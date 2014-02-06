(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON Feb 6 This March the Indonesia
Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) will host a
conference to drum up international interest in its recently
launched tin contracts.
The official theme of the meeting will be "Guaranteed Supply
and Guaranteed Quality".
Seasoned watchers of the international tin market might be
forgiven for raising an eyebrow at that title.
Indonesia's drive to ensure that all exports meet minimum
purity standards and be traded on the ICDX prior to customs
clearance caused an almost complete cessation in shipments last
September from the world's largest supplier.
Flows recovered over the course of the last three months of
2013 as volumes at the ICDX picked up.
But trading volumes dipped again in January, raising the
question of whether there isn't a missing part of that
conference title: guaranteed price.
While the explicit aim of Indonesia's new tin export policy
is to wrest pricing from the current marketplace, the London
Metal Exchange (LME), a thinly disguised secondary ambition is
to achieve a higher price.
And it's the LME tin contract that is now showing signs of
that tension.
TIGHTNESS
Front-month spreads on the LME have been tightening since
the start of the year.
Not in the spectacular fashion seen last September, when the
benchmark cash-to-three-month period CMSN0-3 flared out to
$125 per tonne backwardation as the new Indonesian export rules
kicked in.
The tightening has been more gradual but also more
structural, with the whole forward curve moving into
backwardation through the end of this year.
It has been underpinned by a steady slide in LME warehouse
stocks. Headline stocks currently stand at 8,940 tonnes, which
is close to a five-year low.
What is more, much of that total, 37 percent to be precise,
is in the form of cancelled material waiting to be drawn down.
Open tonnage, the core liquidity base of the LME contract,
And that is problematic given the generous sprinkling of
large positions, both short and long, across the next three
As things stand, any of those dates could feature cash-date
squeezes as shorts try and cover against the historically low
and dwindling stocks available.
LME stocks have been falling ever since the Indonesian
export rules kicked in, and it's hard to see an end to this
trend.
VOLUMES DOWN, EXPORTS DOWN?
Since the Indonesian authorities mandated that exports be
traded on the ICDX before departure, there has been a strong
correlation between its trading volumes and actual shipments, as
shown in the next graphic.
Exchange volumes totalled 18,065 tonnes in the
September-December 2013 period. Exports, excluding tin solder
which is not yet subject to the rules, amounted to 19,198
tonnes.
Volumes, though, have dipped sharply in January to just
3,945 tonnes, which suggests a similar slowdown in export flows.
The question is why have they dipped?
There are two possible answers. One is that lower trade
reflects less metal available for export due to the effect on
production of the local monsoon season.
The second, more problematic answer, and one suggested by
global tin association ITRI on its website, is that volumes have
fallen because of the wide price differential between the ICDX
and the LME.
In the first month after the launch of the ICDX contracts
the price of its most liquid contract, tin with a minimum purity
of 300ppm of lead, traded at rough parity with
the LME cash price.
Since then, however, the Indonesian price has shifted to a
persistently wide premium over the London price. As of the first
two days of this week, that premium was around $700 per tonne.
It was over $1,000 per tonne at times in January.
With the bulk of LME stocks located in Malaysia, have
physical buyers in Asia simply been turning to the LME for
cheaper material?
And if the premium remains in place, will LME sheds be
steadily drained of their remaining stocks?
SHORTFALL AND SQUEEZE
The current tensions in the tin market are rooted in a
structural supply-usage shortfall.
Indeed, the squeeze on LME units could have been worse still
had it not been for the fact that China, the world's largest
producer and user, sharply reduced its net call on tin from the
international market last year.
Net imports fell to 11,300 tonnes, the lowest level since
2009. Exports came in at over 3,000 tonnes, the highest tally
since 2007, the year before the introduction of a 10 percent
export tax.
Even that figure may be an understatement. ITRI suggests
that China's exports could have been around 5,000 tonnes based
on import data from third countries.
China may be incentivised to lift exports further this year,
but only if the LME price moves to a sufficient premium over the
domestic price to counter the export duty.
One way that could happen, of course, is for a renewed
flare-out in cash-date tightness on the LME, a development that
is now starting to look not just possible but probable.
A TALE OF TWO EXCHANGES
The ICDX tin contracts have established themselves in
super-fast time. And how could they not, given the Indonesian
policy of forcing all exports through the exchange?
The international trading community is still reacting to the
pace of change.
The requirement to trade exports through the ICDX was thrown
into the mix at the last minute, a typical Indonesian surprise
like the one sprung on its copper producers in January.
Which is why, presumably, the ICDX is turning on the charm
campaign with its March conference.
International traders and buyers will no doubt attend. After
all, the promise of "guaranteed supply" with "guaranteed
quality" from the world's largest exporter is a powerful lure.
That the tin market will now be defined by two competing
price-setting exchanges looks inevitable.
Does this evolution, however, come with a string attached in
the form of "guaranteed" higher prices?
Right now, it's starting to look that way, at least as far
as the LME contract is concerned.
