(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 8 The London Metal Exchange's new
warehouse load-out rules came into effect at the start of this
month.
In essence they compel warehouse operators to load out a
minimum amount of each exchange-traded metal irrespective of the
length of queue for any particular metal.
Where there is a "dominant metal" queue of over 30,000
tonnes awaiting load-out, warehouses will now have to ensure
minimum deliveries of 500 tonnes per day for other metals
"provided that such deliveries are requested".
As far as it goes, it is an eminently logical move.
It brings contracts such as copper, zinc and lead into line
with tin and nickel, already the subject of minimum load-out
requirements of 60 tonnes per day.
It also averts a potential repeat of the LME Copper
Committee's draconian decision to delist a good-delivery
location, Vlissingen, for fear of copper becoming trapped behind
a queue of aluminium.
But make no mistake.
This is a palliative, not a solution to the underlying
problem of warehouse queues.
NO BAZOOKA
A "bazooka" solution, to coin the term used by Charles Li,
chief executive of the LME's new owner Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing, would have required much
more radical thinking from the exchange.
The LME, however, has from the start shied away from
tackling the fundamental terms of its relationship with the
warehouse operators, preferring instead to micro-manage the
issue.
The new rules won't, for example, address the vociferous
criticism hurled at the exchange by aluminium users.
As the LME pointed out in its November notification of the
rule changes: "The Exchange believes that the existing increase
in delivery out rates that took effect on 1 April 2012 goes as
far as is reasonable to address the effect on the aluminium
market of long aluminium queues in some locations. Such queues
are the result of broader macro-economic forces at play in the
aluminium industry."
In other words, the exchange cannot be responsible for an
industry that has collectively produced too much metal for too
long or for investors who want to finance that metal, using
cheaper non-LME storage options.
Nor, for that matter, will the new rules eliminate queues
for other metals.
They will just mean smaller queues.
That changes the metrics but not the nature of the current
LME warehousing game, which has moved far beyond the original
template in Detroit.
RIGHT TIME, RIGHT PLACE
Detroit was where this whole sorry saga began and where the
LME, initially at least, hoped it would end.
It was a classic example of former U.S. Secretary of Defense
Donald Rumsfeld's dictum that "stuff happens".
What happened was the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the Great
Global Contraction and a flood of unwanted aluminium from North
American producers into the market of last resort.
That metal hit Detroit, which at the time was a back-water
in the LME warehousing system. At the start of 2008 there were
just 50,000 tonnes sitting in LME sheds in the city.
Indeed, warehouse operators had been steadily closing up
shop in Motown to the point that only Metro International still
had a sizeable LME storage operation in the city.
For Metro it was simply a case of right time, right place.
By the end of 2008 aluminium stocks in Detroit had surged to
343,000 tonnes. By the end of 2009 that total had mushroomed to
847,000 tonnes.
The deluge shifted the LME aluminium curve into
"super-contango", attracting the attention of stocks financiers,
who jumped on the opportunity to earn a low-risk, fixed return
at a time when normal investment parameters were inverted by
central bank money-printing.
Financiers locked down increasing amounts of LME-registered
aluminium in finance deals, resulting in a dwindling of
"free-float" metal through the system.
As the finance deals proliferated, more and more players
wanted to shift metal out of the LME system to capitalise on
cheaper non-exchange storage. And the only metal that was
available was in Detroit.
Cue the original aluminium queue.
Metro could offset the revenue raised from the lengthening
queue to offer incentives for more aluminium, creating a
revolving-door virtuous circle.
Cue the interest of Goldman Sachs, which bought
Metro in 2010, primarily, insiders contend, based on a view that
the aluminium market wouldn't normalise any time soon, promising
indefinite amounts of surplus metal to be stored.
With hindsight it was an exceptionally good call.
REVENUES AND PREMIUMS
Goldman initially seems to have seen Metro purely as a
counter-cyclical revenue play.
After all, by mid-2011 each tonne in the cancelled warrant
load-out queue in Detroit, assuming it was on maximum rental as
is normal for cancelled warrants, was generating in excess of
$60 in revenue. And that without factoring in the fixed-rate
load-out charge.
But something else started happening as well.
The LME warehousing system is where financial market meets
physical market and physical premiums in the U.S. started
gravitating up towards both the implied cost of getting metal
out of exchange warehouses and the incentives being offered by
Metro based on that cost.
The combination of assured storage rental and the leverage
offered over physical market premiums attracted the attention of
other players, particularly those such as Glencore and
Trafigura, for whom physical arbitrage is the bedrock of their
business model.
In the space of little over a year or so most LME
warehousing companies were swallowed up by traders, leaving only
a very few truly independent logistics operators.
The resulting "warehouse wars", as operators tussle to
attract metal into their sheds, are still raging across multiple
LME delivery locations.
The newcomers aggressively built up both stocks and, more
importantly for premiums, load-out queues. They did so primarily
at the expense of Metro itself.
The game changed, though, when it became apparent that
Glencore was funnelling other higher-value metals such as nickel
and copper into its warehouses in Vlissingen, effectively
quarantining them from the physical market-place behind a wall
of out-bound aluminium.
It was precisely for this reason that the LME Copper
Committee, faced with the prospect of every free unit in Europe
being sucked into Vlissingen, delisted the Dutch port.
And it is precisely for this reason that the LME has now
forced multiple-metal deliveries to limit cross-metal contagion
from the aluminium queues.
NEW RULES, NEW GAME
As is the way of all things in the financial universe,
however, the new rules have generated a further evolution of the
warehousing game, one which is as much about physical premiums
as storage revenues.
To understand the new game, consider this table, showing
queues at five key LME warehouse locations:
April Dominant Length Secondary Length Tertiary Length
3, 2013
Queue (Days) Queue (Days) Queue (Days)
Antwerp Zinc 74 Lead 129 Copper 80
Johor Zinc 20 Al 22 Copper 15
Vliss. Al 268 Zinc 65 Copper 6
Detroit Al 300 Lead 88 Zinc 36
New Zinc 191 Copper 95
Orleans
The "dominant metal" queue, to use the terminology of the
LME, is based on actual average delivery rates over the month of
March, assuming that metal cancelled today joins the back of the
existing load-out queue.
The secondary and tertiary queues are nominal calculations,
assuming that cancelled tonnage is largely in the hands of one
operator and therefore subject to a minimum 500-per tonne day
load-out schedule.
"Nominal" because in several cases, such as lead and copper
at Antwerp, no deliveries have actually been made, presumably
because "no such deliveries have been requested", to quote from
the LME's rule-change notice.
In other locations such as Detroit (lead) and New Orleans
(copper) deliveries of non-dominant metals have, since the start
of April, been taking place at 500 tonnes or just above per day.
If you're a European copper consumer, worried about the late
arrival of your metal because of the ongoing port strike in
Chile, the single largest concentration of LME-stored metal in
the region is at Antwerp, which has a nominal load-out queue of
80 days.
The implied cost of getting copper out of Antwerp, factoring
in maximum rent and the freight-on-truck charge, is currently
$56 per tonne. If more metal is cancelled, that figure will
rise.
The dominant operator in the Belgian port, NEMS, owned by
Trafigura, is widely reported to be offering incentive premiums
of around $100 per tonne.
No surprise then that European physical copper premiums have
been steadily rising in recent weeks.
Copper buyers in Europe, or for that matter lead buyers in
Detroit, are now learning the lesson already hammered home to
aluminium buyers the world over.
In the LME system what you see is not what you get and, even
if you can get it, it will cost you.
Such is the new LME warehousing game, a constantly shifting
matrix of queues, costs and flow-through impact on physical
premiums.
Trader-warehouses can tweak the matrix at any time either by
sucking in more metal from the physical market via incentives or
by building out existing queues by cancelling their own metal.
It's noticeable, for example, that there were large tranches
of copper cancellations at both Antwerp and New Orleans leading
into the April rule-change deadline.
This game has come a long way from Metro, Detroit and that
original aluminium queue.
It is also still evolving.
