LONDON May 29 The warning lights are flashing again in the seaborne iron ore market.

Spot benchmark 62-percent grade material, as assessed by The Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI, slid 2.6 percent to $117.80 per tonne on Tuesday. The price is now back at levels last seen in December 2012.

Moreover, the decline appears to be accelerating.

The price has fallen by more than 12 percent over the course of this month, putting it on track for the weakest performance since August 2012, the last time the iron ore market went into meltdown.

And now, as then, the usual accelerators are at work with Chinese steel mills said to be selling back iron ore cargoes and traders stop-loss liquidating tonnages.

But while there are plenty of similarities between the current slide and the momentous sell-off of last August, there is also a key difference.

STEEL DEMAND WEAKNESS

The root cause of the current weakness in the iron ore market is the same as the last time around, namely margin compression in China's steel sector.

The tension between a previously largely steady iron ore price and falling steel prices has been building for several weeks.

It has now become acute.

The price of steel rebar traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has this week slumped to its lowest level since early September. That time frame is worth noting, coinciding as it does with the trough of the Q3 2012 iron ore price collapse.

Rebar is mainly used in the construction sector but the same trend is evident in flat steel prices, which are more linked to manufacturing activity.

Indeed, Chinese hot rolled coil prices last week fell harder than rebar and are now down by a similar 17 percent on the start of 2013, according to Macquarie Bank.

Such is the physical manifestation of the slowdown in China's economic growth, a trend underlined by last week's flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index, which fell into contraction territory for the first time since October.

Overlaying structural slowdown is seasonality, as the Chinese steel sector starts collectively anticipating the slower summer demand period.

STEEL OUTPUT STRENGTH

Of course one of the main reasons for weak Chinese steel prices is too much production relative to demand.

And what is curious about the current dynamic in China is that steel production itself shows no signs of slowing.

National output in April was running close to 800 million tonnes annualised, just a shade below February's all-time record run rate of 806 million tonnes.

The higher-frequency figures from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) suggest that output may have actually accelerated further in the first part of May with only the most marginal of slowdowns in the middle part of the month.

Quite evidently this is unsustainable. That's what falling Chinese steel prices are telling us.

But equally evidently there is a collective reluctance to cut run rates with China's legion of smaller mills in particular reluctant to forfeit share of a market still characterised by eternal optimism.

The disconnect between hope and reality in the Chinese steel sector was nicely captured in a recent survey conducted by researchers at Morgan Stanley ("Steeling for oversupply": May 22, 2013).

"The companies we surveyed expressed optimism about the demand outlook, expecting 7 percent growth in 2013 and 2014, vs our 3 percent forecast."

And in what might be something of an understatement, the researchers went on to state that "we think it is possible these expectations could turn out to be overly optimistic, as participants did not fulfill their targets in 2012 (4 percent below)".

PREEMPTIVE DESTOCK

Overly optimistic or not, it is this continued strength in steel production that marks the difference from last August.

Annualised steel production was already falling in July 2012 and it slumped by a massive 35 percent to 691 million tonnes in the month of August itself.

High inventory and falling prices of steel products at one end of the chain fed back up through steel production cuts to a vicious iron ore destock at the other end.

This time around, though, the steel sector appears to be embarking on a pre-emptive rather than reactive iron ore destock.

Given that record amounts of steel are still being churned out, it is a moot point as to just how much more raw material can be destocked.

Particularly since iron ore inventories have never rebuilt from the last destock. Back in August total Chinese inventory SH-TOT-IRONINV was around 99 million tonnes. As of today it is around 76 million tonnes.

That should act as a brake on the current sell-off, preventing it turning into the sort of rout seen late last year.

UNDER STOCKED?

Moreover, China's steel mills risk leaving themselves under stocked for anything other than a doomsday demand scenario.

Analysts at Standard Bank London wrote last week that "we estimate that China's recent ore destock is assuming too much negativity" ("Commodities Daily": 23 May, 2013).

"We have to push our pig iron production rates down by a whopping 26 percent in order to equate current Chinese iron ore stocks back at the long-run industry average days-cover of around 30 days."

Macquarie Bank agrees, arguing that "the need for Chinese mills to restock can absorb" both a mid-year slowdown in steel production and the additional Australian supply expected in the second half.

"The iron ore clear-out happening now reduces the potential for a collapse in H2," it notes, cautioning that "iron ore could surprise relative to expectations" ("The 10 key things to know about current metals and mining markets": May 28, 2013).

Continued high Chinese steel production coupled with already low iron ore stocks mean this current sell-off is unlikely to be a straight rerun of the August meltdown.

Or to quote Mark Twain, "history doesn't repeat itself - at best it sometimes rhymes".

