(Any opinions expressed are the author's own)
By Margaret Hamburg
WASHINGTON, July 11 Three years ago, President
Obama signed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control
Act into law. Those of us present knew we were witnessing
history. With the stroke of a pen and strong bipartisan support
from Congress, the Food and Drug Administration was charged with
protecting public health from tobacco use - the nation's single
most preventable cause of disease, disability and death. More
than 1,200 people die each day in the United States because of
cigarette use. That is one person every 71 seconds. Today, I am
pleased to report that the law is working.
In passing the Tobacco Control Act, Congress recognized that
the linchpin of any successful strategy to reduce adult tobacco
use must be to prevent young people from ever starting. More
than 80 percent of adult U.S. smokers begin smoking as teens.
Each day more than 3,800 young people under age 18 smoke their
first cigarette, and more than 1,000 become daily cigarette
smokers. Reversing this trend requires aggressive action on two
fronts: reducing the attractiveness of tobacco products to
children and ending their access to them. That's exactly what
the FDA is doing.
During our first 12 months of regulating tobacco, the FDA
pulled candy and certain other flavored cigarettes off the
market; issued tough new regulations to halt sales of
cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, and smokeless tobacco to young
people; banned brand-name sponsorship of sporting events and
concerts; and implemented requirements for new warning labels
for smokeless tobacco products. The FDA also has begun funding
state authorities to assure vigorous enforcement of these new
actions to protect our children.
The FDA's efforts haven't just focused on young people.
We're working to make sure all Americans, young and old,
understand the true dangers of tobacco use. That's why the FDA
is enforcing the prohibition on misleading labeling and
advertising claims, and why, for the first time, tobacco
companies are required to report the quantities of harmful or
potentially harmful chemicals in the products they make.
The FDA also is requiring graphic health warnings on
cigarette packages and ads. Although a lawsuit by tobacco
companies has halted implementation of the warning requirements,
FDA will continue to fight to keep them so the United States,
like dozens of other countries around the globe, can use this
effective way to communicate the dangers of smoking to
consumers.
Turning back the tide of suffering and death caused by
tobacco use won't be easy.
Today, FDA researchers are beginning to unravel the
mysteries of tobacco use and addiction, including the
possibilities of reducing the dangers and addictiveness of
tobacco products. FDA scientists also are exploring the full
spectrum of health consequences of tobacco use and how best to
communicate those dangers to the public. Working with other
federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, we will meet
those challenges.
Much has been done since that day three years ago when the
Tobacco Control Act was signed into law by the president in the
White House Rose Garden. To the FDA, these achievements
represent a solid foundation to build on. I have never been more
confident that, together, we can make tobacco-related death and
disease part of America's past, and not America's future.
(Margaret Hamburg is the commissioner of the Food and Drug
Administration. An experienced medical doctor, scientist, and
public health executive, she has previously served as senior
scientist at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, assistant secretary
for policy and evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, and commissioner of the New York City Department
of Health and Mental Hygiene. Dr. Hamburg graduated from Harvard
Medical School and completed her residency in internal medicine
at what is now New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell
Medical Center.)
