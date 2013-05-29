(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
LONDON May 29 The warning lights are flashing
again in the seaborne iron ore market.
Spot benchmark 62-percent grade material, as assessed by The
Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, slid 2.6 percent to $117.80 per
tonne on Tuesday. The price is now back at levels last seen in
December 2012.
Moreover, the decline appears to be accelerating.
The price has fallen by more than 12 percent over the course
of this month, putting it on track for the weakest performance
since August 2012, the last time the iron ore market went into
meltdown.
And now, as then, the usual accelerators are at work with
Chinese steel mills said to be selling back iron ore cargoes and
traders stop-loss liquidating tonnages.
But while there are plenty of similarities between the
current slide and the momentous sell-off of last August, there
is also a key difference.
STEEL DEMAND WEAKNESS
The root cause of the current weakness in the iron ore
market is the same as the last time around, namely margin
compression in China's steel sector.
The tension between a previously largely steady iron ore
price and falling steel prices has been building for several
weeks.
It has now become acute.
The price of steel rebar traded on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange has this week slumped to its lowest level
since early September. That time frame is worth noting,
coinciding as it does with the trough of the Q3 2012 iron ore
price collapse.
Rebar is mainly used in the construction sector but the same
trend is evident in flat steel prices, which are more linked to
manufacturing activity.
Indeed, Chinese hot rolled coil prices last week fell harder
than rebar and are now down by a similar 17 percent on the start
of 2013, according to Macquarie Bank.
Such is the physical manifestation of the slowdown in
China's economic growth, a trend underlined by last week's flash
HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, which fell into contraction
territory for the first time since October.
Overlaying structural slowdown is seasonality, as the
Chinese steel sector starts collectively anticipating the slower
summer demand period.
STEEL OUTPUT STRENGTH
Of course one of the main reasons for weak Chinese steel
prices is too much production relative to demand.
And what is curious about the current dynamic in China is
that steel production itself shows no signs of slowing.
National output in April was running close to 800 million
tonnes annualised, just a shade below February's all-time record
run rate of 806 million tonnes.
The higher-frequency figures from the China Iron and Steel
Association (CISA) suggest that output may have actually
accelerated further in the first part of May with only the most
marginal of slowdowns in the middle part of the month.
Quite evidently this is unsustainable. That's what falling
Chinese steel prices are telling us.
But equally evidently there is a collective reluctance to
cut run rates with China's legion of smaller mills in particular
reluctant to forfeit share of a market still characterised by
eternal optimism.
The disconnect between hope and reality in the Chinese steel
sector was nicely captured in a recent survey conducted by
researchers at Morgan Stanley ("Steeling for oversupply": May
22, 2013).
"The companies we surveyed expressed optimism about the
demand outlook, expecting 7 percent growth in 2013 and 2014, vs
our 3 percent forecast."
And in what might be something of an understatement, the
researchers went on to state that "we think it is possible these
expectations could turn out to be overly optimistic, as
participants did not fulfill their targets in 2012 (4 percent
below)".
PREEMPTIVE DESTOCK
Overly optimistic or not, it is this continued strength in
steel production that marks the difference from last August.
Annualised steel production was already falling in July 2012
and it slumped by a massive 35 percent to 691 million tonnes in
the month of August itself.
High inventory and falling prices of steel products at one
end of the chain fed back up through steel production cuts to a
vicious iron ore destock at the other end.
This time around, though, the steel sector appears to be
embarking on a pre-emptive rather than reactive iron ore
destock.
Given that record amounts of steel are still being churned
out, it is a moot point as to just how much more raw material
can be destocked.
Particularly since iron ore inventories have never rebuilt
from the last destock. Back in August total Chinese inventory
SH-TOT-IRONINV was around 99 million tonnes. As of today it is
around 76 million tonnes.
That should act as a brake on the current sell-off,
preventing it turning into the sort of rout seen late last year.
UNDER STOCKED?
Moreover, China's steel mills risk leaving themselves under
stocked for anything other than a doomsday demand scenario.
Analysts at Standard Bank London wrote last week that "we
estimate that China's recent ore destock is assuming too much
negativity" ("Commodities Daily": 23 May, 2013).
"We have to push our pig iron production rates down by a
whopping 26 percent in order to equate current Chinese iron ore
stocks back at the long-run industry average days-cover of
around 30 days."
Macquarie Bank agrees, arguing that "the need for Chinese
mills to restock can absorb" both a mid-year slowdown in steel
production and the additional Australian supply expected in the
second half.
"The iron ore clear-out happening now reduces the potential
for a collapse in H2," it notes, cautioning that "iron ore could
surprise relative to expectations" ("The 10 key things to know
about current metals and mining markets": May 28, 2013).
Continued high Chinese steel production coupled with already
low iron ore stocks mean this current sell-off is unlikely to be
a straight rerun of the August meltdown.
Or to quote Mark Twain, "history doesn't repeat itself - at
best it sometimes rhymes".
So do markets.
