By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 3 State Chilean copper producer
Codelco's first-half results were a reminder of the market's
historic supply challenges.
Headline production from the company's own mines, excluding
its holdings in the El Abra and Los Bronces operations, fell 1
percent relative to the first half of 2012.
Three of Codelco's six mines reported lower output. That at
Radomiro Tomic was unchanged. Only two, Teniente and Gaby,
managed to buck the negative trend.
The company's costs rose sharply, and it is struggling to
find the money to deliver on its investment programme.
This, remember, is the world's largest producer.
And until very recently its uphill battle to maintain
production from a portfolio of aging mines with declining grades
was part and parcel of a broader market narrative of constrained
supply and high prices.
That global narrative is changing, however, and Codelco is
increasingly an outlier among the world's major copper
producers.
CHILEAN BOOM
Codelco is no longer representative of even the Chilean
copper sector.
National copper production is surging, up a massive 16
percent year-on-year in July, according to the INE statistics
agency.
The scale of the July jump is overstated by a low base point
in July 2012, but cumulative production growth was still an
extremely robust 6.3 percent in the first seven months of this
year, compared with a 10-year average of just 1.4 percent
growth, according to analysts at Macquarie Bank.
Evidently, higher production is coming from mines other than
those operated by Codelco.
The single most important driver has been Escondida, the
world's largest mine, where stakeholders, led by majority owner
and operator BHP Billiton, have invested heavily to
return production to historic levels.
Escondida's annualised output in the second quarter was 1.24
million tonnes, a run rate not seen since 2009.
Similar investment programmes are paying off for other local
producers such as Antofagasta and Anglo American
, which reported first-half production increases of 8.4
percent and 7.0 percent, respectively.
GLOBAL BOOM
Nor is it just Chile.
Global mine production increased by around 9.0 percent in
the first five months of this year, according to the
International Copper Study Group (ICSG).
Production of concentrates, as opposed to straight-to-metal
SX-EW output, rose by an even faster 10.5 percent.
It is the rehabilitation of another historic copper-mining
powerhouse, the African Copper Belt, that is the global
standout. Regional copper production jumped 33 percent in the
January-May period, according to the ICSG.
This growing supply surge has not yet affected the refined
copper market. It remains transfixed on the state of demand,
particularly Chinese demand. Witness the Monday jump in the
London Metal Exchange three-month copper price on the
release of a better-than-expected Chinese purchasing managers
index figure.
But it is starting to impact the copper raw materials market
in the form of rising treatment and refining charges, the fees
charged by smelters for converting concentrates into metal.
UK analysts IntierraRMG note that, "whereas late July, spot
deals between miners and smelters for clean material could be
signed in the low 70s and 7s, today the figure is edging over
$80 per tonne and 8 cents per lb". ("Copper Briefing Report",
September 2013).
"Gone also are the deals in the 50s and 60s between miners
and traders where, with the exception of contracts for clean
material needed urgently for blending, the market rate is
approaching $80 per tonne and 8 cents per lb," it adds.
DIMINISHING DISRUPTION
Another change in copper mine narrative this year has been
the relative lack of supply disruption.
The two big hits so far have come from the pit collapse at
Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon mine in Utah and the fatal
cave-in at Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg mine in
Indonesia.
Based on the companies' most recent guidance, each will cost
around 100,000 tonnes in lost copper production - not enough to
cause analysts to make any revision to their disruption
allowances.
There is the potential for more disruption, however, from
strike action, particularly in Chile and Indonesia.
A mid-week deadline is fast approaching for a proposed
walk-out by union members at Codelco's small Salvador division
, while tensions are also simmering at the far
more important Escondida.
Perhaps the main "known unknown", though, is the pending
labour contract negotiations at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Two years ago workers embarked on a protracted walk-out, the
first in the mine's history. The production impact lasted well
into 2012.
It goes without saying that already strained
management-union relations have not been helped by the fatal
tunnel collapse earlier this year. [ID:nL4N0GT1XF}
MORE TO COME
This wouldn't be the copper market if there wasn't the
potential for the unexpected to happen, which is why the analyst
community builds a disruption allowance into its supply
calculations.
But any further supply hits are going to do no more than
delay the inevitable.
The full force of this building supply wave is going to hit
next year as new mines such as Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia and
Toromocho in Peru hit their full stride.
Even Codelco has a new mine, Ministro Hales, due to start
commissioning around the turn of the year, and with a bit of
luck it will no longer be reporting headline declines in output
this time next year.
Macquarie Bank notes that "the top 10 growth projects alone
are expected to deliver close to a million tonnes of copper" in
2014. ("Copper Outlook", Sept. 2, 2013).
It is forecasting global copper mine growth of close to 7
percent next year, which if achieved, would be the fastest rate
of growth in a decade.
IntierraRMG is projecting a more conservative 5.5 percent
growth rate, but even that translates into refined market
surplus.
CHANGE OF NARRATIVE
All of which makes the current bullish undertone to the LME
copper market slightly curious.
But the refined market is still overly focused on its own
dynamics, most recently the sharp shift in fund positioning from
short to neutral, and on flows of refined metal into China as a
proxy for demand in the world's largest single buyer.
Overlooked, though, is the even faster growth of China's
imports of copper concentrates and the potential for higher
domestic refined output.
That in itself is perhaps the best indicator of the
step-change that is taking place at the mine stage of the
production chain.
Moreover, the refined copper market has got so used to the
old narrative of supply woe that it risks underestimating the
impact of the new one.
Codelco's first-half results may have been one of the last
chapters in that old story. Those national Chilean production
figures are a sign that a new story is fast unfolding.