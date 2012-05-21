LAUNCESTON, Australia Gold has jumped some 4.4 percent since hitting a four-month low last week, but it's way too early to say this is the start of a renewed bull run for the precious metal.

The reasons to be sceptical about gold resuming its decade-long upswing are to be found in the World Gold Council's first quarter report, which highlighted several areas of concern for demand.

While the council chose to emphasize the positive when releasing the report last week, which isn't untoward given it's a group representing producers, there is no getting beyond the fact that gold demand is gradually easing.

This has been reflected in prices, with spot gold having largely erased its gains for the year, and at about $1,598 an ounce, it's well below the record $1,920.30 hit in September last year.

But first, let's deal with the positives identified by the council.

These are chiefly the strength of demand from China and from central banks.

Total Chinese demand rose 10 percent on the back of a jump of 13 percent in bar and coin purchases, taking the first quarter total to 255.2 tonnes and making the nation the world's largest gold consumer, taking about a quarter of the global total.

Central bank buying totaled 80.8 tonnes in the first quarter, down from 137 tonnes in the corresponding 2011 quarter, but that was an exceptional period and the council noted the bulk of the buying in the first three months of 2012 came in March.

Once again, developing nations, including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, led the buying.

The council believes China will remain the driver of gold demand in 2012 and there appears little doubt that there has been a structural shift higher in gold consumption in the world's largest commodity buyer.

But even if China's demand grows at the same pace for the rest of the year as it did in the first quarter, it's questionable whether this will be enough to offset weakness elsewhere.

If a growth rate of 10 percent for China is achieved in 2012, it implies about an additional 80 tonnes of gold demand this year.

However, India, the former top consumer of the yellow metal, has seen a dramatic slump in its demand.

Total Indian consumption dropped 29 percent to 207.6 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year from the same period in 2011.

That means for the first quarter Indian demand plummeted by 83 tonnes, i.e more than the whole extra demand China may generate for the whole year.

Now it's entirely possible that Indian consumption may recover somewhat over 2012, and indeed there are some special circumstances that conspired to smack demand in the first quarter.

These include new import taxes, weakness in the rupee and a tax on jewellery. The last proved so unpopular that the government withdrew it earlier this month and the council said demand is already "responding positively."

That may well be the case, but can it respond enough to wipe out the other reasons for India's slump?

Rupee weakness is likely to be sustained and softer economic growth may also damp demand.

While the first quarter may mark the nadir of India's gold demand, there aren't too many reasons to believe it's about to come roaring back in the next three quarters, and if anything, 2012 consumption is likely to be at least 20 percent, or about 200 tonnes, below that in 2011.

It's not only India that may see demand moderate on the back of softer growth, as a sharper than expected slowdown in China may also curb appetite for jewellery.

Furthermore, the Chinese authorities are likely to respond to growth concerns by loosening monetary policy, which is a double-edged sword for gold.

On the one hand it boosts the appeal of gold as it's a safe place to invest, given negative real interest rates, but at the same time looser policy encourages investment in potentially more rewarding growth assets such as equities and real estate.

So, if China's gains aren't enough to outweigh India's losses, where can the extra demand come from?

Central bank purchases surged almost sixfold in 2011 to 456.4 tonnes, but it's very unlikely that there will be a similar repeat in 2012.

Much more likely is modest growth or even a slight slowing, especially if the world economy looks healthier again by the third quarter.

Hedge funds have been busy cutting exposure to gold, in response to a stronger U.S. dollar and possibly to cover losses in equities, which have slipped as concerns over Greece's future in the euro once again ramp up following that country's inconclusive election.

Renewed woes in Europe may yet spark some safe haven demand, but more likely this time around will be demand for U.S. dollars, and a rising dollar generally puts downward pressure on the price of gold.

Demand from exchange-traded funds, the main route for retail and professional investors to access gold, dropped in the first quarter to the lowest for four quarters, and has remained largely steady since.

Barring some kind of black swan event, it's hard to see gold demand posting significant gains in 2012, and the modest downtrend of the last three quarters may well be maintained.

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)