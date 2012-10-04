By James Saft
Oct 4 It has always been a tenet of faith in
markets that individual investors are the financial equivalent
of shark chum, forever bamboozled by news flow and buying high
and selling low.
A close reading of the data reveals that things might not
actually be all that bad.
If so, we might just have to revise our views, not just of
individual investors but also of the role and contribution of
financial advisers.
The classic view is that small investors are far too prone
to being overwhelmed by news flow, selling out after plunges and
buying after stocks or markets surge. This is known as the
"behavior gap," that margin between a market-neutral outcome and
what we actually achieve in our fumbling.
Much of the intellectual underpinning for this view comes
from the annual Quantitative Analysis of Investor
Behavior report by analysis firm DALBAR, which attempts to
measure the effects of investor decisions to buy, sell or hold
mutual funds.On the face of it, the report makes dire reading indeed. In
the 20 years to 2011 the average equity investor has made 3.49
percent annually, underperforming the S&P 500 by 4.32 percentage
points.
Fixed income investors fare even worse, perhaps because the
bond market is a port of refuge during periods of market
volatility. Over 20 years the average investor has made just
0.94 percent annually, underperforming the Barclay's Aggregate
index by 5.56 percentage points.
The guess right ratio, a measure of how markets behave after
fund inflows or outflows consistently shows that people are
making money on their guesses. In 16 of the past 22 years
they've guessed right more than not, but the issue is: are they
keeping pace with the market overall?
A post on the Nerd's Eye View investment blog run by Michael
Kitces of wealth management firm Pinnacle Advisory Group argues
that the DALBAR study overstates the behavior gap, in part
because of idiosyncrasies of market returns over the past two
decades.A dollar cost-averaging investor, for example someone saving
for retirement through regular systematic investment, would see
huge differences in their returns depending on when in their
savings the market had good or bad years.
If someone saves $1,000 a year and the market doubles in the
first year but remains flat over the next nine, their
dollar-weighted return would be 1.7 pct annually, against a
market rate of 7.2 percent. Conversely, if the market is flat
for nine years and then doubles in the tenth, they will handily
beat the market, with a dollar-weighted return of 12.3 percent
vs the same 7.2 percent for the market.
Interestingly, the average equity fund investor, for all her
supposed foibles, actually managed to outperform systematic
investors over the past 20 years, according to the study.
WHAT'S AN ADVISER FOR?
Given that we are at the end of a decade of lousy returns
which was preceded by a decade of good returns, it is no
wonder then that individual investors look to have lagged the
markets, but this may have little to do with stupid behavior and
everything to do with issues outside their control.
This is all a bit of a head-slapper for me. I've always
believed that individuals make lemming-like decisions which open
up opportunity for professionals.
If this is less true than we've assumed, then we need to
have a look at where advisers actually create value for their
clients. Believe me, I take as jaundiced a view of the average
person's ability to manage their own investment affairs as
anyone, and yet one plank of that argument seems to be crumbling
beneath my feet.
I haven't got a lot of faith in the average investment
adviser's ability to pick stocks or even to allocate among asset
classes - I simply don't subscribe, for the majority of people,
to the belief that trying to beat the market is fruitful.
Instead, I think advisers can really add value by changing
behaviors among their clients, by educating them, frankly, to
the risks and rewards so that their clients make better
provision for the future.
It may be that hosing down investors when they are hell-bent
on buying or selling isn't really that much of a value
generator. That doesn't, however, mean that there aren't client
patterns of behavior which could profitably be changed.
Undersaving, based on an overly optimistic view of either
future earnings or future investment returns, is one area,
but advisers who are brutally honest about this have always
risked losing their clients to other firms selling pipe dreams.
One other possibility worth considering is that the
aggregate numbers on market timing are not that bad but that
they contain huge numbers of people who are taking on far too
much risk by moving in and out in size too often. Clearly those
people would benefit from a nice, calm adviser.
In the end, though, we may just have to give the average
market plunger a bit more respect than they've been getting -
they may be as bad as we thought, but we can't quite prove it.