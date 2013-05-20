By John Kemp
LONDON May 20 Petroleum coke piled up along the
banks of the Detroit River has sparked a storm of protest from
local residents and environmental campaigners, who claim they
are just one more problem associated with the bituminous tar
sands being mined in western Canada.
"A black mound of Canadian oil waste is rising over
Detroit," the New York Times scolded in an article published on
Friday.
"Detroit's ever-growing black mountain is the unloved,
unwanted and long overlooked by-product of Canada's oil sands
boom," the Times explained. "No one quite knows what to do about
it, except Koch Carbon, which owns it."
The three-story pile of petroleum coke covers an entire city
block on the other side of the river, according to the Times.
The implication is that tar sands oil is uniquely dirty:
without it the residents of the U.S. city of Detroit, and
neighbouring Windsor across the border in Canada, might be
spared an eyesore some fear could also pose health risks.
However, it is misleading to blame the coke mountain along
the Detroit River on Canada's oil sands as if they were uniquely
problematic.
No one is likely to welcome a stockpile of petroleum coke
stored at the bottom of their street because it doesn't look
very pretty. But if there is a problem, the solution is tougher
zoning regulations, not trying to blame oil sands production.
NOT WORTHLESS WASTE
Campaigners portray the coke as a useless waste product
which is being stored along the banks of the Detroit River
because no one knows what to do with it.
"Canada has 79.8 million tons stockpiled," says the Times.
"Some is dumped in open-pit oil sands mines and tailing ponds in
Alberta. Much is just piled up there."
"Detroit's pile will not be the only one. Canada's efforts
to sell more products derived from oil sands to the United
States, which include transporting it through the proposed
Keystone XL pipeline, have pulled more coking south to American
refineries, creating more waste product there," the Times adds.
In fact, the production of petroleum coke is an inevitable
part of the refining process for all medium and heavy types of
crude, and there is a healthy market for it as fuel.
Petroleum coke accounts for around 5 percent of all refinery
output in the United States. The percentage has been fairly
stable for the past 20 years, creeping slowly higher, according
to data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA).
In 2012, U.S. refineries produced almost 850,000 barrels
equivalent of pet coke every day, according to EIA. One metric
tonne of petroleum coke is roughly 5.5 barrels.
Around 350,000 barrels per day was supplied to plants in the
United States. Most of it is low-quality green coke, used in
cement kilns, or mixed with coal and burned in power plants.
Small quantities of high-quality needle coke are used to make
anodes for electric arc furnaces used in steelmaking.
Another 500,000 barrels per day was exported, according to
EIA, mostly to China (72,000 barrels per day), Japan (57,000
bpd), Mexico, (47,000 bpd) India (35,000 bpd), Brazil (33,000
bpd), Canada (28,000 bpd) and Italy (25,000 bpd).
Coke exports have doubled since 1993.
DELAYED COKING UNITS
Coke production allows refineries to handle a wider range of
crudes more efficiently.
The basic process in a refinery is to distil crude into
separate components with different boiling points ranging from
gasoline and naphtha to kerosene and gas oil.
Distilling light crudes such as Brent and West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) which contain mostly low-boiling components
is fairly easy. Medium and heavy crudes have a much higher
proportion of components that only boil at very high
temperatures, which makes them harder to handle.
If crude is heated to more than about 900 degrees, the
larger molecules begin to crack apart. Cracking produces some
extra light molecules in the gasoline and diesel range, which is
useful, but it also leaves behind carbon residues that can clog
up refinery stills and pipes.
To avoid clogging up the stills, refineries used to leave a
large quantity of residual fuel oil, which would not boil except
above 800 degrees, essentially unrefined, and sold it at a
discount to ships and power plants for boiler fuel.
Even so, distillation units and other parts of oil
refineries had to be periodically de-coked to remove the carbon
residues that had built up, which was a dirty and expensive
process.
Most state of the art refineries now employ delayed coking
units which control the cracking process. Heavy liquids left
over from atmospheric or vacuum distillation are heated to 1,000
degrees or more and sent to a special coking drum, where the
residual oil cracks ("Refining process handbook" 2003).
Light boiling point molecules are split off and sent for
gasoline and diesel blending. The heavy coke accumulates on the
inside of the drum. When the drum is full, it is switched over
and an empty one is used. The petroleum coke is then cut from
the full drum using high pressure water jets.
Most refineries have two coking drums. It takes around 24
hours for a drum to fill. Switching, cooling and decoking and
emptying a drum takes about 22 hours, during which time the
other drum is filling ("Petroleum refining: a non-technical
guide" 2008).
IMPROVED EFFICIENCY
U.S. oil refineries have invested heavily in coking. Between
1992 and 2012, U.S. refiners boosted the capacity of their
coking units by almost 50 percent from 1.46 million barrels per
day to 2.18 million barrels per day.
Cokers allow refiners to buy heavier crudes, which trade at
a discount, and squeeze a greater proportion of valuable light
products from them, like gasoline and diesel, which they can
sell at a premium. Coking therefore transforms refinery
economics.
Campaigners note that petroleum coke produces a lot of
carbon dioxide when burned. But so does residual fuel oil (RFO).
Petroleum coke is displacing the dirty RFO once burned in power
stations and ships. By separating out more gasoline and diesel,
coking can boost the efficiency of the combustion process
overall.
DON'T BLAME TAR SANDS
Canada's oil sands are often singled out because they
contain a high proportion of high-boiling point molecules and
therefore leave behind a lot of coke. But they are not the only
crudes which produce a lot of coke.
Much of California's crude is very heavy. West Coast oil
refiners accounted for 9 percent of the country's refinery
production but 18 percent of its coke output in 2012.
Venezuela and Saudi Arabia are also big producers of heavy
crude. All medium and heavy crudes will produce coke to some
extent.
U.S. refiners will continue to produce a lot of petroleum
coke whether or not the Keystone pipeline is eventually
approved.
In an ironic twist, most of the crude which is being
produced from North Dakota's Bakken and other shale formations
is much lighter, so it will produce less coke.
But having invested heavily in coking capacity, refineries
have a strong financial incentive to continue purchasing
discount heavy crudes from overseas and upgrade them as much as
possible.