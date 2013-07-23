(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 23 Time is the most important
variable in commodity markets but also the most frequently
overlooked.
Too often observers become trapped in an endless short term
and fail to notice that the world is gradually changing around
them.
As is well known, in the short term both supply and demand
for most commodities are fixed and show little response to small
price changes
Lack of responsiveness in the short term is why very large
price adjustments are required to force markets back into
balance and why commodities exhibit more volatility than the
prices of other goods and services.
In the long term, supply and demand become almost infinitely
variable. Investors can develop new sources of supply,
inefficient producers can close, consumers can change their
behaviour and alternatives to most raw materials can become
available.
But the most interesting time-frame from an analytical point
of view is the medium run, where the short term shades
imperceptibly into the long term and where supply and demand are
neither fully fixed nor yet completely flexible.
It is the medium run that has by far the most interesting
price and technology dynamics as producers and consumers figure
out whether to make expensive changes that may pay off only over
many years or even decades.
PRICE-INVESTMENT CYCLES
In reality, commodity-market time is a continuum. The short
run shades into the medium term and the medium run shades into
the long run in an indistinct way that differs significantly
from industry to industry.
For agricultural commodities, the most important distinction
between the short run, the medium term and the long term is the
length of the crop cycle, which varies from as little as a year
for the grains such as corn, wheat and soy, to decades for new
forests.
For minerals and petroleum, the cycle is determined by the
time needed to identify new resources and alternative
technologies, plan and finance major new capital projects and
then build them, which ranges from five years to as much as 10
for a major new mine or offshore oil field.
Price cycles for industrial raw materials, therefore, tend
to be deeper and longer than for faster-reacting farm products.
But even the most capital-intensive and slowest responding
commodities do not remain stuck in the short run forever.
SUPER-CYCLE IS NOT THE END
In the past 10 years, industrial, energy and agricultural
commodities have experienced the biggest and most synchronised
upswing since the 1970s.
It is a shift that many analysts have dubbed the
super-cycle, meaning that prices have been stronger for longer.
But the super-cycle that began around 2000 is still a cycle,
as the name implies. The cyclical behaviour of commodity
markets, which is deeply rooted in their fundamentals, has not
been repealed, only exaggerated this time around.
Prices may have risen higher and been sustained longer than
in preceding cycles, but that does not mean they will remain
near record peaks forever.
Prices for almost all major commodities peaked at some point
between 2005 and 2012, ranging from U.S. natural gas (in 2005
and 2008), nickel (2007), crude (2008), aluminium (2008), wheat
(2008), cocoa (2010), copper (2011), corn (2012) and soy
(2012).
In most cases, however, prices are now well below their
previous levels and the downward leg of the price cycle appears
firmly established. More supply increases still to come will add
to the downward pressure in the short term.
Even for slow-responding commodities such as oil, iron ore
and rare-earth minerals, the current price cycle looks well past
its peak.
Their supplies are now responding aggressively to the run-up
in prices over the past decade, which was only briefly
interrupted by the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.
Demand is also starting to shift as consumers learn to cut
their use of raw materials or find cheaper, more plentiful
alternatives.
EVEN OIL MARKET HAS TURNED
In the crude market, which has been one of the slowest to
react of all, prices have been on a broad upward trend for over
14 years. This month marks the fifth anniversary of their record
peak in July 2008.
Relentless price rises have transformed the outlook for both
oil production and consumption. Record investment resulted in
the largest one-year jump in U.S. oil output last year, while
the proliferation of biofuels and conservation measures has put
consumption on a firm downward trend across North America and
Europe.
Responding to earlier price rises, conservation measures
approved in the 2005 Energy Policy Act and 2007 Energy
Independence and Security Act are now beginning to curb
petroleum demand in the United States.
Recently agreed vehicle efficiency standards promise
continued reductions in gasoline and diesel consumption well
into the 2020s in both the United States and the European Union.
Consumers have also started to experiment with using
liquefied and compressed natural gas as an alternative fuel for
trucks, ships and trains.
On the supply side, record prices have spurred the upsurge
in drilling for shale oil in North America and record spending
overseas on new conventional fields in deepwater as well as in
frontier areas like the Arctic and central Africa.
Past experience suggests it takes five to 10 years for oil
price changes to have their full impact on supply and demand. If
so, industry and consumers have had plenty of time to make the
necessary adjustments, which is evident in the growing
flexibility on both demand and supply sides of the market.
(editing by Jane Baird)