By John Kemp
NEW YORK Nov 14 "President Barack Obama
approves Keystone XL pipeline with minor revisions" is not a
headline that appeared anywhere last week, much to the relief
of the White House. But it is arguably a fair summary of the
president's decision to call for additional information on
alternative routes on just one small section of the line.
The State Department's request for information on
alternative routes, postponing a final decision until the first
quarter of 2013, safely beyond the next election, has drawn
predictable praise from environmental groups and outrage from
the American Petroleum Institute (API).
For supporters and opponents alike, the decision is a
potentially fatal blow to the project, and has taken on
out-sized importance as a symbol of the administration's
commitment to clean technology and developing domestic oil and
gas resources.
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) President Frances
Beinecke welcomed the president's "leadership and courage in
putting the interests of the American people before those of
Big Oil". NRDC notes other pipelines will now face even greater
scrutiny as a result of the decision.
On behalf of the API, President Jack Gerard blasted the
decision as "deeply disturbing and troubling. Whether it will
help the president retain his job is unclear, but it will cost
thousands of shovel-ready opportunities for American workers".
Canada's finance minister expressed doubts whether the
project could survive the delay -- and vowed his government
would move quickly to see if oil could be exported west through
British Columbia to Asian markets instead.
For U.S. oil producers and refiners, the delay raises
questions about the administration's strategy for boosting oil
and gas production, and further increases uncertainty
surrounding this and other pipeline projects, as well as the
prospect of developing shale gas and oil deposits.
But a careful reading of the decision shows it is much
narrower than either supporters or opponents claim. A cynical
observer might conclude the administration has approved the
rest of the route, while requiring more study on a single minor
section across Nebraska's Sand Hills region.
The postponement will keep environmental groups onside
through next year's reelection campaign, while extending an
implicit promise to pipeline operator TransCanada (TRP.TO) and
the oil industry that the line will eventually be approved with
only relatively minor modifications once the election is safely
out of the way.
THE SAND HILLS
President Obama's November 10 statement was framed in
sweeping terms. "I support the ... announcement today regarding
the need to seek additional information about the Keystone XL
Pipeline proposal," according to the White House release.
"Because this permit decision could affect the health and
safety of the American people as well as the environment, and
because a number of concerns have been raised through a public
process, we should take the time to ensure that all questions
are properly addressed and all the potential impacts are
properly understood".
But the actual decision was much narrower. The permit
process consists of two stages: an Environmental Impact
Statement (EIS) required under the National Environmental
Policy Act (NEPA) and a National Interest Determination (NID)
which extends beyond environmental impact to include economic,
energy security, foreign policy and other relevant issues.
The State Department has already carried out an impact
assessment for the proposed Keystone XL route and concluded it
was best one in terms of economic efficiency and environmental
risk.
Nothing in the announcement suggests the Department has
changed its view. In fact the Department has reaffirmed its
backing for the EIS "technical analytical" assessment.
Officials stress the decision to seek more information is
entirely separate from the EIS process.
Instead the State Department has decided to request more
information as part of its separate national interest
determination which looks at a broader range of factors,
including the views of citizens and lawmakers in affected
states. The decision appears to have been particularly
influenced by opposition to the proposed routing through the
Sand Hills.
Assistant Secretary of State Kerri-Ann Jones told reporters
at a briefing on November 10: "We are looking for additional
information ... because there is such an interest from the
state officials and from the citizens of Nebraska".
"We do recognize that the [Nebraska] legislature is in
special session now, and we know that this is under discussion
... we would work very much with the Nebraska legislature as
they're going through their discussions" she said.
LIMITED REVIEW
Nebraska's governor and lawmakers have indicated support
for a pipeline through the state, though not the Sand Hills
region, and want time to put in place a more detailed
permitting process at state level.
Governor Dave Heineman wrote last month "I support the
pipeline, but I'm opposed to a route that goes through the Sand
Hills and over the Ogallala aquifer ... TransCanada already has
a pipeline route on the eastern side of the state. I would
support the proposed pipeline being routed by the current
pipeline".
Crucially, Assistant Secretary Jones confirmed the State
Department will only seek information on alternative routes
within Nebraska avoiding the Sand Hills, and any new impact
statement will be restricted to just that section of the line.
So the rest of the permitting work is not being challenged at
this point, and will not need to be redone from scratch.
Jones was unequivocal. In response to a question from a
reporter, about whether the EIS is going to be conducted for
the entire route for the pipeline or just where it would be
rerouted, Jones replied "It would just be for the new -- the
suggested alternative route or routes. So it would only be
really what's called a supplemental environment impact
statement".
In endorsing the EIS for the rest of the line, and focusing
on NID issues related to a small portion through Nebraska, the
administration appears to concede its concerns are restricted
to this one segment, and it has no fundamental objections to
the rest of the line.
By implication, the administration indicated it would
presumably give the go-ahead if and when concerns related to
the Sand Hills are addressed. But only once the 2012 election
is safely passed.
