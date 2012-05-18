By John Kemp
LONDON May 18 Former Kansas City Fed President
Thomas Hoenig suggested banks that are too big to fail are also
too big to exist, and should be broken up ("Financial reform:
post-crisis?" Feb 23, 2011).
But are banks that are too big to fail also too big to trade
and too big to manage properly?
JPMorgan Chase & Co's reported hedging losses
suggest the bank, famed for a disciplined approach to measuring
and managing risk, is struggling to cope with increased demands
of scale, after swallowing up a string of other institutions in
the last decade.
Massive hedging losses by the bank's Chief Investment Office
are the second time in under two years JPMorgan has been forced
to own up when a big trade went wrong and the bank struggled to
extricate itself because of the size of its positions.
In 2010, the bank lost several hundred million dollars on
coal trades. Blythe Masters, the head of the bank's commodity
trading division, owned up to a "rookie error" when the bank's
management and risk oversight functions failed to prevent a
large position that overwhelmed the liquidity available in the
thinly traded coal market, and proved expensive to exit.
Now Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has issued a similar apology
for big loss-making positions at the Chief Investment Office.
"In hindsight, the new strategy was flawed, complex, poorly
reviewed, poorly executed and poorly monitored," he told a
conference call on May 10.
HUBRIS AND COMPLACENCY
The CIO hedge is an order of magnitude larger than the
earlier problem in coal. And it was supposedly a hedge where the
coal trade was speculative.
But the common element of both is that the bank took
positions that were so large relative to the rest of the market
they were dangerously illiquid. When the trade went wrong
JPMorgan could not get out without making its losses even worse.
The question is why the bank is repeatedly taking such
dangerously large positions?
The short answer is over-confidence among the bank's traders
and managers, coupled with a failure of proper systems and
controls.
Dimon has admitted the trade was poorly reviewed and
monitored.
In a front-page article today, the "Wall Street Journal"
suggests the operations of the Chief Investment Office were
scrutinised less closely than other parts of the bank, perhaps
because it had contributed $4 billion of net income or around 10
percent of the bank's profits over the last three years ("Inside
JPMorgan's blunder" May 18).
"The big lesson I learned: Don't get complacent despite a
successful track record," Dimon said in an interview earlier
this week. "No one or no unit can get a free pass."
But it is too simplistic to blame the problems entirely on
hubris and occasional lapses of risk control. JPMorgan has been
a consistent pioneer of more sophisticated approaches to
measuring and controlling risks in both its trading book and its
banking portfolio.
Unlike most investment banks, JPMorgan escaped largely
unscathed from the subprime mortgage crisis. The success of
JPMorgan's risk management gave Dimon a bully pulpit to lecture
regulators and lawmakers on the banking system's ability to
manage its own risks without micro-management by banking
supervisors.
SIZE IS THE ROOT PROBLEM
The real problem arguably stems from JPMorgan's size. As the
bank has expanded through a series of acquisitions (including
Chase, Washington Mutual, Bear Stearns, parts of Sempra
Commodities), as well as organic growth, it seems to have been
encouraged or even compelled to take larger positions.
There are several strands to the size problem. First as the
bank gets bigger, the size of trades needed to "move the needle"
of its results has increased significantly. For a bank of
JPMorgan's size, putting on oil trade expected to produce an
extra $10 million of profits is immaterial. The bank needs
trades that will yield tens of millions, hundreds of millions or
even billions of dollars.
JPMorgan has suggested the Chief Investment Office was set
up to hedge the bank's aggregated risk exposure. But the fact
that it contributed so much of the bank's profits over the last
three years suggests it may have been seen as a profit centre.
That leads on to the second part of the size problem. Even
if the bank thought it was hedging, the aggregated risks across
all its divisions are so large it needs enormous hedges to
offset them. But there are very few markets and instruments
which can provide that much liquidity and hedging capacity. In
effect, JPMorgan has become a whale in a fishpond.
From the press reports, the recent failed hedge was an
attempt to hedge the bank's exposure to a broad macroeconomic
downturn especially in Europe.
I have cast doubt elsewhere on whether such large portfolio
hedges are really effective and should receive special hedging
treatment by regulators. But even if the logic
of portfolio hedging is valid, there is no way a bank of
JPMorgan's size can effectively hedge macroeconomic or systemic
risks.
The amount of potential macroeconomic and systemic risk in
the portfolio of a bank the size of JPMorgan is enormous. Who or
what could possibly take it on? Moreover, macroeconomic and
systemic risks are by their nature common across the entire
financial system.
It is almost impossible to identify other market
participants willing to take them on in anything like the
required size.
Moreover, if JPMorgan tries to hedge certain macro risks,
other big investment and commercial banks are likely to try the
same strategy, assuming they have the same information and
roughly similar outlooks.
The only way JPMorgan could successfully execute this type
of hedge would be to find another set of hedge funds or
investment banks that were as optimistic about the outlook as
JPMorgan was gloomy. If JPMorgan was right in its gloomy call,
however, would the other banks and hedge funds be in a position
to pay?
Systemic and macro risks are by their nature difficult if
not impossible to hedge. The only effective hedge is to have
lots of cash and other liquid assets on hand, a reasonably
well-matched set of assets and liabilities, and the backstop of
a lender of last resort to maintain confidence and provide
unlimited liquidity.
Finally, JPMorgan seems to have fallen victim to control
problems associated with managing risks across an enormous
diversified institution.
The bank's portfolio model relies on aggregating and
managing risks centrally through a powerful chief executive and
Chief Investment Office. But any centralised system of control
is likely to struggle with a bank and portfolio as large and
diverse as JPMorgan's has become.
Dimon's response has been to call for renewed rigor within
the existing process, painting losses as an unfortunate
aberration. But the real problem appears structural.
The solution is to decentralise risk management closer to
the frontline, leaving the centre with a more detached and
impartial supervisory role, or more radically to think about
reducing the size and complexity of the bank.
Dimon has been fiercely critical of regulators like Hoenig
who have called for large institutions to be broken up and
subject to much more intrusive supervision. But Dimon's failed
hedging strategy has proved Hoenig right.