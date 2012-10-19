By James Saft
Oct 19 The big milestone this week is not the
25th anniversary of the Black Monday crash but falls a day later
when we mark the far darker advent of the Greenspan put.
The Greenspan put, the now long-established policy of easing
and appeasing when markets go cold, arguably created the world
in which we live - one of low growth, bubbles and, every once in
a while, huge busts.
On Monday, Oct. 19, 1987, the U.S. stock market crashed,
along with falls in Asia and Europe, culminating in a 22 percent
tumble in the Dow.
The exact causes are still in dispute, but currency tensions
played a role, as did proposed legislation to take away some of
the tax advantages of high-yield merger financings.
Margin calls, as ever, exacerbated falls, as did a then-new
phenomenon, the program trade, which helped to drive volumes to
then stratospheric levels and gave rise to a feeling that the
machines had taken over.
Into the breach stepped Alan Greenspan, just months into an
18-year tenure as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Early the
following Tuesday, the Fed came out with a statement, one which
will seem very familiar to those who participated in the other
crashes, panics and simple malaises which have been the defining
financial feature of the past 25 years:
"The Federal Reserve, consistent with its responsibilities
as the nation's central bank, affirmed today its readiness to
serve as a source of liquidity to support the economic and
financial system."
The Fed followed up by using open market operations to drive
interest rates down to just below 7 percent, a fall of more than
50 basis points on the day. (At the time the Fed didn't announce
interest rate changes, it simply went into the market and
transacted them into being.)
The response, like a kid given its first sugary soda, was
electric, with a strong rally winning back a small portion of
the earlier losses. The Fed kept at it in the coming months,
operating quite publicly, and often giving trading desks advance
notice, and repeatedly taking overnight interest rates lower.
These actions helped to deaden some of the negative effects
of the crash, but helped to set a pattern which leads to where
we are today: in a world with fewer and fewer accurate price
signals.
PRICE SIGNAL MASKING
One easing campaign does not make an appeasement, so
Greenspan over the coming decades kept at it, stepping in time
and again when markets grew fretful.
In what came to be known as the "irrational exuberance"
speech in 1996, Greenspan made plain, by statement and by
omission, that his was to be an asymmetric policy, one which
meets tumbles by putting out a safety net but which doesn't seek
to stem bubbles when they are brewing.
"How do we know when irrational exuberance had unduly
escalated asset values, which then become subject to unexpected
and prolonged contractions as they have in Japan over the past
decade?" he said in his speech at the American Enterprise
Institute.
"We as central bankers need not be concerned if a collapsing
financial asset bubble does not threaten to impair the real
economy, its production, jobs and price stability."
But whenever Greenspan was actually confronted with a bust,
he recognized that it did threaten to impair growth and price
stability. That fact was obvious from 1987: if you will cut to
ease a panic, of course you will do it again.
Greenspan cut rates sharply following the Russian default
and the Long Term Capital Management crisis in 1998, and again
in 2001 when the Internet bubble popped.
The problem with this policy, which Bernanke has largely
pursued, is that it is a trap for those who make policy and a
reaction-numbing drug for those who are affected by it.
The real impact, for investors and for the economy, is to
substantially lessen and obscure the price signals that the
economy and markets should normally generate.
Crashes, while destructive, tell us things, like, in the
case of the housing crash, to stop lending people money they had
no hope of paying back to buy houses they could not afford.
Or take a current example: U.S. Treasuries, some of which
virtually guarantee that the buyer will lose purchasing power
over time. Is the price telling us that growth and inflation
will fail to appear? Or simply that the Fed, with about a tenth
of the outstanding stock of Treasuries on its books, is an
800-pound gorilla?
An economy without feedback from price signals is like a
body which can't feel pain, the little things bother you less
but the big things may very well kill you.