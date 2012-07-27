By Gavin Maguire
CHICAGO, July 27 It's not just cattle feeders
and ethanol manufacturers who are feeling the pain from the
recent sharp rise in crop prices. Top manufacturers of goods
that line grocery store shelves and meat counters have also been
reeling of late as their share prices slump on the back of the
dramatic surge in key production inputs.
Pork giant Smithfield Foods, chicken producer Tyson
Foods and breakfast food maker Kellogg Co have all
suffered steep share price declines lately on worries that each
firm will have trouble passing on the steeply higher input and
ingredient costs to consumers amid the prevailing uncertain
economy. But the alternative to raising prices is to reduce
production, so corn bulls need to be on the lookout for demand
erosion in corn among grocery store giants as well as at the
more closely followed cattle feed yards and ethanol mills.
SHARE PRICE SORROWS
Getting accustomed to corn's recent rally - up more than 50
percent in six weeks - has proven to be tough for all corn
market participants, but has been especially hard for large
end-users of the commodity who have had to simultaneously manage
a swoon in share price value as well.
As the graphic below shows, the share prices of Smithfield,
Tyson and Kellogg's all turned lower in recent weeks just as
corn prices took off to the upside on the back of fears that a
drought across the Midwest will greatly reduce 2012 corn
production. Soymeal prices followed a similar path to corn as
the soybean crop also suffered in the heat, to further
exacerbate input-price headaches for large feed and food
ingredient buyers.
An interesting component to this crop price/share price
relationship is that it is likely the steep elevation in
deferred corn and soymeal prices - rather than the rally in spot
prices - that caused most of the damage to meat and cereal
producer equity markets, as those higher forward prices
effectively wiped out good portions of next year's profit
margins for the companies concerned. Furthermore, while most
top-tier food processors actively hedge input requirements for
the coming three to six months, few have the wherewithal to
actively defend themselves against the kind of run-up seen in
crop prices that are still more than 12 months out.
The end result has been a steep retreat in the share price
of - and investor demand for - companies that are heavily
reliant on the purchase of volatile commodities such as corn and
soymeal while vying for price-sensitive consumer dollars in
highly competitive grocery store aisles.
And given expectations that the current spate of
drought-driven crop market jitters may persist until the end of
the year, it is possible that the recent challenging spell of
food processor volatility could last for the foreseeable future
as well.
'HIGH' PRICES NOT NECESSARILY THE PROBLEM
While it is clear that cost-sensitive crop buyers such as
food processors are faring badly in the current environment of
surging corn and soy prices, it is not the actual level but the
volatility of those prices that is doing the damage.
Input inflation has been a well-established fact of life for
these firms for as long as they've been in existence, and each
company has had to find its own way of accommodating and passing
on those higher costs.
In many ways consumers are also used to rising food prices
at the grocery store, even when they are disguised by smaller
packaging sizes and reduced portions as is often the case with
breakfast cereals, deli products and juices which tend to occupy
the same shelf space as competing brands.
And even during times of economic hardship, consumers rarely
change their grocery purchasing behavior too dramatically, even
if they do cut back on going out to eat.
That said, while gradual increases in costs can often be
passed on to consumers over time by the manufacturers or
retailers, sudden and enduring price changes are far more
difficult to accommodate given the immediate impact those higher
costs have on producer and retailer profit margins, and the
likelihood that consumers will be scared off by any sudden price
rise of any product that has well-established substitutes on the
shelf next to it.
This is the situation facing many large food producers
currently, as they are still coming to terms with the 50 percent
jump in corn and 30 percent jump in soymeal prices since the
middle of June.
And again, it is not only spot prices of those commodities
that have risen aggressively, as December 2013 corn prices are
also more than 20 percent higher than as of mid-June, even
though that crop is still roughly 10 months from being planted
and more than a year away from being harvested.
An additional worry facing food producers and retailers is
the influence of corn prices on the cost of grocery cart
staples. Routinely purchased items such as flour, potatoes,
margarine and sugar have all broadly followed corn's path higher
in recent years due to corn's presence in the manufacture of
those products or corn's potential pull on the acreage dedicated
to growing those items.
And as can be seen in the graphic below, corn's sharp run
higher in 2008 preceded similar advances in many other
commodities, raising the prospect of another round of price
gains across the board in 2012/13 in the wake of the latest corn
market explosion.
The good news for food producers is that their competitors
will all be in the same boat. But the bad news is that in the
current weak economy any such broad-based rise in food staples
will likely slow any demand growth being seen in grocery store
sales, and place even greater pressure on food makers to keep
costs in check and prices low.