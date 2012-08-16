By Anatole Kaletsky
Aug 16 Whatever happens in the U.S. election and
the euro crisis, the autumn of 2012 may go down in history as a
pivotal moment of the early 21st century - a political season
that may even be more transformational than the financial
upheavals that started with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers
four years ago. Paul Ryan's nomination to the Republican ticket
means American voters will feel forced to make a radical choice
between two very different visions of the government and the
market, in fact of the whole structure of politics and economics
in a modern capitalist state. The choice facing Europe in the
next few months - starting on September 12 with the Dutch
elections and the German court decision on European bailouts -
is in some ways even more dramatic: It is not just about the
role of government, but about the very existence of the
nation-state.
But do these decisions really need to be so radical? It is
fashionable to proclaim that the future is a matter of black and
white: bigger government or freer markets, national independence
or a European superstate. But these extreme dichotomies do not
make sense. The clearest lesson from the 2008 crisis was that
markets and governments can both make disastrous mistakes - and
therefore that new mechanisms of checks and balances between
politics and economics are required. The second obvious lesson
of the crisis was that economic problems ignore national borders
and therefore that ever more complex mechanisms for
international cooperation are needed in a globalized economy.
Given the historic importance of the decisions that have to
be made this autumn on both sides of the Atlantic, it will be
tragic if complex issues such as the role of government or the
future of Europe are reduced to oversimplified choices between
polarized alternatives.
In the U.S., the Ryan nomination has already filled the
airwaves with claims about the courage of acknowledging that
government spending and deficits are unsustainable and demand
drastic cuts. But these claims are at best half-truths. It is
true that U.S. government spending is rising inexorably and that
only one part of the budget really matters in driving this trend
- the exponential growth of Medicare costs. It does not follow
from this, however, that the U.S. is threatened with national
bankruptcy. And even if bankruptcy were on the horizon, radical
reductions in Medicare or other government entitlements would
not be inevitably needed to bring government deficits and debts
under control.
The truth is that the U.S. government can continue to
finance deficits for the next few years at no cost to future
generations because the economy remains so weak that the Federal
Reserve Board can print money without fueling inflation - and
once the economy starts growing strongly enough to create
inflation, a large part of the deficits will automatically
disappear. But what about the long term, when excessive
government deficits will surely become a problem? At that point,
the unsustainable growth of Medicare spending can be tackled in
four different ways: by reducing eligibility for government
healthcare and replacing it with private insurance; by raising
taxes to pay for rising medical costs; by tightening price
controls on hospitals, doctors and pharmaceutical companies; or
by lowering the regulatory costs of drug development and of
training doctors. Many different combinations of these four
approaches are not just possible in theory, but are being
applied in practice in all OECD countries.
Yet politicians are habitually praised for "honesty" and
"courage" when they falsely claim that only one of these options
- whether privatizing Medicare or sharply raising taxes - is
the inevitable answer.
The same fad for oversimplification can be seen in Europe's
response to the euro crisis. European leaders now almost
unanimously claim that to avoid a breakup of the euro, "there is
no alternative" to abiding by much tighter fiscal rules modeled
on recent reforms in the German constitution. European voters
have therefore been offered a radical Hobson's choice: either
abandon European aspirations or accept long-term economic
depression and a humiliating loss of national sovereignty.
Recently, however, European politics appear to be shifting.
As they prepare for next month's elections, politicians in
Italy, France, Spain and Greece, and even some in the
Netherlands, are recognizing that there are less radical - and
more sensible - options than simply accepting or rejecting
Germany's austerity demands. Most EU leaders now insist that
fiscal tightening will only work if counterbalanced by much more
radical monetary easing by the European Central Bank. Even more
important, leaders in France and Italy are starting to accept
the principle of fiscal and political union, but adding a
crucial condition that has so far been missing from the debate.
Collective European control over national fiscal policies, as
demanded by Germany, will be acceptable if - and only if - it is
balanced by collective responsibility for national debt burdens,
which Angela Merkel has thus far refused to discuss. This more
complex and balanced approach to fiscal integration could allow
the euro to survive without condemning Europe to a decade of
depression.
Whether such a nuanced approach will be acceptable to German
political and public opinion remains unclear, which is why a
confrontation between Germany and the Mediterranean countries
probably lies ahead in the autumn. In Berlin as in Washington,
the fashion for oversimplified radicalism has taken hold in both
economic and political thinking - a tragic irony when global
problems are clearly more complex than ever before.