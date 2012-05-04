--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 4 Three months of
declines have tested the resolve of gold bulls, but instead of
focusing on growth risks in Europe and the United States, they
should look at demand in Asia instead.
The case for gold to reverse its recent decline and
head toward the psychological $2,000 an ounce level is mainly
built on the possibility that Europe's sovereign debt crisis
worsens and the United States is forced to implement more
quantitative easing in order to spur economic growth.
Adding to the bullish scenario is ongoing buying by central
banks, particularly those in developing nations, and increased
consumption in China, which looks set to overtake India as the
world's biggest gold importer this year.
While developments in the European and U.S. economies are
key potential drivers of gold, it's important to note that they
don't seem to be driving the price right now.
It's more likely that gold, which has dropped 8.8 percent
from its February peak to trade at $1,633 an ounce, is being
more influenced by what's happening in China and India, and here
the picture is somewhat mixed.
In China, there is little evidence of a slowdown in actual
gold demand, although given the government doesn't formally
state its imports, it's always a bit of a guessing game.
What is known is that imports from Hong Kong, the major
point of entry for gold shipments, rose 20 percent in February
from January, and the combined figure of 72.6 tonnes represents
a sixfold gain on the same period in 2011.
However, it's also worth noting that the monthly imports
from Hong Kong are still well below the record 102.5 tonnes in
November last year, achieved shortly after the record high price
in September.
Still, if the pace of the first two months is maintained for
the rest of 2012, China will import about 1.8 percent more from
Hong Kong than it did in 2011, which is a gain but hardly enough
to warrant getting bullish about.
Another factor to look at in China is domestic output, which
has also been growing strongly.
China, the world's largest gold miner, posted an 11 percent
gain in February output over January to 26.87 tonnes, while
total output for the first two months was up 8 percent over the
same period last year.
If 2012 output rises 8 percent over last year's, China will
produce about 390 tonnes of gold, up from 2011's 361 tonnes.
It's possible domestic supply may meet much of China's
additional demand, and if this is the case, then China may not
be much of a factor in driving the global gold price this year.
The World Gold Council, the producers' group, also
recognizes that Chinese investors tend to buy more if a rising
trend is already established.
Given that gold has been in a declining trend for the past
few months, it may encourage Chinese investors to switch to
alternatives, such as equities.
The Shanghai Composite Index is up almost 11 percent
since the start of the year, reversing about half of last year's
21.6 percent decline.
Another China factor to watch is the inflation rate, which
has been trending downwards despite rising slightly in March to
3.6 percent from 3.2 percent in February.
Despite the increase, inflation is expected to continue to
trend downwards from its 6.5 percent peak in July last year,
clearing the way for the government to ease monetary policy to
support growth, which may also lessen gold's position as a safe
haven for Chinese investors.
Inflation in India, Asia's other large gold buyer, is also
easing, but it seems more likely that the depreciating rupee and
harder economic times have curtailed buying there.
Gold has gained 5.2 percent in rupee terms this year and
more than 4.6 percent in U.S. dollar terms. Data after the
recent Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya, usually
a time of strong gold demand, suggest buying was subdued.
Demand at the festival was likely 50 percent lower at 10
tonnes, according to the Bombay Bullion Association, while a
Reuters poll found that India's gold imports are likely to slump
by a similar margin to 655 tonnes in 2012 from a record 969
tonnes in 2011.
With Indian demand likely to be tempered, and China's demand
likely to show tepid growth, the case for any gains in physical
demand seems to rest mainly on central bank buying.
Central banks bought 437 tonnes last year and ANZ Banking
Group estimates that if the buying momentum of the first four
months of 2012 is maintained, then official sector purchases
could reach 600 tonnes this year.
While this would indeed be a bullish factor, central bank
buying could equally well ease if the world economy improves.
To sum up, two of the drivers of gold's surge to a record
last year - physical demand from India and China - seem to be
easing off, while the other, central bank buying, looks solid.
Investment demand from exchange traded funds appears muted
as well, and net long positions on COMEX have been wound back
substantially in the past few months.
While there are bullish risks out there, the crisis in
Europe remains far from resolved and more quantitative easing,
with its risk of higher inflation, is a possibility.
And as long as the risks remain risks rather than realities,
it seems harder and harder to construct a strong bullish case
for gold.
