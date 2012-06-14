By John Kemp
LONDON, June 14 ConocoPhillips Chief Executive
Ryan Lance has caused a stir by warning an audience including
OPEC oil ministers that North America could become
self-sufficient in oil by the middle of the next decade, ending
the region's dependence on imports.
"In 1990, North American reserves and production were
falling, but thanks to unconventionals proved reserves have
risen 68 percent since then," Lance told an audience of OPEC
ministers on Wednesday.
"North America could become self sufficient in oil as well
(as gas) by 2025," he said at a conference before OPEC's
policy-setting meeting in Vienna.
Lance probably overstated the potential for regional
self-sufficiency. The most comprehensive estimates put potential
North American production at no more than 15-18 million barrels
per day by 2035, up from 11.4 million in 2011 but still somewhat
short of the 21 million barrels per day that the United States
and Canada consumed last year.
Even on the most optimistic scenario, the United States will
still be importing some barrels from outside the region. Since
prices are set in the margin, U.S. consumers will still be
vulnerable to political instability in the Middle East, Africa
and Latin America.
And the extensive two-way trade in oil products between
North America, Europe and Latin America will continue to tie
pump prices to global developments even if the region becomes
largely self-sufficient in crude.
ISOLATION IMPOSSIBLE
"The worldwide market for oil makes it almost impossible for
a large country like the United States to gain independence, or
separation, from that market," according to the authors of a
report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office published last
month ("Energy Security in the United States" May 9).
"U.S. independence from the worldwide market for oil would
require a degree of isolation that is almost certainly not
feasible or desirable in such a global economy."
"Even if the United States produced all of its oil, it could
only cut itself off from the world market and its price
fluctuations by prohibiting private firms from trading
internationally (which would violate rules of the World Trade
Organization)."
In 2025, the United States will still be employing military
force around the world to keep sea lanes open and safeguard
access to critical oil supplies.
IMPACT TO BE GLOBAL
Rising North American production could have a dramatic
impact. However it will be on global prices and on the global
balance of power rather than in North America itself.
The distribution of unconventional and deepwater oil
resources is very different from conventional fields. The
majority of unconventional fields lie outside the unstable areas
of the Middle East.
As a result, most of the increase in global oil output over
the next decade is projected to come from the western
hemisphere. OPEC's share of global oil production is set to
decline for the first time since the 1980s, diluting the
cartel's influence on prices.
By boosting global output, the development of unconventional
and deepwater resources in North America and the rest of the
hemisphere could also cap, even partially reverse, the
relentless upward trend in prices since 2002.
Rising North American production may not make the region
self-sufficient, but it could still transform the dynamics of
the market. "If I was an OPEC minister I would be concerned,"
according to Paul Stevens, a senior research fellow at the
Chatham House Royal Institute of International Affairs in
London.
IMPORTS STILL NEEDED
In September 2011, the U.S. National Petroleum Council
(NPC), which advises the federal government, published a
comprehensive assessment of North America's potential oil and
gas production ("Prudent development: realising the potential of
North America's abundant oil and gas resources").
The optimistic tone marked a big turnaround from the last
survey, published in 2007, which was entitled "Facing the hard
truths about energy" and had warned about "accumulating risks to
the supply of reliable, affordable energy".
Nonetheless, the new report's central projection assumes
additions to reserves and production will simply offset the
continued decline in output that would otherwise have occurred
as old fields are depleted. Only the most optimistic
(unconstrained) scenario sees a big addition to North American
output and fall in import requirements from the rest of the
world.
"U.S. and Canadian oil production, despite its high levels,
currently falls well short of satisfying demand in the region,"
the authors note. "The North American oil supply potential
discussed (in this report) does not indicate U.S. and Canadian
oil production could grow sufficiently to bridge this gap,
unless there are also significant declines in demand for oil."
If the strong portfolio of North American oil development
options is exploited, "there are grounds for optimism that North
America can continue to be a major crude producer to 2050 and
beyond, meeting a significant proportion of its market needs",
the report says.
"In a reasonably unconstrained case, the United States and
Canada could produce up to 15-18 million barrels per day by
2035, potentially a much higher proportion of regional demand
than today."
But it is more likely production growth will be somewhat or
very limited by political, regulatory and technology issues, and
new resources will replace rather than add significantly to
current production, according to the NPC.
NORTH AMERICAN OUTPUT
The NPC report notes cautiously: "North American oil
production growth potential can come from a number of sources,
including Canadian oil sands, the U.S. offshore, tight oil,
enhanced oil recovery, Arctic exploration and oil shale (in that
order of scope and development lead time). The point is that
further development of these sources could lead to lower future
declines in total U.S. and Canadian oil production."
The biggest potential increase in oil production comes from
Canadian oil sands, which could rise from 1.5 million barrels
per day at present to 3 million to 6 million bpd by 2035,
according to the survey, depending on the pace of development,
as influenced by access, the regulatory environment, technology
and supply chain issues.
Tight oil, such as that produced from North Dakota's Bakken
formation, could grow from half a million barrels per day to 2
million to 3 million by 2035. Offshore oil production is
projected to remain flat at 1.8 million bpd or rise slightly to
as much as 2.3 million.
But conventional onshore non-Arctic production will probably
continue falling, with enhanced oil recovery techniques and CO2
injection slowing the rate of decline. The report foresees
output of 1.5-4.0 million bpd in 2035, compared with 3.4 million
now.
Projections about resources and production are subject to
immense uncertainty. The report lists numerous examples of
failed forecasts (some went wrong surprisingly quickly). "The
history of the petroleum industry is replete with instances of
overly pessimistic predictions and 'good' resource-related
surprises," the authors note. "Currently ignored and discounted
oil and gas resources might have the potential to provide
similar surprises in future."
Production of tight oil from North Dakota's Bakken and Texas
Eagle Ford has already surpassed the levels predicted in the
"Prudent Development" report less than 12 months ago. So further
upside surprises are possible.
If production continues to grow faster than expected and
consumption falls even slightly, it is possible North America
will achieve the self-sufficiency potential outlined by Conoco's
Lance. It is more likely that output will fall somewhat short.
But even if North America does not become self-sufficient,
let alone achieve energy independence, Lance is right to point
out the transformative potential of unconventional oil, which
will radically reshape the geopolitics and business of oil over
the next decade, especially if techniques pioneered in the
United States can be copied in China, Latin America and the rest
of the world.