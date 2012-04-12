(Gavin Maguire is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own. To get his real-time views on the market, please
join the Global Ags Forum.)
By Gavin Maguire
CHICAGO, April 12 After a bleak few months, the
U.S. ethanol industry's prospects look to be improving, with
refining margins edging up from multi-month lows and the
record-high overhang of ethanol stocks starting to head lower.
Three important factors, however, will determine whether the
recent brightening mood will continue, or prove just a brief
reprieve before further dark days ahead.
ROUGH WINTER
Temperatures across the Midwest were historically mild this
winter, but for most ethanol manufacturers the opening months of
2012 were cold and dark indeed. In many states, refining margins
for every gallon of ethanol produced sank deep into negative
territory and appeared set to stay there as corn prices clung to
multi-month highs just as demand for fuel remained stunted.
Ethanol stockpiles swelled to record levels as producers
cranked up output, hoping an uptick in fuel demand would emerge
to restore industry profitability. Federal government-level
discussions about increasing the U.S. 'blend wall' from the
current 10 percent to 15 percent ethanol content in the U.S.
fuel stream encouraged the optimistic demand outlook. But actual
sale of a higher ethanol-content fuel has proved slow and
widespread availability remains on the distant horizon.
Several producers actually started to scale back on
production during March as margin losses started to bite, but
still stocks levels kept climbing as overall off-take levels
remained constrained.
The one bright spot for the industry was the widening gap
between the rising price of wholesale gasoline and the declining
price of ethanol, which served to promote maximum demand at the
fuel blender level throughout recent months. Such blender demand
helped slow the build in ethanol stocks throughout the first
quarter of 2012, and now looks set to start to help draw ethanol
inventories lower as the spring 'driving season' approaches.
GREEN SHOOTS, AND BIG 'IF'S'
As the spring planting season for corn and other crops gets
underway, so a new season for ethanol producers has set in.
Indeed, because extensive corn plantings are already
underway, ethanol producers have something to cheer about as
they look toward the latter half of 2012. A record 95.9 million
acres of corn are projected to be planted this spring, which
would ensure an historic amount of corn would be streaming
across the country and into ethanol plants and other processors
in the fall.
Such an abundance of corn is expected to apply sustained
pressure to the corn price during the late summer/early fall
harvest slot, and therefore contribute to a further improvement
in ethanol profit margins over the same period.
But weather conditions will keep playing a critical role in
determining whether the aggressive production intentions of
farmers will actually result in a surge in corn output come
harvest. Dryness concerns have already set in across several key
producing areas following a shortage of winter rains and snow
cover, so any continuation of that dry trend could sharply
reduce crop potential -- regardless of planted acreage totals.
If the weather co-operates and provides crops with adequate
moisture, ethanol producers should enjoy a bounty of 'cheap'
corn come harvest that should set them up for a strong
profitable turn over the final months of the year. But if the
developing crops suffer from dry and heat stress, the price of
corn will undoubtedly embark on a fresh rally that could force
ethanol refining margins deep into the red yet again.
The official approval and sale of 'E15' is another major
factor ethanol producers need to boost profitability. The
protracted debate over whether to bump up the blend wall to 15
percent and allow for the widespread sale of 'E15' does look set
to be making real progress, following the Environmental
Protection Agency's recent approval of an application to
distribute and sell the fuel in the United States.
However, it is critical that ethanol producers win the
support of fuel retailers across the country if the promise of
E15 - and the huge incremental increase in ethanol use that it
entails - is to become reality.
Lengthy and complex legal disputes are already underway
regarding liability over potential engine defects stemming from
the higher ethanol content in the fuel. But if the ethanol
industry can keep the debate out of courtrooms -- and somehow
assuage the concerns of gas retailers -- the fuel should start
to flow into select gas station pumps as soon as the end of the
year.
The final major factor that stands to impact ethanol
producer profitability is export demand for their product.
Between January 2010 and December 2011 U.S. ethanol exports
rose nearly 1,200 percent, totalling more than 1.1 billion
gallons in 2011. This compares to an 18 percent increase in U.S.
fuel blender demand over the same period. Consequently, exports
represent a critical growth area for the industry that will need
to continue expanding in the years ahead if industry
profitability is to further improve.
Certainly the high global price of crude oil and refined
products suggests the demand will remain strong for cheap fuel
alternatives.
But a growing share of U.S. exports over 2011 went to
Brazil, which has its own well-established ethanol industry and
a clear intent to be energy self-sufficient. The Brazilian
government recently announced that the country's ethanol output
should rise by close to 5 percent in the 2012-13 season to 6.3
billion gallons. If that unfolds, the greater domestic output
levels would amount to close to 300 million additional gallons
of ethanol, which could result in a downturn in U.S. export
demand by a similar amount over the coming months.
If U.S. exporters can find alternate markets for that fuel
or maintain strong sales to Brazil in spite of the higher output
projected there, the future for U.S. ethanol producers should
continue to brighten.
But if overseas demand for U.S. ethanol shrinks over the
coming months as overseas production increases, further downside
pressure on U.S. ethanol refining margins can be expected.
In all, the recent upturn in U.S. ethanol profitability
could well extend over the next several months if domestic corn
production expands as predicted, 'E15' gains widespread
traction, and overseas demand - especially in Brazil - continues
to support strong ethanol exports. Those are three big 'if's',
however, so still-suffering producers are not likely to start
popping champagne corks just yet.
(Reporting By Gavin Maguire; Editing by David Gregorio)