--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 28 One of the clouds
hanging over iron ore prices is the elevated level of Chinese
stockpiles of the steel-making ingredient at a time when demand
growth is easing in a slower-than-expected economic climate.
However, iron ore stockpiles have actually declined slightly
in the past two months, and while they have grown at a faster
rate than demand, they are still well below two month's
consumption.
In the past weeks there have been reports of Chinese
importers delaying or reneging on cargoes amid signs that steel
demand is waning and the traditional spring pick-up in
consumption hasn't really materialised.
Although iron ore inventories have declined for the past two
weeks, at 95.85 million tonnes they are about 16 percent higher
than they were this time last year, and 41 percent above levels
at this time in 2010.
While it's fair to say that overall Chinese iron ore demand
has risen over the past two years, stockpile growth has
substantially outpaced the increase in imports.
Iron ore imports grew 11 percent in 2011 from 2010, while
they actually fell 1.5 percent in 2010 from the prior year.
Imports averaged 57.25 million tonnes a month in 2011, and
so far in 2012 they have averaged 61.2 million tonnes.
It would appear that much of the gain so far in 2012, and
indeed in the last two months of 2011 when imports were above 64
million tonnes for November and December, has gone into building
stockpiles, rather than toward consumption.
Given that stockpiles have increased at an average 1.1
million tonnes a month over the year to April, it seems that the
higher imports in the last six months are behind the rise in
stockpiles.
But it's also worth noting that iron ore inventories haven't
actually increased over the past two months, in fact they have
declined by a bit more than two million tonnes from the 98
million tonnes at the end of March.
If you look at April's import total of 57.69 million tonnes,
what can be seen is that this level of imports didn't add
anything to the stockpiles.
It will be about two weeks before we have import figures for
May, but given the decline in stockpiles from March's level, it
won't surprise if the number was also in the region of April's
total.
While it's always risky to draw conclusions from one, or
even two months data, it does seem that as long as imports hold
below 60 million tonnes, then the stockpiles won't increase any
further.
If imports fall toward 55 million tonnes a month, then it
would seem that the inventories will be drawn down fairly
quickly, and it would be uncomfortable for steel producers if
stockpiles dropped much below one month's consumption.
Of course, the above numbers assume that steel production
doesn't slump dramatically over the next few months, and while
there is a risk of slower growth in output, the central case is
that China's construction will tread water before accelerating
by the end of the year.
Moves by the government to accelerate infrastructure
projects will only serve to increase iron ore demand, but this
will take months to arrive and the impact will probably be most
felt only from the fourth quarter onwards.
But the numbers also show that China's iron ore stockpile
isn't the massive problem, and imports are unlikely to drop
dramatically in order to clear the overhang.
China's iron ore demand was forecast to rise about 6 percent
this year in a Reuters survey of analysts, conducted in
December, to around 730 million tonnes.
That may prove optimistic given the sharper slowing in the
rate of economic growth in the second quarter, but even a figure
of 720 million tonnes means an average of 60 million tonnes a
month in 2012.
Given the first quarter saw an average of about 62.4 million
tonnes a month, it won't be surprising if the second quarter
sees an average of around 57 million tonnes of demand.
While this is a drop in iron ore demand, it isn't enough to
warrant a collapse in prices.
Given that iron ore lacks a deep and liquid futures
contract, one may think it's less at risk than commodities such
as copper and crude oil, and more likely to trade on demand and
supply fundamentals.
But iron ore may be just as vulnerable to any deterioration
in market sentiment caused by Greece's fiscal woes or poor
Chinese economic data.
Iron ore's drop from its peak in 2011 to its trough was 39
percent, while London-traded copper dropped by almost 34
percent, the bulk of both declines being the first Greek crisis
that saw markets slump in September.
So far spot iron ore is down 5.7 percent in
2012 to $130.50 a tonne, while copper is actually up 1.7 percent
to about $7,740 a tonne.
To my mind this makes iron ore closer to the bottom of its
price range than copper, especially since Chinese inventories
aren't as elevated as those for copper, and while imports may be
sluggish for the next few months, they have more scope to
recover in the second half.