
Real gas and electricity prices rose almost 60 percent and
40 percent, respectively, between 2005 and 2011. So some of the
savings have come at the cost of comfort as soaring prices
forced consumers to turn the thermostat down and make less use
of domestic appliances.
The percentage of households living in fuel poverty, which
the government defines as needing to spend more than 10 percent
of their income to maintain a satisfactory level of warmth,
increased by more than 80 percent between 2005 and 2010.
Around 4.5 million of Britain's 26 million households were
officially described as "fuel poor" in 2010, up from just 2.5
million in 2005, according to the ONS and the Department for
Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
Nonetheless, household bills and fuel poverty would have
been much worse had it not been for a massive programme of home
insulation paid for the utility companies under the government's
Carbon Emissions Reduction Target (CERT) and other building
insulation schemes.
INSULATION AND EFFICIENCY
Between 2008 and 2013, CERT paid for 5.3 million homes to
receive loft insulation and nearly 2.6 million to receive cavity
wall insulation.
The number of homes that still have inadequate insulation
and could benefit from remedial measures has dropped from 12.9
million to 7.4 million. For cavity wall insulation, the figures
are 7.9 million and 5.3 million, respectively.
CERT targeted homes that were easy and cheap to insulate.
From January 2013, it has been replaced by the Energy Company
Obligation (ECO) and the government's Green Deal programme,
which will target houses with more complicated and expensive
insulation requirements.
Some improvements will continue to be funded by the
utilities. Others will be financed by loans that will be repaid
through an extra charge on the household's individual utility
bill.
The true cost of ECO has become the subject of a fierce
dispute between DECC and some utility companies, which accuse
the department of underestimating the cost of insulating the
remaining properties, which are much harder to deal with.
Nonetheless, the energy industry has made significant advances
in cutting waste.
Retrofitting insulation is not the only policy measure
designed to cut household energy consumption. The government has
also banned the sale of incandescent light bulbs. Building
regulations have been tightened to require, among other things,
that nearly all new and replacement gas-fired boilers use
condensing technology.
The combined impact has been significant. Earlier studies
concluded the average home used half as much energy in 2007 than
it would have done based on 1970 insulation and energy
efficiency standards. Efficiency improvements have accelerated
since then, thanks to the CERT and other measures such as the
shift to more efficient lighting and heating.
EMISSION CUTS START AT HOME
Much of the focus in the debate over how to slow emissions
and global warming has been on heavy industries such as cement,
chemicals and steel-making as well as on fuels for road
transport, aircraft and shipping. The potential for residential
energy savings has often received a lower priority.
But buildings are the largest energy-consuming sector in the
world, accounting for a third of consumption and a similar share
of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International
Energy Agency (IEA).
Better heating, lighting, ventilation and air-conditioning
in homes and offices was identified as a vital source of
improved energy efficiency and reduced emissions in the agency's
recent report on the "Transition to Sustainable Buildings," part
of its series on "Energy Technology Perspectives."
The agency wants to cut projected energy consumption through
stricter building codes and tougher efficiency standards for
home appliances.
Even after the remedial work so far, Britain's housing stock
is still relatively old and inefficient and wastes enormous
amounts of energy.
But the large reductions in energy consumption over the past
eight years show how much energy use and emissions can be curbed
through a combination of rising customer prices, setting
standards and targeting measures to retrofit existing buildings.
