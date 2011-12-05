LONDON Financial journalists and commentators across North America and Western Europe are still struggling to come to terms with the shifting centre of gravity in the world economy.

Too many articles and papers are trapped in a narrow parochialism that sees advanced economies as the "core" of the world economy and relegates emerging markets to a relatively less important "periphery".

As a result, far too many assessments of the global outlook start from the premise that the economy is doing terribly. In fact the economy is growing close to its long-term average rate. There is no sign of a significant output and employment gap at the global level. Markets for oil and other commodities such as copper and iron ore are close to balance and do not show significant excess capacity.

The problem is not overall growth but its distribution between the advanced economies and emerging economies. The result is a severe imbalance between strong growth and inflation in emerging markets and certain commodity-producing countries compared with stagnation, unemployment and rising prices in many of the so-called advanced economies.

Because most senior policymakers, international institutions and media organisations are based in advanced economies, their assessments tend to be coloured by local concerns in those areas. In too many instances, economists, journalists and policymakers extrapolate from their local experience and assume the rest of the world must be experiencing the same conditions. Nothing could be further from the truth.

GROWTH, BUT NOT EVENLY SHARED

The world economy is on track to grow almost 4 percent in 2011, according to the International Monetary Fund IMF.L in the latest edition of its World Economic Outlook (WEO September 2011). Output will rise slightly faster than the average for the last three decades (3.33 percent). The difference is well within the normal variability for global growth as measured by the standard deviation (1.34 percentage points).

There is no crisis at global level. After a deep and synchronised downturn in 2008-2009, the world economy has bounced back remarkably quickly. Unfortunately, growth is not evenly shared. The rebound has revealed some painful structural shifts in activity.

Advanced economies are set to grow just 1.6 percent in 2011 and 1.9 percent in 2012, according to the WEO, well below the average of 2.5 percent since 1980. The G7 economies are set to fare worse, with output rising just 1.3 percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2012, compared with a 30-year average of 2.3 percent.

In contrast, emerging economies are expected to grow 6.4 percent in 2011 and 6.1 percent in 2012, well above trend and almost one and a half times faster than the average since 1980 (4.5 percent) (here).

It is misleading to generalise from conditions in one country or group of countries to the experience of the global economy as a whole. Britain, the United States and parts of Europe may be facing the prospect of a "lost decade" following the banking, real estate and sovereign debt crisis, but the rest of the global economy is doing just fine. Past experience suggests it may be able to weather the storm without too much ill effect.

Regional imbalances are nothing new. Japan's lost decade and Germany's post-reunification restructuring in the 1990s and early 2000s was actually a period of very strong growth and low inflation in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Global growth is much steadier than growth in any one country or group of countries. For the world economy as a whole, output has grown since 1980 by roughly 3.35 percent per year, with a standard deviation of 1.32 percentage points.

Output growth has shown much more variability in individual countries such as France (1.38 percentage points), Australia (1.64 points), Italy (1.78) and the United States (2.1), let alone China (2.72), Brazil (3.35) and Argentina (5.94).

Aggregate global growth turns out to be less variable than its country components. Part of that is simply the law of averages (which suggests that the aggregate will be less volatile than its constituent parts). But it also reflects genuine shifts in the global economic structure.

NEED TO COUNTER HOME BIAS

It is risky to extrapolate from problems in one country or region and assume they apply to the world economy as a whole. Most commentators, policymakers and leading financial publications are based in North America and Western Europe, and their analysis and policy prescriptions are coloured by "home bias".

The Euro-North America-centred nature of much of the writing about policy and economics was less of a problem 20 years ago, when the G7 and other advanced economies dominated global output. But as emerging markets' share of output has grown, and the centre of gravity in the world economy has shifted south and east to Asia and Latin America, the European and United States-centric nature of the analysis has become ever more misleading and unrepresentative.

In 2011, the G7 economies will account for just under half of all global output, according to the IMF, down from 70 percent in the late 1980s. The share of all the advanced economies has fallen from 83 percent to just 64 percent. In contrast, the share of emerging markets has more than doubled from 16 percent to 36 percent.

If it was appropriate to write about the global economy during the 1990s in terms of a core and periphery model (or a locomotive and its carriages, to use another well-known analogy from the period), that approach is no longer applicable. Emerging markets are too important, and their weighting in the global economy will only grow further in the years ahead.

SUPPLY WILL BE KEY IN 2012

For the most part, the well known problems in some advanced economies are local and structural in origin. They reflect shifts in competitiveness and the terms of trade. They are not the result of inadequate demand at global level. Owing to their structural origin, the only lasting solution lies in policies to improve competitiveness and create more value-adding industries rather than counter-cyclical policies designed to combat low demand.

Given global growth is broadly on trend, there is little or no slack at global level. Capacity use is high across many of the extractive industries (oil production, mining) and food production. High unemployment in some advanced economies reflects structural problems, not lack of demand at world scale, and is matched by intense upward pressure on wages and compensation in other parts of the world (China, Australia).

Forecasters hoping for a pickup in global growth in 2012 and 2013, if policymakers halt the euro zone debt crisis and deliver more stimulus, may be in for a disappointment. The global economy as a whole is already growing rapidly and approaching its speed limit. The only way that the advanced economies could grow faster without sparking widespread inflation would be that emerging markets grow more slowly, which seems unlikely at this point.

European and North American policymakers are still obsessed by the idea of "rebalancing" growth rates between regions. But emerging markets are unlikely to accept policies that imply faster growth in advanced economies at their expense.

To avert the trade-off between growth for all and inflation, the real challenge is to relieve bottlenecks -- particularly in the field of energy, food and other commodities - by creating a suitable framework for investment and capacity expansion.

By easing supply constraints that limit non-inflationary growth, policies affecting long-lived capital investment and the roll-out of new technologies such as deepwater drilling, tight oil, wind and solar will prove more important than stimulus from fiscal and monetary policy.

