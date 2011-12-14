--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE Dec 14 India's oil-product demand
appears poised for a sharp decline as the economy is battered by
slowing industrial growth, a weakening currency and fiscal
constraints on the government.
Fuel demand rose 4.1 percent in the first 10 months of 2011
from the same period a year earlier, running ahead of the
International Energy Agency's forecast for an increase of 3.6
percent for the whole year.
Even if November and December prove weaker than the same
months in 2010, it's still likely India, the world's
fourth-largest crude user, will beat the IEA forecast this year.
But the agency also forecasts that India's oil-product
demand will rise a further 3.6 percent in 2012 to 3.58 million
barrels a day, a number that looks increasingly optimistic.
This is especially the case since the breakdown of the IEA
forecasts shows it expects next year's strongest demand to be in
the first two quarters, which is exactly when India is likely to
be struggling economically.
India's economy may even slow more than it did after the
global financial crisis in 2008, when gross domestic product
slipped to 6.8 percent before rebounding to 8.5 percent two
years later.
The government now expects 7.5 percent GDP growth for this
fiscal year a figure some analysts expect to slow to little
better than 6 percent in 2012.
But New Delhi's ability to stimulate demand, as it did in
2008, is constrained by a lower ratio of tax revenues, a larger
fiscal deficit and still high inflation that means it hard to
cut interest rates.
Inflation, as measured by the wholesale price index, dropped
to 9.11 percent in November, down from October's 9.73 percent
and levels above 10 percent earlier in the year, but still well
above the 5 percent level the Reserve Bank of India is said to
prefer.
While inflation is clearly on a downward trend, there isn't
too much scope to cut interest rates immediately, although it's
now virtually certain the central bank won't be adding to the 13
rate hikes delivered since 2010.
The main problem for the economy would appear to be
industrial output, which fell 5.1 percent in October from a year
earlier, the first negative reading for more than two years and
a shot across the bows of oil demand.
Fuel demand in India is dominated by diesel, which accounts
for about 45 percent of the total use of oil products and is
inextricably linked to industrial output.
Diesel is also sold under government price controls, which
does insulate demand to some extent as the full extent of higher
oil prices of rupee depreciation isn't felt by consumers.
However, the pain is just shifted elsewhere, initially to
the largely state-controlled refining sector and then to
government itself, who has to give bonds to refiners to
compensate for losses selling fuels below cost.
Refining margins have slumped in India, hit by the rupee's
decline of almost 22 percent since the start of August.
At the beginning of August, a barrel of diesel had a retail
price of $147.60 in New Delhi while it cost $132.75 in
Singapore, the regional price benchmark.
But by Wednesday, a barrel of diesel fetched only $121 at
the pumps in India, while costing $124.21 in Singapore.
The longer refiners have to sell diesel at a loss, the
bigger the compensation demands become and the less able the
government is to afford them, especially since the federal
government's tax-to-GDP ratio has dropped to below 10 percent
from 11.9 percent in 2007/08.
Raising diesel prices at a time of economic slowdown and
still elevated inflation is also something the government will
be very reluctant to do, leaving it in something of a Catch-22
situation.
That could be exacerbated if the rupee weakens further,
which is a possibility, if not the base case, given India's
current account deficit, weakening export growth and increasing
worries among foreign investors over both the strength of the
economy and the apparent political paralysis in government.
In this case, India could face a vicious cycle of rupee
weakness boosting fuel costs, while cutting economic growth and
increasing the cost of diesel subsidies at the same time.
