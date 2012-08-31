By Gavin Maguire
CHICAGO Aug 31 The recent slump in nearby hog
values may only mark the beginning of a season of pain for pork
producers, as already-high feed costs look set to keep climbing
just as hog values enter their traditional seasonal soft patch
which may place hog production margins under even more pressure.
To make matters worse, inventories of pork remain well above
average in cold storage facilities across the country, while a
recent bump in hog carcass weights looks set to add further to
the recent production glut.
MIXED SIGNALS
Although the price of soymeal - a key ingredient in nearly
all hog feed rations - has been on an upward tear all year, the
values of other key feeds such as corn, feed-grade wheat and
Distiller's Dried Grains (DDGs) followed a more sideways heading
for the first five months of the year to lessen the negative
impact rising feed costs tend to have of large end-users such as
hog feeders.
Indeed, for most of the first four months of the year lean
hog prices themselves outperformed corn and wheat prices to give
many savvy hog producers plenty of profit potential.
This spell of intermittent profitability encouraged hog
farmers to increase production by adding to the national hog
herd versus year-ago levels and to beef up hog sizes over the
opening months of the year.
This rising output trend served to weigh on pork cutout
levels - a measure of the value of the hog's edible components -
but enduring strength in the net farm value of pork prices
served to motivate an expansionary mindset at the hog producer
levels for the opening half of 2012.
ABOUT TURN
While the opening five months of 2012 may have been fairly
neutral to occasionally bullish for hog producers, the
environment has changed drastically since late June.
Over the past eight weeks all feed ingredient values have
surged on the back of drought conditions across the Midwest,
which slashed corn and soy production for the second year in a
row.
Even the price of DDGs - which are a by-product of U.S.
ethanol production and so are only indirectly tied to crop
quality - soared more than 25 percent since early July as all
manner of livestock producers scrambled for feed coverage.
The end result has been a drastic upward adjustment in the
input cost environment for hog farmers combined with downward
pressure on hog values as market forces factor in diminishing
demand for all products closely reliant on large-scale
consumption of corn and other high-priced feeds.
This abrupt reversal of fortunes for hog producers set in
motion a rise in hog slaughter rates as farmers sought to avoid
overpaying for feed ingredients and instead opt to bring their
animals to market as early as possible.
There has also been a notable increase in sow slaughter
rates as farmers moved to cut back on overall breeding capacity
in the face of such a challenging feed-price landscape.
WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER?
Nonetheless, hog producers may have to conduct much more
aggressive herd liquidation if they are to arrest the recent
decline in market fortunes, as the overall U.S. herd size
remains close to multi-year highs and a majority of production
capacity is centered on a few deep-pocketed corporations who
will likely look to withstand long periods of negative margin
pain in the hopes that less efficient competitors will shutter
production first.
In addition, there remains a huge overhang of pork supplies
that will need to be chewed through before there is any
realistic hope that a scarcity of supplies will bring about a
sustained upturn in pork prices.
And all this is occurring at the dawn of the seasonal
softening in lean hog prices, brought about by a rise in hog
weights as pig appetites recover from heat-stunted summer diets.
This year's price softness could be exacerbated by the
additional pork brought to market as a result of the sow
slaughter currently underway that will eventually reduce overall
U.S. pork production capacity but could bring about a further
deterioration in hog market sentiment over the near term.
So while the recent heavy slump in hog prices may suggest
that this market has already adjusted to the challenging feed
and pork price outlook, things could actually still get worse
before they get better.