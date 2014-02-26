(The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 26 The tremors caused by the
explosion in U.S. physical aluminium premiums have reached the
other side of the world.
Japanese buyers are facing an historically unprecedented
jump in premiums for shipments arriving in the second quarter of
this year.
The opening producer salvoes in the quarterly negotiations
are coming in at $370-375 per tonne over LME cash. That
compares with $255-256 for the January-March 2014 period.
There's a certain inevitability in this after U.S. premiums
went super nova at the start of the year and European premiums
started rising in their wake.
But the real issue is not the headline-grabbing rises in
premium levels but the widening rupture in the core pricing
mechanism of the 45 million tonne global aluminium market.
The future for the light metal has never looked so bright,
as it makes increasing inroads into the automotive sector.
But in terms of price discovery, aluminium risks slipping
away from the light of exchange trading into the shadows of the
over-the-counter market.
*******************************************************
Graphic on global aluminium premiums:
link.reuters.com/cyr27v
Graphic on Japanese quarterly premiums vs "all-in" price:
link.reuters.com/der27v
*******************************************************
CATCHING UP WITH THE DISCONNECT
Japanese buyers can be expected to resist the scale of the
quarterly hike in premium levels but they will struggle to do
much more than take some of the sting out of the move.
The U.S. premium as assessed by Platts, a leading global
energy, metals and petrochemicals information provider, has
edged down from its January highs but currently still stands at
19.25 cents per lb, equivalent to $424 per tonne over LME cash.
In Europe the premium for duty unpaid metal has risen from
$220 to $295 per tonne since the start of the year, according to
Platts.
Both leave the Japanese premium, which has held in a
$240-255 range since the back end of 2012, looking seriously
undervalued.
However, if Q2 premiums are settled anywhere near the
opening producer offers, the yawning disconnect between LME
price and "all-in" aluminium price, will become a global
phenomenon.
At $370-375 per tonne and assuming no major move in the LME
aluminium price, the Japanese premium would account for around
18 percent of the all-in price for metal delivered in the second
quarter.
By way of comparison the premium represented just 2.4
percent of the all-in price in the first quarter of 2008.
The problem for aluminium manufacturers the world over is
not the outright level of the all-in price, which remains low
enough to inflict continued margin pain on producers
, but the growth in the unhedgeable premium
component of that price.
IN THE SHADOWS
Premium trading is still an over-the-counter (OTC) market.
True, the CME's new aluminium premium contract <0#AUP:>,
based on Platts' market assessments, has seen a sharp pick-up in
turnover since the start of the year.
But cumulative volumes so far of 7,190 tonnes are a fraction
of the physical aluminium market.
Moreover, this uptick in activity is very much a lagging
indicator of the early-January jump in premiums.
Whatever caused that leap from 15.0 cents to 20.5 cents in
the space of a couple of weeks happened in the OTC shadow lands.
The best bet is that one of the banks that last year moved
in to trade the premium market found itself short and caught.
The resilience of the U.S. premium over the
course of this month suggests that whoever it was is still
short.
CME's products can't help right now. Volumes are too low and
there is no physical delivery option.
If you're short a physical premium without the metal to
cover it, you're still beholden to those that do have the
physical units.
Unlike the periodic tussles that take place between some of
the big aluminium players on the LME, this premium battle is
going to be largely fought out in the shadows.
LEAVING THE LIGHT
Compounding the shift from exchange to OTC pricing is the
movement of stocks out of the LME warehouse system.
Metal leaves like clockwork every day from Detroit and
Vlissingen, the two good-delivery locations that hold the most
aluminium in the LME network.
It will start leaving faster when the LME's new load-out
rules kick in from May. Less will probably arrive, given the
linkage between load-in and load-out rates stipulated by the
exchange.
The LME of course is reacting to the vociferous consumer
complaints about the impact of load-out queues at both locations
on physical premiums.
The recent explosion in premium levels has left that
argument looking overly simplistic as other drivers, not least
the amount of capacity being idled by producers, take over.
But leaving that acrimonious debate to one side, the simple
truth is that metal is still leaving the LME system at a fast
clip with the departure rate set to quicken further in a couple
of months' time.
All this aluminium is not going to meet manufacturing
demand. It is largely moving into cheaper off-exchange storage
to be held by stocks financiers, who are using the wide contango
on the forward part of the LME curve to generate a low-risk
profit.
The logical conclusion of this stocks trend is that the
shrinkage in the LME component of the all-in price will be
mirrored by the exchange's dwindling share of global inventory.
THREATS
The rise in physical premiums is a major threat to the LME's
franchise. Primary aluminium is the exchange's most liquid
contract but one that is fast losing its relevance.
But it is also a threat to the whole aluminium supply chain,
reducing stocks and price transparency and opening up an
unhedgeable gap in the industry's core pricing mechanism.
It's also a threat to regulators. Aluminium's gradual shift
towards off-market inventory and pricing runs counter to all
post-crisis regulatory efforts to bring markets out of the OTC
shadows into exchange-traded and exchange-cleared light.
What can be done?
Until recently, until the first week of January to be
precise, the aluminium market had convinced itself that premiums
would start falling in response to the LME's load-out rule
changes.
That is still the consensus view, albeit one that is
challenged every day premiums stay at their current levels.
And what if premiums don't fall? What if a tightening
physical market impacts only premiums and not basis price? These
are uncharted waters and there is a real risk that the
disconnect might yet grow wider.
The LME itself may offer a solution, if it can engineer
physically-deliverable regional premium contracts, something
producers such as Alcoa have urged it to do.
Designing such contracts and attracting liquidity will not
be easy. Moreover, they risk cementing rather than fixing the
current fracture in the all-in price.
But something is going to have to be done, and sooner rather
than later, to prevent what is the largest of industrial metal
markets sliding further into the shadows.
(Editing by David Evans)