(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his / her own.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Nov 12 India's Supreme Court yesterday cleared the export of 11.46 million tonnes of stockpiled iron ore from the state of Goa.

There will, however, be no immediate lifting of the 14-month mining ban that has frozen supply from what was once India's largest exporting state.

If mining in Goa is allowed to resume, it will be with a restrictive output cap. A court-appointed expert panel will submit its proposals on what is an appropriate limit next February.

The mining ban in neighbouring Karnataka has been lifted, but only a handful of operators have yet successfully negotiated the tortuous licensing process to the point of resuming operations. Even if more do, there is an export ban still in place.

The loss of Indian iron ore exports has lasted so long that it has become part and parcel of the market's supply profile.

It is a major reason why iron ore prices have remained so elevated for so long, in contrast say to copper, a market also characterised historically by a shortfall of volumes to meet China's voracious appetite.

Copper supply is finally surging as new mines come on stream, and the price is now a long way off its 2010 peaks above $10,000 per tonne. London Metal Exchange three-month metal is currently trading just north of $7,000, approaching the cost of production.

Iron ore production is also surging. The long-heralded wall of supply is starting to arrive. But the extra units are in part still filling the vacuum left by what was once China's third-largest supplier.

The price at $135.90 per tonne, basis The Steel Index's assessment of spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, is still high by any production cost yardstick, although it is off the 2011 peak of $191.90.

The price also is still significantly higher than consensus expectations earlier this year. Part of that is down to a growing realisation that India will never return to its former export glory days.

This is no suspension of normal service. This is the new normal service.

DEMAND...

It is a truism that the iron ore price is determined by Chinese demand.

China, after all, is now the world's largest steel producer and one not blessed with sufficient iron ore to feed its mills.

Small changes in Chinese steel run-rates and/or shifts in its steel stocking cycle can have outsized affects on the iron ore market.

There were ferocious sell-offs in both 2011 and 2012 triggered by margin compression and reduced run-rates at China's steel mills and compounded by the resulting urge to destock raw materials.

This year has been different, largely because Chinese steel production has consistently surprised on the upside.

True, there has been some slowdown in October, judging by the latest figures from the China Iron and Steel Association, but it is from an extremely high base.

National steel production rose by 8 percent over the first nine months of this year, compared with growth of just 3 percent last year.

Expectations were for a continued slowing in steel production growth as China proclaimed its shift away from a fixed asset investment model to a more consumer-oriented path.

Such expectations, though, failed to take into account the continued strength of the property sector, one of the pillars of Chinese steel demand.

...AND SUPPLY

Over the long run, the iron ore price is determined by the world's ability to meet Chinese demand.

The end of the iron ore bull story will come, analysts agree, when enough low-cost supply from the likes of Australia and Brazil displaces higher-cost supply, particularly in China itself.

In that context, it's hard to overstate the significance of India's absence from the seaborne supply picture.

*******************************************************

Graphic on Chinese iron ore imports:

link.reuters.com/geg64v

*******************************************************

The progressive clamp-down on the Indian iron ore sector, particularly in Goa and Karnataka, has reduced China's imports from the country from a peak of 107 million tonnes in 2009 to 33 million last year.

That meant India slipped to fourth-largest supplier to the Chinese market in 2012, overtaken by South Africa.

This year, imports from India have plunged further to just 8.04 million tonnes in the January-September period, placing it below the likes of Canada, Indonesia and Malaysia or even newly emerging supplier Sierra Leone.

NO RETURN

The export flow to China will pick up from these levels, and not just because of what will probably be a firesale of 11.5 million tonnes of stockpiled ore in Goa.

The mining bans will progressively be lifted, although Karnataka is a useful reminder that the Indian authorities are not going to allow a return to the free-wheeling days of yesteryear.

But two other factors will combine to prevent a return to the status quo ante.

Firstly, India's own demand for iron ore is growing all the time. National run-rates have been on an uninterrupted upward arc over the past five years.

If anything, growth is being constrained by the lack of domestic ore.

Capacity utilisation at Indian steel mills hit an all-time low of 82 percent in the fiscal year to March 2013, according to ASSOCHAM, a steel industry lobby group pressing for no relaxation in the high export tax on iron ore.

Steel production has grown by just 3 percent so far this year, the slowest rate of growth in many years.

As iron ore production rises, there will be no shortage of hungry domestic buyers looking to snap it up.

Secondly, Chinese appetite for the sort of low-grade ore previously exported by Goa is diminishing.

Analysts at Macquarie Bank recently visited steel producers in Hebei province, which is at the forefront of a government pollution control campaign.

"We had been cynical when the government first started talking about putting pressure on the steel industry to reduce emissions, but for Hebei at least, the effects have been real, with production restricted and mills making meaningful adjustments to their raw material blends that are driving premiums up for higher quality raw materials." ("Commodities Comment", Nov 1)

A key takeaway was the collective move towards sourcing higher-grade iron ore with lower sulphur content to minimise sulphur dioxide emissions.

Hebei may still be something of an outlier, situated as it is next to Beijing, where atmospheric pollution has rocketed up the official agenda.

But, according to Macquarie, other parts of the country's steel sector are also being subjected to increasing environmental scrutiny.

If the trend continues, lower-grade iron ore suppliers such as India will be the main losers. If nothing else, the discount for such material will widen significantly, reducing the profitability for exporters.

So while production and exports may well recover from their current levels, India seems highly unlikely to be an international supplier on the scale it was until just a year or so ago.

Indian supply, in other words, will remain a missing brick in the iron ore supply wall. (Editing by Jane Baird)