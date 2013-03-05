(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 5 The price of aluminium has once
again fallen into producer pain territory, raising the prospect
of a new round of capacity curtailments.
The last collective attempt at supply restraint was
triggered when a prolonged price decline troughed just below the
$2,000 per tonne level in the fourth quarter of 2011.
U.S. producer Alcoa took the lead back then with a
mix of permanent capacity closures and temporary production
curtailments.
In total some 1.2 million tonnes of aluminium smelter
capacity were idled through the first half of 2012.
Alas to no avail.
Total reported stocks, comprising those held by the London
Metal Exchange (LME) and the Shanghai Futures Exchange, Japanese
port stocks and producer inventories, still rose by 361,000
tonnes last year.
The "warehouse wars" still raging across the LME's delivery
network obscure any simple read-through from exchange inventory
to underlying market dynamics, meaning that last year's rise in
reported stocks may have overstated or understated the "real"
level of surplus.
The price, though, tells its own story because LME
three-month metal is once again floundering below
$2,000.
And this time it is that other behemoth producer, United
Company RUSAL, that is leading the way with a promised
300,000 tonnes of annualised cutbacks.
WAVING...?
RUSAL's chief executive Oleg Deripaska has long lambasted
aluminium producers' inability to regulate supply into the
market-place.
"The current conditions faced by the aluminium industry
require all producers to act responsibly in order to ensure the
sector remains competitive", he said at the time of the
company's Q3 2012 results.
Few in the aluminium market would disagree.
Despite clear signs of continued over-supply and the
corrosive price impact of high legacy stocks the world's
producers increased output by 2.8 percent in 2012 even with
those curtailments.
Last year ended with another all-time record run-rate of
45.7 million tonnes annualised, according to the International
Aluminium Institute.
Fingers have been pointed at the Chinese, where government
subsidies, both local and national, have kept high-cost plants
operating, even while a new generation of smelters ramps up in
the northwestern provinces.
Fingers have also been pointed at stocks financiers, whose
activities have caused physical premiums to rise, providing a
life-line to margin-compressed smelters outside of China.
Subsidies, which incidentally are not confined to China,
witness the A$40m "assistance package" given Alcoa's Point Henry
smelter in Australia by the local government,
and historically high premiums have certainly exacerbated
structural over-supply.
But the stark reality facing Western producers is that if
they want to right the market, they will have to do so
themselves.
From that perspective RUSAL's cutbacks might be seen as
waving the flag for others to follow.
DÉJÀ VU?
Except these cuts are not quite what they seem.
The company was promising cutbacks, somewhere in the region
of 300,000-600,000 tonnes, as long ago as its Q1 2012 results.
By the time of its half-yearly 2012 results the figure had
been whittled down to 275,000 tonnes and by the fourth quarter
of last year the process was already being implemented.
RUSAL's Q4 production of primary aluminium was down by 2
percent year-on-year with full-year output noticeably falling at
the Nadvoitsy smelter (down 20 percent), the Bogoslovsk smelter
(down 17 percent) and the Urals smelter (down 8 percent).
All three are located in Western Russia and together with
other plants such as Volkhov and Novokuznetsk had already been
identified in an August 2012 press release as the main targets
for what RUSAL called the "gradual curtailment of less-efficient
capacity".
What has changed is the time-line.
In August the company expected the first tranche of cuts to
be in place by the end of 2012, the second tranche by the end of
2015 and the last tranche, two potrooms at Novokuznetsk, by
2018.
Now it is targeting the full 300,000-tonnes per year of
annualised cuts to be in place by the end of this year, an
accelerated time-table that probably owes much to the most
recent renewed slide in the LME price.
DOWN, DOWN
Nor are these cuts some sort of altruistic gesture to the
market.
They are driven by the financial necessity to keep moving
down the cost-curve, just as every other major producer is
trying to do.
At Bogoslovsk "the high electricity tariff makes the
modernisation of the current equipment unfeasible," RUSAL said
back in August 2012.
Aluminium production at Volkhov and Novokuznetsk will be
"uneconomical" once current power supply contracts expire at the
end of 2015, it said in the same statement.
The overall theme is one of transferring capacity from
older, higher-cost facilities in the European part of Russia to
lower-cost Siberian operations, including the new 600,000-tonne
per year Boguchansk smelter which is expected to pour first
metal later this year.
Underpinning the renewed sense of urgency about eliminating
higher-cost production was an average group production cost of
$1,946 per tonne last year, down only a very marginal 1.9
percent from 2011 levels.
RUSAL should in theory be reaping some benefit from the rise
in physical premiums but with much of its "commodity-grade"
metal going into a long-term off-take deal with trade house
Glencore, a minority shareholder, how much exactly is a
moot point.
...OR DROWNING?
Glencore has just reported a $1.2 billion non-cash
impairment charge against its 8.75 percent holding in RUSAL.
That's a reflection of just how dire the business of
producing aluminium has become, even for a company with RUSAL's
scale of operations.
Core earnings last year slumped by 63 percent to $913
million and the previous year's net profit of $237 million
collapsed to a net loss of $55m in 2012.
RUSAL's current capitalisation, basis a share price that has
been battered since the 2010 partial float, values the company
at $8.3 billion.
Which is pretty much the value of its shareholding in
Russian base metals giant Norilsk Nickel.
In other words, the market is saying that the company's core
business, that of making aluminium, is in effect worthless.
Throw some huge debts into the financial mix and RUSAL's
dependence on markets other than aluminium is almost total.
These production curtailments may look like flag-waving by
an industry leader but are more a sign of a company drowning
beneath the weight of surplus aluminium.
The best that can be said of RUSAL is that it won't be the
only aluminium producer struggling to stay above water at
current prices.
The race to the bottom goes on.
(Editing by William Hardy)