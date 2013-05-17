(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 17 Budgets are made to be broken -
especially when they are written by politicians.
Unfortunately it seems the world is on course to break the
carbon budget that scientists and policymakers agree is
necessary to limit the rise in global temperatures to less than
2 degrees Celsius.
If governments were really committed to limiting the rise in
temperatures to 2 degrees, two-thirds of the currently known
oil, coal and gas reserves would have to be left in the ground,
according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
But it is not clear anyone is taking the target seriously.
In the last 12 months, the top 200 oil, gas and mining companies
allocated up to $674 billion to finding and developing even more
reserves, according to the Climate Tracker Initiative.
The shares of petroleum and mining companies listed on New
York, London and other stock exchanges value them as if all
these resources will be extracted and burned.
There is a "gross inconsistency between current valuations
for fossil fuel assets and the path governments have committed
to take", according to Nicholas Stern, a leading adviser to
Britain's government on the economics of climate change.
TOTAL CARBON BUDGET
In 2010, countries in the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change confirmed their intention to limit
emissions of greenhouse gases to hold the rise in average
temperatures to less than 2 degrees above pre-industrial
levels.(Cancun Agreements, 1/CP.16 I 4)
Two degrees is "considered the threshold for preventing
dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system",
the IEA wrote in its "2012 World Energy Outlook".
Limiting warming to 2 degrees with a probability of 50
percent implies the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse
gases must be stabilised at about 450 parts per million of
carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent, according to the IEA and
scientific advisers on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC).
The 450 parts per million target implies there is a maximum
amount of carbon dioxide that can be emitted and of fossil fuels
that can be burned - something both policymakers and climate
campaigners have termed the global "carbon budget".
"Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and land-use
change in the first half of this century must be kept below
1,440 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent," according to the IEA.
"Since a total of 420 billion tonnes of CO2 have already
been emitted between 2000 and 2011, and we estimate that 136
billion tonnes will be emitted from non-energy related sources
in the period up to 2050, a maximum of 884 billion tonnes can be
emitted by the energy sector from 2012 to 2050," the IEA
concluded.
Climate campaigners have come up with similar estimates.
"The available budget is 900 billion tonnes of CO2 for an 80
percent probability to stay below 2 degrees and 1,075 billion
tonnes for a 50 percent probability," according to the Carbon
Tracker Initiative's report "Unburnable Carbon 2013: wasted
capital and stranded assets".
Given the substantial amount of uncertainty surrounding the
measurement of emissions and their precise impact on
temperatures, it is safe to assume the carbon budget is around
1,000 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent between now and 2050.
Energy-related CO2 emissions were just over 31 billion
tonnes in 2011 and rising, IEA figures show.
COOKING THE PLANET
There are more than enough fossil fuels to cook the planet
many times over. Current proven and probable reserves of oil,
gas and coal (resources which have been found and are estimated
with a probability of more than 90 percent and 50 percent
respectively) would emit the equivalent of 2,860 billion tonnes
of CO2 if they are all burned, according to the IEA.
"More than two-thirds of current ... fossil fuel reserves
cannot be commercialized in a 2 degree world before 2050," IEA
cautions.
Nicholas Stern explains in a forward to the "Unburnable
carbon 2013" report: "If we burn all current reserves of fossil
fuels, we will emit enough CO2 to create a prehistoric climate,
with Earth's temperature elevated to levels not experienced for
millions of years.
"Smart investors can already see that most fossil fuel
reserves are essentially unburnable ... They can see that
investing in companies solely or heavily relying on constantly
replenishing reserves of fossil fuels is becoming a very risky
decision," Stern claims.
The facts suggest otherwise. "The markets appear unable to
factor in the long-term shift to a low-carbon economy into
valuations and capital allocation," the Climate Tracker
Initiative admits. "Capital needs to be redirected away from
high-carbon options."
"The bulk of (the $674 billion investment) was derived from
retaining earnings - pointing to the duty of shareholders to
exercise stewardship over these funds so they are deployed on
financially gainful opportunities consistent with climate
security.
"The current balance between funds being returned to
shareholders, capital invested in low-carbon opportunities and
capital used to develop more reserves needs to change," Climate
Tracker Initiative argues.
INVESTMENT BOYCOTT
"Unburnable carbon 2013" sets out recommendations for
finance ministers, regulators, actuaries, advisers and investors
to help force a re-evaluation of the risks of investing in more
fossil fuel production and to push capital towards lower-carbon
alternatives.
Bill McKibbin's 350.org is mobilising a grass-roots campaign
to convince pension funds investing on behalf of state,
municipal and college employees in the United States to divest
their holdings in fossil fuel companies. The aim is to force
change by organising an investment boycott similar to those
mounted against South Africa during apartheid, and more recently
against Iran.
350.org demands fossil fuel companies stop exploring for new
hydrocarbons, stop lobbying in Washington and state capitols,
and "pledge to keep 80 percent of their current reserves
underground forever".
IS ANYONE LISTENING?
So far, the concepts of a carbon budget and of a maximum
amount of fossil fuels that can be burned have not got much
traction with policymakers, corporations or the public.
Earlier this month, the average daily concentration of
greenhouse gases measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii
passed 400 parts per million. It is rising at about 2 parts per
million every year, yet the milestone generated comparatively
little comment and relative indifference from the public and
officials.
Voters and politicians seem unconvinced that the 450 ppm
target can or should be achieved.
"Collectively, humanity has yawned and decided to let the
dangers mount," columnist Martin Wolf observed in the Financial
Times on Monday ("Why the world faces climate chaos" May 15).
"We will watch the rise in greenhouse gases until it is too
late to do anything about it," he concluded
Wolf went on to explain the seven reasons for inaction and
speculate on what would be necessary to spark a real effort to
change.
Apocalyptic warnings about the dangers will not work, he
said. If action is required, they must be replaced by a much
more positive vision of a prosperous and low-carbon future.
In the meantime, "there is no political will to do anything
real about the process driving our experiment with the climate.
Yes there is talk and wringing of hands. But there is,
predictably, no effective action," he notes sadly.
Campaigners such as 350.org and the Climate Tracker
Initiative hope to change that indifference by pushing the issue
back up the agenda.
Investors and fossil fuel companies are gambling that they
will not succeed, and politicians are not serious about
enforcing a combustion cap.
