By John Kemp
LONDON, June 6 Investment behaviour, jobs and
growth hinge on assumptions about the long-run returns and risks
that investors should expect, and these expectations rarely
budge, even when they become inappropriate or unrealistic.
"The most stable and least easily shifted element in our
contemporary economy has been hitherto, and may prove to be in
future, the minimum rate of interest acceptable to the
generality of wealth-owners" John Maynard Keynes wrote in 1936
in his landmark "General Theory of Employment, Interest and
Money".
"The rate of interest is a highly psychological phenomenon,"
Keynes claimed. He worried that the experience of the previous
150 years had accustomed investors to expect a long-run interest
rate of 5 percent but that it might not always be realistic or
appropriate to full employment and reasonable economic growth.
The rate of 5 percent reflected the prevailing balance of
social and economic forces, according to Keynes. "The growth of
population and of invention, the opening up of new lands, the
state of confidence and the frequency of war ... taken in
conjunction with the propensity to consume ... allowed a
reasonably satisfactory average level of employment to be
compatible with a rate of interest high enough to be
psychologically acceptable to wealth-owners."
But turning to the conditions prevailing during the Great
Depression, Keynes worried: "If a tolerable level of employment
requires a rate of interest much below the average rates which
ruled in the nineteenth century, it is most doubtful whether it
can be achieved merely through manipulating the quantity of
money."
UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS
The stubbornness of expectations about interest rates and
returns lies at the heart of Keynes' theory about why the
economy could settle below full employment. It was why he
advocated "euthanasia of the rentier" (the investor demanding
real return without shouldering real risk). It underlay his call
for the government to step in and undertake investment when
firms and the private sector were unwilling to invest to ensure
full employment of resources.
Something similar has happened in the wake of the current
crisis. Last week, my colleague Edward Hadas wrote a fascinating
column exploring the damage done by stubbornly high hurdle rates
for capital investment.
According to Hadas, unrealistic expectations have fuelled
excessive risk-taking among financial institutions as
decision-makers struggle to meet high targets by loading up on
(hidden) risk. Meanwhile resource companies and other firms have
refused to commit to otherwise profitable investments, because
projected returns were not high enough to meet fantastic
investment criteria.
Hadas reports how many managers have resorted to innovative
accounting to solve the problem, creating excessively optimistic
cash flow projections to meet their excessively optimistic
investment thresholds, although that simply changes the timing
of when the disappointment is recognised.
Now after years of underperformance against unrealistic
targets, there are signs that at least some decision-makers and
investors have begun to revise them in a more sensible
direction, albeit slowly and haltingly.
REVISED PROJECTION RATES
In the United Kingdom, the Financial Services Authority
(FSA) has started to consult on reducing the projection rates
that money managers must provide investors when they buy a
retail investment product such as personal pension or a life
insurance policy. The projection rates are meant to give them a
rough but realistic expectation of how their investment might
grow over time.
At the moment, investors must be shown three illustrative
annual growth rates - a low rate capped at 5 percent,
intermediate at 7 percent and high at 9 percent. Investment
managers can show lower illustrative rates but not higher ones.
Projection rates were last reviewed in 2007. Following a
peer-reviewed study by PricewaterhouseCoopers, however, the FSA
proposes to cut the intermediate projection by 2 percentage
points to 5 percent, reflecting the diminished outlook for
returns, and widen the range of uncertainty from 2 percentage
points to 3 ("Rates of return for FSA prescribed projections"
Apr 2012).
If the proposals are adopted, investors in tax-advantaged
products would be shown projection rates of 2, 5 and 8 percent,
rather than the current 5, 7 and 9 percent. Non tax-advantaged
products would have illustrative rates half a percentage point
lower ("Product projections and transfer value analysis" May
2012).
U.S STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS
In the United States, most public employee retirement
systems still target much higher nominal returns, typically at
least 7 percent and in many cases 8 percent or slightly higher.
The median assumption for 126 systems covered in the National
Association of State Retirement Administrators (NASRA) annual
Public Fund Survey is 8 percent.
But in March, the California Public Employees Retirement
System (CalPERS), which is the largest U.S. public fund, trimmed
its assumed discount rate from 7.75 percent to 7.50 percent.
CalPERS' rate had remained stable since being cut from 8.25
percent 10 years ago. The reduction reflected a fall in expected
inflation from 3 percent to 2.75 percent, rather than the
assumed real rate of return, which remains at 4.75 percent and
still looks high.
Other retirement systems have also begun to trim their
assumed rates to reflect either lower inflation or a less
optimistic outlook for real returns, triggering calls for
increased contributions from state and local government
sponsors.
On the negative side, lower assumed returns mean that
pensioners must look to some combination of increased saving,
reduced benefits and older retirement ages.
On the beneficial side, they force investors and plan
sponsors to recognise shortfalls that would have come sooner or
later anyway, and may promote a more balanced and sensible
approach to risk-taking.
SENSIBLE INVESTMENT STRATEGY
For the sake of simplicity, the FSA historically assumed
portfolios on retail products were split 67:33 between equities
and bond investments. In practice, pension fund portfolios
average around 60 percent equities, according to the PwC study,
and insurance products commonly invest 50 to 100 percent in
bonds.
In its study for the FSA, PwC examined expected returns on a
benchmark portfolio with 57 percent in equities, 23 percent in
government bonds, 10 percent in corporate bonds and 10 percent
in property to show the potential impact of a shift towards
fixed income investments and away from equities.
In reality, pension funds have adopted a range of strategies
to meet their assumed rates of return in tough market
conditions. For example, the South Carolina Retirement Systems
has put 50 percent of its assets into high-risk, high-return
alternatives such as private equity, while the Texas Municipal
Retirement System is 62 percent invested in fixed income,
according to NASRA.
There is some evidence that pension plans have boosted their
risk exposure as they chase high assumed rates of return in
difficult markets. Rather than settling for lower pensions and
returns, managers have felt obliged to take more and more risk
in order to generate an acceptable return on behalf of their
members, often underestimating the potential for downside
volatility and shortfalls in the process.
If that has indeed been the case, then cuts in projected
rates could promote strategies that take less risk and reduce
demand for some of the higher-risk products that investment
banks have been marketing aggressively over the past decade.
Lower projected rates of return could highlight the need for
greater saving for retirement over the long term and more
realism about retirement ages and incomes. In the short term,
they should unlock a broader range of capital projects as
institutions and firms learn to accept more modest payoffs.
If lower FSA projection rates indicate the start of a
broader reassessment, it could help promote healthy rebalancing
by reducing excessive risk-taking by the financial sector while
encouraging more physical investment by firms on the real side.