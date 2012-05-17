By John Kemp
LONDON May 17 JP Morgan's reported loss on a
"hedge" highlights the way the concept has been stretched in the
last two decades to cover a broader range of transactions than
before, many of which have little to do with the traditional
concept of offsetting underlying price risks with like-for-like
derivative positions.
It should stiffen the resolve of regulators to define
hedging more narrowly in future when deciding whether positions
should qualify for special relief under banking and derivatives
laws -- and ignore special pleading from banks, lobbyists and
derivatives lawyers to continue stretching the term to give
privileged treatment to an ever-wider range of transactions.
If institutions wish to continue portfolio hedging for
commercial reasons, they should remain free to do so, but
without any special favours from the regulatory system.
SPECIAL TREATMENT
In general, U.S. law treats derivatives positions
established for hedging more favourably than those which are
speculative in character. Preferential treatment for hedging
transactions has been evident in every major piece of
derivatives legislation from the original 1922 Grain Futures Act
to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.
Hedges get more favourable treatment on everything from
position limits to margining, capital requirements and position
reporting. Underlying this separate and unequal treatment is an
assumption that hedges are more socially useful than purely
speculative positions.
U.S. law explicitly encourages hedging. For example, Title 7
of the U.S. Code contains "Special procedures to encourage and
facilitate bona fide hedging by agricultural producers" (7 USC
6q).
But legislators have taken a more sceptical approach to
other positions, especially anything that might lead to
"excessive speculation," which Congress has defined as
speculation that "causes sudden and unreasonable fluctuations or
unwarranted changes in the price" and constitutes "an undue and
unnecessary burden on interstate commerce" (7 USC 6a(a)(1)).
WHAT IS A HEDGE?
Hedging is variously defined in the law as a derivative
position to "mitigate commercial risk" (7 USC 2(h)(7)(A)(ii)) or
as a transaction to "permit producers, purchasers, sellers,
middlemen and users ... to hedge their legitimate anticipated
business needs" (7 USC 6a(c)(1)).
But the most comprehensive and basic definition is set out
in the provisions regarding hedging exemptions to the position
limits that apply to everyone else (7 USC 6a(c)(2)).
Here a bona fide hedging transaction is defined as one which
"represents a substitute for transactions made or to be made or
positions taken or to be taken at a later time in a physical
marketing channel" and it "is economically appropriate to the
reduction of risks in the conduct and management of a commercial
enterprise".
It arises from any potential change in the value of "assets
that a person owns, produces, manufactures, processes, or
merchandises or anticipates owning, producing, manufacturing,
processing, or merchandising; liabilities that a person owns or
anticipates incurring; or services that a person provides,
purchases or anticipates providing or purchasing".
In addition, banks and other swap dealers may claim a
hedging exemption when they enter into swaps with a counterparty
which is itself hedging underlying price risks.
In other words, when a bank enters into a swap transaction
with an airline, and then offsets that price exposure with a
futures contract or an option, it can claim to be hedging even
though its exposure to the underlying commodity is purely
financial rather than physical.
The definitions mostly apply to physical commodities, but
the same ideas lie behind hedging of financial risks. Behind all
these complicated definitions is the idea that hedging
transactions offset and reduce existing risks in the business,
while speculative transactions increase them or take on new ones
in the hope of making a profit.
In reality the distinction is often less clear cut. Some
institutions use derivatives to hedge and speculate at the same
time. For example, an oil company or a bank may use derivatives
to hedge its operational inventories (a physical hedge), offset
other swap deals it has done with customers (a financial hedge)
and bet on the direction of oil prices or refining margins (pure
speculation).
In principle these different transactions can be analysed
and regulated separately. In practice, institutions often treat
all these positions as part of a single "book" and then try to
claim favourable hedging treatment for the whole lot, arguing
that it is impossible to identify the different components.
BASIS AND CORRELATION
The bigger problem arises when firms try to hedge their
exposure to one commodity or financial instrument by
establishing a derivative position in a similar but not quite
identical one.
So-called dirty hedges or correlation trades are in fact
very common. For example, a copper fabricator might hedge the
value of its work in progress and stock of unsold items with a
position in copper futures which specifies delivery of copper
cathodes.
A cocoa processor might hedge stocks of cocoa butter and
powder with a position in cocoa futures specifying delivery of
beans. Or an oil refiner might hedge purchases of Libyan Es
Sider crude in the Mediterranean with a position in Brent crude
futures priced in the North Sea.
More ambitiously, airlines often hedge their jet fuel
requirements in the more liquid crude market.
Differences in the stage of processing, location, timing, or
quality/grade between what the physical leg of the hedge and the
material deliverable or referenced in a derivative contract
leave the hedger with residual "basis risk".
Basis risk is inevitable in the public futures and options
markets, where contract terms are highly standardised to
maximise liquidity. Over-the-counter swap transactions can be
structured and customised to eliminate or substantially reduce
basis risk, but only at the cost of a loss of liquidity and
transparency.
Basis risk is a familiar and accepted feature of futures
markets, though it causes periodic blow ups and squeezes, for
example when a cocoa processor finds itself unable to deliver
its physical stocks of powder and butter against a short
position in cocoa futures.
The need to strike a balance between hedgers and
speculators, so basis risk and the threat of squeezes does not
undermine the usefulness of futures contracts and cause them to
disappear altogether, is one reason for position limits and
other rules against squeezes and corners in futures markets.
PORTFOLIO HEDGING
In the last two decades, banks and other large financial
institutions have stretched the concept of hedging further by
arguing they should be able to hedge the aggregated/net risk
position of the institution as a whole rather than on a trade by
trade or position by position basis.
Rather than hedge each transaction separately, institutions
want to total up (and net out) all the risks of one particular
type in their portfolio and put on a single hedging transaction
(or set of transactions) to offset them. The theory is sound but
the practice can occasionally be disastrous.
Even assuming risks can be aggregated correctly, the
resulting portfolio-wide exposures may be very large and rather
imprecise. In most cases it is hard to find an exact or even an
approximate hedge, especially one with the sort of size and
liquidity that a major financial institution or energy company
would need to be able to put the hedge on and lift it safely.
Portfolio hedges therefore often involve much more basis or
mismatch risk than transaction by transaction hedges and instead
rely heavily on correlations. The problem with correlations, as
Long-Term Capital Management and now JP Morgan have
discovered, is that they can prove unstable, particularly when
they are needed most. At that point a transaction originally
conceived as a hedge can morph into a speculative directional
bet.
Moreover, once broad correlation hedges are permitted to
receive special treatment by regulators, almost any transaction
can be counted as a hedge. Regulations designed to safeguard
derivative markets and the safety and soundness of the financial
system become ineffective, as the exemption swallows up the
rule.
Indeed there is a suspicion this is why banks and their
lawyers have pushed so hard for the broadest possible definition
of hedging to circumvent tough new rules on position limits,
margining, capital requirements and proprietary trading.
If the law is going to create a distinction between hedging
and speculation, and treat hedges more favourably, it is
essential regulators adopt and enforce a restrictive definition
of what constitutes a hedge. Regulators should employ the
narrowest possible definition of hedging, not the broadest.