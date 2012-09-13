Sept 13 Does the German Constitutional Court
ruling in favor of a European bailout fund, closely followed by
the big win for pro-euro and pro-austerity parties in the Dutch
general election, mark the beginning of the end of the euro
crisis?
Or were these events just a brief diversion on the road
toward a euro breakup that began with the Greek government
accounting scandals in 2009?
Most likely, the answer is neither.
This week's political and legal developments have given
European leaders just enough leeway to avoid an immediate
collapse of the single currency, but not nearly enough to end
the euro crisis.
In this respect, the German Constitutional Court has acted
exactly in accord with the powerful speech delivered in Berlin
this week by George Soros and published in the New York Review
of Books.
This accuses German policy of condemning Europe, albeit
inadvertently and with the best of intentions, to "a prolonged
depression and a permanent division into debtor and creditor
countries so dismal that it cannot be tolerated." Germany does
this by always offering "the minimum necessary to hold
the euro together," while blocking "every opportunity to resolve
the crisis" once and for all.
From what he calls this tragic record of missed chances,
Soros draws a conclusion similar to the one presented in my
columns three months ago.
Germany can continue as the economic leader of Europe only
if it accepts the responsibilities of a "benign hegemon," much
as the U.S. did when it forgave Germany's debts and launched the
Marshall Plan after World War Two.
If, on the other hand, Germany continues to identify debt
with guilt (the German language, significantly, uses the same
the word, schuld, for both concepts), it will continue blocking
any resolution of the euro crisis that might involve the sharing
of government debts across Europe.
If, on top of this opposition to mutualizing debts, Germany
retains its taboo against any monetary financing of government
deficit, as practiced in the U.S. by the Federal Reserve, then
Europe will be condemned to long-term depression and quite
possibly a revival of national hatreds. In that case, it would
be better for all concerned if Germany left the euro.
Whether Germany can, in practice, be persuaded either to
leave the euro - or preferably, to abandon its opposition to
mutualizing and monetizing debts - will depend, according to
Soros, less on diplomacy and economics than on the pressure of
public opposition to austerity in France, Italy and Spain.
But unless and until such pressure prevails, the policy of
minimalist and moralistic crisis management will continue to
determine conditions in Europe - which brings us back to the
decision of the German Constitutional Court.
Coming hard on the heels of the bond-buying plan announced
by the European Central Bank, the court decision has created
relief and even optimism in financial markets about a durable
resolution of the euro crisis. But this optimism will probably
prove as ephemeral as all the previous outbreaks of europhoria.
The latest effort to resolve the euro crisis is based on the
assertion by Mario Draghi, the ECB president, that the euro is
"irreversible" and his promise to "do whatever it takes" to
prove this.
But Draghi's promise to spend unlimited resources to defend
any country threatened by a euro breakup is logically undermined
by the conditions that the ECB has attached to its support,
largely to satisfy the German moralism about schuld. This has
now been reinforced by the constitutional court's insistence
that the European bailout fund must inform the entire Bundestag
- and therefore presumably the German public - of the detailed
conditions imposed in every support program, as opposed to the
present practice of only providing confidential information to a
small group of parliamentarians.
Economic arguments can be made both for and against further
structural reforms and more fiscal tightening in the debtor
countries. But there can be no dispute that imposing politically
difficult conditions for ECB support must, by definition, create
serious doubt about whether this support will be available when
a debtor country's euro membership is most in peril. This
happens precisely when a debtor country's ability to meet its
fiscal targets is called into question, as in the case of Greece
today. Thus, far from providing an absolute and unconditional
guarantee that the euro is irreversible, Draghi and the German
Constitutional Court have done the opposite. They have
inadvertently laid out a road map showing how the euro could be
broken up by market and political pressure.
The upshot is that every debtor country in Europe is now a
sitting duck for currency speculators. Italy, Spain and other
debtor countries can expect no support from the ECB until their
economies deteriorate to the point where they will submit to ESM
(European Stability Mechanism) austerity programs. And once
debtor countries do agree to such programs, they will face
speculation about the loss of ECB support whenever they appear
to be missing their fiscal or reform targets. That in turn will
force them either to abandon the euro or to tighten the fiscal
screws even further and suffer more deflation. In short, the ECB
and the German Constitutional Court have created a doomsday
machine that is likely to widen the gap between debtors and
creditors in Europe in precisely the way described by Soros.
This grim process seems set to continue until one of two
thing happens.
Germany could soften its insistence on excessive deflation
and instead lead Europe toward a more growth-oriented fiscal and
monetary policy similar to the one in the U.S. This could happen
after the German election next autumn, though even the German
Social Democrats are adopting an increasingly moralistic
attitude toward southern Europe's schuld.
The alternative is that the debtor countries will rebel
against German economic domination and try to force Germany out
of the euro. As Soros succinctly puts it: "Germany must lead or
leave."