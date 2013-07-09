(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 9 Following every major disaster
there is an intense focus on the safety of the technology
concerned, but accident reports show the majority of incidents
are caused or made much worse by human error.
This month's fiery train derailment in Canada and dramatic
plane crash in San Francisco have inevitably triggered an
intense focus on the safety of the technology concerned.
In many instances it is not the technology that is unsafe
but the operational procedures and practices used by employees
and supervisors.
Time and again, reports published by the U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other accident
investigators have pinned blame on poorly trained personnel, who
have failed to work effectively in teams, and have allowed a
"culture of deviance" to develop in which required procedures
were ignored for the sake of convenience.
"No system can operate safely when a culture of deviance
from procedural adherence has become the norm," the NTSB
observed in a recent report.
The instinctive reaction to disasters is to label the
technology as hazardous and seek to restrict it or ban it
altogether. But identifying operational lapses and fostering a
more effective safety culture is usually a more relevant
response.
IGNORING SAFETY RESTRICTIONS
Research into the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger accident
(1986) found that technical personnel allowed a culture of
deviance to develop, in which it became acceptable to ignore or
work around safety systems and requirements.
"An early decision to continue shuttle operations in
violation of requirements cultivated an operating culture in
which not adhering to requirements became the norm," the NTSB
said.
"Decisions made thereafter made it easier for shuttle
personnel to avoid adhering to other requirements, thus
'normalising' the deviation from technical requirements," it
said.
Investigating a 2010 oil spill at Marshall in Michigan, when
almost 850,000 gallons of crude was discharged into a wetland
from a broken pipeline, the NTSB found similar failures made the
incident far worse. The spill was not detected or addressed for
over 17 hours, during which time control room staff repeatedly
ignored alarms and tried to restart the pipeline twice.
"Ineffective performance of control centre staff led them to
misinterpret the rupture...which led them to attempt two
subsequent start-ups of the line," the NTSB concluded.
Enbridge, the pipeline operator, "failed to train control
centre staff in team performance," it determined, as the
supervisor in charge of operations delegated authority to a
subordinate.
"Although Enbridge had procedures that required a pipeline
shutdown after 10 minutes of uncertain operational status,
Enbridge control centre staff had developed a culture that
accepted not adhering to procedures," the NTSB found.
Procedural deviance is not limited to pipelines.
Investigating the collision of a freight train with 19
stationary railcars at Bettendorf, Iowa, in 2009, the board
found that the crew of one train "failed to follow a critical
operating rule." If they had complied "the accident would not
have occurred."
Investigating another rail crash in 2011, the NTSB
determined the probable cause was "the failure of the crew of
the striking train to comply with the signal indication
requiring them to operate in accordance with restricted speed
requirements and stop short of the standing train because they
had fallen asleep due to fatigue."
Irregular work schedules and sleep disorders contributed to
the fatigue, and had not been handled in line with best
operational practice, in part because staff training was not
mandatory.
CREW RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
In many incidents, the way individuals work together as a
team has been at fault. In the Enbridge disaster, the NTSB
concluded "the ineffective performance of the control centre
team ... is consistent with human factors research on team
performance, which has shown that the quality of team
performance is influenced by team structure and team
leadership."
"Although Enbridge control centre staff worked in teams,
they were not trained to do so," the NTSB observed.
By contrast the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
requires all airline pilots to have specific training in team
performance. The FAA's Crew Resource Management (CRM) programme
provides guidance to airlines on all aspects of developing,
implementing, reinforcing and assessing team performance.
"Team training prepares people to work efficiently and
effectively as members of a group," the NTSB explains. "CRM in
commercial aviation seeks to reduce human errors in the cockpit
by improving interpersonal communications, leadership skills and
human decision-making."
As part of CRM, pilots, flight attendants and dispatchers
learn to function as members of teams, not just as a collection
of technically competent individuals, and behave in ways that
foster crew effectiveness.
The U.S. Coast Guard requires licensed mariners to
participate in similar Bridge Resource Management (BRM)
training, and the Federal Railroad Administration is funding
research with the aim of developing equivalent programmes for
rail crews.
CREATING A SAFETY CULTURE
The NTSB has pushed operators in the industries that it
regulates to develop a safety culture, which the board defines
as "doing the right things, even when no one is watching."
The NTSB's Roadmap to a Safety Culture begins with
demonstrating management commitment, ensuring the
standardisation and compliance with operating procedures, and
promoting an open culture in which deviations can be reported
without fear of retaliation.
In the airline industry, failure to develop adequate
standard operating procedures, failure to adhere to them, and
instances where the flight crew deliberately disregard them are
a consistent theme in the cause of accidents. Crew members who
intentionally deviate from procedures made three times more
errors, the NTSB found.
Failure to adhere to procedures is the single most common
cause of plane crashes, according to aircraft-maker Boeing, far
ahead of equipment failure or maintenance and inspection
problems, and is a contributory factor in 30-50 percent of all
hull losses.
Regulators encourage airlines to have hotlines for staff to
report non-compliance in confidence, with an assurance they will
be acted upon, information will be kept confidential and that
they will not be punished or ridiculed for reporting deviations
from operating procedures.
Deviant cultures can exist in the military too. Earlier this
year, the U.S. Air Force stripped 17 officers of their authority
to control and if necessary launch intercontinental ballistic
missiles from the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, after an
inspection faulted poor compliance with operating procedures and
"rot" within the unit.
In a recent presentation, the NTSB noted that a safety
culture is triggered by management at the top, but measured by
the day-to-day performance of employees at the bottom of the
corporate pyramid.
Safety culture is a process of striving for continuous
improvement, not an outcome, the NTSB warns. "If your
organisation is convinced that it has a good safety culture, you
are almost certainly mistaken."
PROCEDURES NOT TECHNOLOGIES
All industrial processes and modes of transportation involve
some level of risk, but the evidence suggests that if proper
procedures are adhered to, these risks can be substantially
reduced to levels most people find acceptable.
Every day, the transport industry moves millions of
passengers and hundreds of millions of tonnes of cargo most of
them without accident. Refineries, chemical plants, power
stations and manufacturing establish handle huge quantities of
flammable, explosive and highly corrosive products, often at
high temperatures and under intense pressure.
All of these processes are in some sense inherently unsafe.
But the evidence strongly suggests that if proper protocols are
followed, the chances of an incident are vanishingly small. The
risk of death or injury to workers or local residents is very
low, certainly compared with the risk of being injured or killed
in a motor vehicle accident or falling from a height.
In the wake of a major disaster, the first instinct is to
blame the technology, but the cause is more often poor handling
practices. If we want to improve safety, the priority is
normally better training and operational controls, rather than
switching technology.
